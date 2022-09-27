DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We can expect winds to remain on the breezy side today. Like yesterday, we’ll see wind speeds in the 15-20 mph range consistently, with gusts up into the 25-30 mph range possible. I would recommend bringing in any loose objects you may have outdoors so they don’t blow away! Also, with entirely dry conditions anticipated in combination with these gusty winds, outdoor burning is once again highly discouraged, as it will not take much to spark a forest fire. High temperatures will be cool once again as most locations only make it up to the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO