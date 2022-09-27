Transportation Secretary Jim Gray Issues Order to Help Speed Emergency Crews to Florida, Other States in Path of Hurricane Ian

Read full article on original website
thelevisalazer.com
Gov. Beshear: Kentucky Recoups $15 Million From Previous Administration’s Mill Investment That Never Materialized
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 29, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the commonwealth has secured the return of Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration’s $15 million investment in an aluminum mill in Northeastern Kentucky that never materialized. The Governor said that the land, which was previously acquired as...
thelevisalazer.com
Gov. Beshear’s Advisory Committee Reports: Kentuckians Want Medical Cannabis Legalized
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 30, 2022) – Kentuckians agree that it is past time for the commonwealth to take action on legalizing medical cannabis, Gov. Andy Beshear said today as he released a summary of the feedback obtained by his Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee. As a supporter of legalizing medical...
thelevisalazer.com
AEP AND LIBERTY REACH AMENDED AGREEMENT ON SALE OF KENTUCKY OPERATIONS
AEP AND LIBERTY REACH AMENDED AGREEMENT ON SALE OF KENTUCKY OPERATIONS. COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 30, 2022 – American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has signed an amended agreement on the sale of its Kentucky operations to Liberty and expects to close on the sale in January 2023 following approval of the transaction from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), which is due by Dec. 16. The amendment has no impact on AEP’s planned equity needs or operating earnings guidance.
