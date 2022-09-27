ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
energyintel.com

Nord Stream Repair No Easy Matter

Damage from alleged explosions at the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea could be difficult to repair and will be complicated by growing Western sanctions against working with Russia, according to a well-placed industry source. Danish and Swedish investigators continue their work at two leaks...
INDUSTRY
maritime-executive.com

Price Cap on Russian Oil is a Board-Level Risk for the Tanker Sector

The United States' intent to enforce a price cap is a board level risk, and stakeholders would be wise to take the advice of a consultant or a lawyer. On September 9, the US and its allies unveiled the next step in their plan to cap the price of Russian-sold oil – a bold next step that goes above and beyond initial embargoes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gazprom Neft#Lng#Russia#Business Industry#Linus Business#Pao Sovcomflot#Liberian#Ust Luga#The Dmitry Mendeleev
maritime-executive.com

Breakthrough Design of LNG-Fueled/Ammonia Ready VLCC Receives Approval

A collaboration between a shipbuilder, shipowner, tank designer, and class society is reporting a significant breakthrough in the development of designs for the next step in ammonia-ready VLCCs that will support the adoption of zero-emission shipping. French class society Bureau Veritas participated in the project and awarded an Approval in Principle (AIP) for the LNG dual-fueled and ammonia fuel prepared very large crude carrier (VLCC).
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
TheDailyBeast

Putin Suffers Most Humiliating Ukraine Defeat Yet

Moscow celebrated the annexation of huge swathes of Eastern Ukraine Friday but President Vladimir Putin’s party was wrecked by a lightning counter-attack that may have trapped thousands of his men in a key city supposedly now part of Russia. “This is the will of millions of people,” Putin said at a glitzy ceremony in front of high-ranking Russian diplomats still in the country. “People living in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia region are becoming our compatriots forever.”But as he gloated, Ukrainian sources claimed that the strategic city of Lyman, which has served as a Russian military hub in Donetsk,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Egypt
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Top Cheerleaders Panic Over Russian Army ‘Mutiny’

Russia’s “partial mobilization” cast another shadow on the already dire situation its Armed Forces are facing in Ukraine. The situation is so grotesque that even Russian President Vladimir Putin’s biggest cheerleaders find themselves trashing the way the mobilization is being conducted.Top pro-Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov and head of RT Margarita Simonyan spent much of the broadcast of the state TV show Sunday Evening With Vladimir Solovyov complaining about the issues with the mobilization. Solovyov said, “There are panicked calls on my phone, on Margarita’s phone, which shows that a number of people involved have forgotten how to do their jobs.”Simonyan...
MILITARY
msn.com

Ukrainian Air-Defenses Mauled A Russian Fighter Regiment, Shooting Down A Quarter Of Its Crews

The Ukrainian armed forces’ aggressive counterattacks in the south and east starting in late August have chewed up several of the Russian military’s most important formations. The elite 1st Guards Tanks Army and its supporting 144th Guards Motor Rifle Division, to name two. Also, the essential 3rd Army Corps—the Kremlin’s main reserve formation for the Ukraine war.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Atlantic

Putin in the Bunker

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Putin announced his attempt to lay claim to eastern Ukraine with his most unhinged...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Vladimir Putin’s latest frightening gambit lies at the bottom of the ocean

“Once is happenstance,” wrote James Bond’s creator. “Twice is coincidence. Three times, it’s enemy action.” As European politicians and security agencies ponder the three explosions that caused leaks in the two Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea on Monday, they may find this adage of Ian Fleming’s helpful in resolving their doubts about who was responsible.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy