Transportation Secretary Jim Gray Issues Order to Help Speed Emergency Crews to Florida, Other States in Path of Hurricane Ian

AEP AND LIBERTY REACH AMENDED AGREEMENT ON SALE OF KENTUCKY OPERATIONS. COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 30, 2022 – American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has signed an amended agreement on the sale of its Kentucky operations to Liberty and expects to close on the sale in January 2023 following approval of the transaction from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), which is due by Dec. 16. The amendment has no impact on AEP’s planned equity needs or operating earnings guidance.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO