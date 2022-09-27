Read full article on original website
Related
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
We hope everyone is doing OK in the wake of Hurricane Ian. While we’re grateful that the impact was less than expected in our Tampa Bay Area, our hearts are with our friends down in southwest Florida. We’ve put together a list of Hurricane Ian Relief: How to volunteer and where to donate. Volunteer opportunities […]
wdhn.com
Central Florida couple finds a place away from Ian
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Here in the Wiregrass, people are finding a safe place to escape Hurricane Ian. Stephanie Rizzo and her fiance left yesterday from their home in Orange County near Orlando, where they are both teachers. They packed an evacuation bag last week and watched as the...
allaccess.com
WTVY (95.5 Your Country)/Dothan Hires Duke Rice As PD/AM Driver; David Sommers No Longer Joining WTVY
DUKE RICE has joined GULF SOUTH COMMUNICATIONS' Country WTVY (95.5 YOUR COUNTRY)/DOTHAN, AL, as PD/morning co-host. DUKE departed PEG BROADCASTING's WOWC (105.3 WOW COUNTRY), McMINNNVILLE-MANCHESTER, TN, in APRIL. He replaces DC DANIELS, who left WTVY in SEPTEMBER of 2021. Congratulate RICE here. In other station news, DAVID SOMMERS, who was...
wtvy.com
New drone video shows size of veterans home in Enterprise
Nick Brooks talks with Ashford head coach Robin Tyra ahead of tonight's GOTN. The Little Red Schoolhouse didn’t look so little travelling through the streets of Enterprise towards its new home. Houston County schools see large increase in math scores. Updated: 42 minutes ago. Last spring’s ACAP and ACT...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtvy.com
Enterprise Little Red Schoolhouse moves downtown
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - People on their way to work in Enterprise might have seen a house making its way around Boll Weevil Circle on September 29. The Little Red Schoolhouse didn’t look so little travelling through the streets of Enterprise towards its new home. President of Pea River...
wdhn.com
Is Hurricane Ian affecting gas prices?
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — As Hurricane Ian travels across the Southeast, gasoline distribution could become limited. The national average for a gallon of regular gas increased by six cents to $3.78 since Monday, according to AAA. Since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, its impact is unknown at this...
RV parks fill up with Hurricane Ian evacuees
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Forecasters believe Hurricane Ian will be a major hurricane when it makes landfall somewhere between Tampa and Ft. Myers. Many of those residents have decided not to stick around and some will wind up in the Panhandle. Phones at a Marianna R-V park are ringing off the hook. Florida Caverns RV […]
wtvy.com
Two Dothan organizations work together to serve the homeless
Protestors are demanding reform from Alabama's prison system. Houston County gives $1 million to downtown project. Boll Weevil Soap Company receives Gold Retailer Award. The Boll Weevil Soap Company is one of Alabama’s small businesses of the year. 15,000 pharmacies cut from military healthcare network. Updated: 3 hours ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdhn.com
GO FOR A WALK: Slocomb receives over $88,000 for new outdoor trail
SLOCOMB, Ala (WDHN)—Slocomb is one of the eight cities around the state that were a part of the $1.64 million grant awarded by the governor’s office which will be used to build, restore, and improve outdoor trails. The $88,032 grant will provide Slocomb with a 1.75-mile looped walking...
wdhn.com
Bringing the breeze back on Sunday
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be a chilly one with temperatures in the low 60s by the time folks head home from the football games. With skies clearing overnight, temperatures will drop to the middle 50s by Saturday morning. Saturday starts off quite cool for this time of...
wdhn.com
Are scarecrows in your garden? DABG holds 18th annual fall event
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens is hosting their 18th annual “Scarecrow in the Gardens”, a fall tradition that the entire Wiregrass can take part in. The event will run from October 1 through 31 and will have homemade scarecrows displayed throughout the gardens. Visitors are...
wtvy.com
Headland @ Greenville | 2022 Week 6
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this week 6 matchup as Headland takes on Greenville. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdhn.com
Enterprise begins next phase of major resurfacing project, 16 miles of road
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— Phase III (A) of the Enterprise Resurfacing Improvement Project is expected to begin the week of October 3, with several neighborhoods and roads being affected. See map for details. This phase of the project is estimated to cost nearly $3.9 million. The Enterprise City Council awarded...
wtvy.com
The city of Enterprise mourns the loss of community member
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Enterprise has lost a pillar of their community. Richard Fleming passed on Friday at the age of 94. Former City Councilmember Fleming served the City of Enterprise from 1972-1988. He also did time as a fire and police commissioner. “Richard was a champion...
wdhn.com
Staying breezy as Ian passes east of the Tri-State
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We can expect winds to remain on the breezy side today. Like yesterday, we’ll see wind speeds in the 15-20 mph range consistently, with gusts up into the 25-30 mph range possible. I would recommend bringing in any loose objects you may have outdoors so they don’t blow away! Also, with entirely dry conditions anticipated in combination with these gusty winds, outdoor burning is once again highly discouraged, as it will not take much to spark a forest fire. High temperatures will be cool once again as most locations only make it up to the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.
wdhn.com
Geneva Co. EMA prepares for Hurricane Ian
Geneva, Ala. (WDHN)—As “Ian” churns closer to Florida’s Central West Coast, one wiregrass EMA Director says. folks across Southeast Alabama and the panhandle still need to remain vigilant. In today’s “teleconference” with the National Weather Service, Geneva County EMA Director Brian Smith. says...
wdhn.com
Downtown Enterprise has state’s business of the year
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—A family-owned business in Downtown Enterprise received a “prestigious” award by. the Alabama Retail Association. Chad and Kendra Wester are Alabama’s “Gold Retailers” of the year in the category of “annual sales of. less than one million dollars”. For the...
wdhn.com
Dothan preps for hurricane evacuees
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Wiregrass has already begun to prepare for the incoming evacuees the storm will likely bring. “Our biggest concern here in the Wiregrass, Houston County area will be the influx of people,” Houston County EMA Director, Chris Judah said. “The traffic load we will encounter will be high. Our hotels, our resources, restaurants, and things of that nature are going to be filled up quickly.”
WJHG-TV
Lessons learned from Hurricane Michael
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The west coast of Florida is bracing for Hurricane Ian’s impact, but inland areas of the Florida peninsula are also at risk. We saw that scenario during Hurricane Michael nearly four years ago. Inland areas, like Jackson County were hit hard. The Jackson County...
wdhn.com
Wiregrass COVID numbers continue to drop
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With only one county still in the yellow, the Wiregrass may soon be seeing an all-green region when it comes to COVID-19 numbers. Three Wiregrass counties are no longer facing high transmission rates, with two in the substantial bracket, and one in the moderate bracket. Only...
Comments / 0