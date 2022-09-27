ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNT-TV

2023 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar now available

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The 2023 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar is now available, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced in a press release Friday. The calendar features paintings of state animals, important hunting and fishing dates, peak wildlife activity times and articles about how to get...
ANIMALS
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling director makes Lifetime movies in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You know Wheeling filmmaker Shawn Holmes for his indie success…now you may see his movies when you switch on your cable. Following his 20-minute short “How to Tie a Tie,” Holmes was tapped to create movies for the Lifetime channel. He’s just wrapped ‘A Rose for Her Grave,’ which follows a […]
WHEELING, WV
WOWK

Late West Virginia-icon Woody Williams’ birthday on Sunday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The birthday of late West Virginia-icon and the last living World War II Medal of Honor recipient, Hershel “Woody” Williams, is on Sunday. He would have been 99. Williams was born on Oct. 2, 1923, and grew up in Quiet Dell, West Virginia....
HUNTINGTON, WV
State
West Virginia State
stalbanswv.com

Hello Fall! Top Fall Festivals in St. Albans WV You Can’t Miss

Welcome to Fall in St. Albans, West Virginia! Our charming little historic town is gearing up for another exciting fall season, with plenty of events and fall festivals in St. Albans WV for everyone to enjoy. With the autumn leaves changing color and the temperatures dropping, what better way to spend some time outdoors in the crisp, cooler air than exploring our beautiful historic town, attending our most popular fall festivals, and shopping and dining at our many unique shops and restaurants?
SAINT ALBANS, WV
woay.com

West Virginia American Water awards 14 bottle filling stations

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announces the recipients of its fourth annual Bottle Filling Station program. This year, the company will provide touchless filling stations for reusable water bottles to 14 West Virginia organizations. West Virginia American Water was the first business or organization in the...
CHARLESTON, WV
Williamson Daily News

Mingo County chef named among 2022 W.Va. chef ambassadors

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Tourism has selected nine local chefs from across the state to serve as the first-ever class of West Virginia chef ambassadors, including a chef from a Mingo County restaurant. This new initiative is designed to promote local, Appalachian cuisine through media events and promotional activities...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WOWK

Good Day at 4: West Virginia man takes on American Idol

BECKLEY, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man is shooting for the stars, as he prepares to meet the judges of American Idol, face-to-face. We had the chance to speak with Kamron Lawson from Beckley West Virginia, ahead of this once in a lifetime opportunity.
BECKLEY, WV
wchstv.com

Flood watch issued for some counties in W.Va., including Kanawha

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian expected, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for some counties in West Virginia, including Kanawha. The flood watch will be in effect from 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday afternoon for Kanawha, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, McDowell,...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Lucky winner wins 20,000 dollars off lottery ticket in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — A Lotto America ticket worth $20,000 was sold at Paula’s in Clarksburg on Emily Drive. The ticket matched all five numbers, but the Star Ball was not correct and the All-Star bonus was not purchased. The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Justice declares State of Preparedness for West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the remnants of Hurricane Ian turn toward the Mountain State, West Virginia Governor has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch and Wind Advisory for portions of the state beginning tonight, Sept. 30, 2022 due to the possibility of […]
ENVIRONMENT

