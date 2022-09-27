ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Shocking video: Chuck E. Cheese in Port Orange destroyed by Tropical Storm Ian

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Port Orange, Florida was destroyed by Tropical Storm Ian this week, new video shows. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office released helicopter footage of the destruction that occurred on Thursday at The Pavilion at Port Orange. In the video, the roof of the Chuck E. Cheese entertainment center is collapsed and water is pouring on the inside. A children's carousel and video games can be seen among rubble.
PORT ORANGE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian aftermath: When will Central Florida schools reopen?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Officials at schools, colleges, and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro area assessing any damage caused by Hurricane Ian. Here is a county-by-county list of school announcements regarding the storm that have been made so far regarding reopening:. ALACHUA COUNTY. Alachua County Public Schools plans...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
State
Florida State
fox35orlando.com

Daytona Beach shopping plaza torn apart by Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A South Atlantic avenue Daytona Beach plaza was nearly torn to shreds after Hurricane Ian ripped through the coastal city Thursday morning. Gov. Ron DeSantis will give an update at 8:45 a.m. Friday on recovery efforts in Florida. You can watch in the live player above.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

VIDEO: 2 deer go for a swim in flooded Oviedo backyard

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A viewer in Oviedo captured this cute scene of two deer swimming in a flooded backyard in Oviedo. It shows what appear to be a doe and her fawn swimming in a flooded yard in the Twin Oaks subdivision, south of the Lake Jessup and Black Hammock area.
OVIEDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Charley#Hurricanes#Nhc#Heavy Rain#Lake Mary#Hurricane Ian#Fox
fox35orlando.com

Orlo Vista Community flooded again, some homes underwater

ORLANDO, Fla. - Parts of Orlando struggled to handle the rains that came with Hurricane Ian. Some places saw 10 to 16 inches of rain. This caused lakes to overflow from Lake Eola to Lake Venus in Orlo Vista. Orlo Vista resident said Lake Venus overflowed in 2017 with Hurricane...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian death toll climbs including 3 fatalities in Central Florida

The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian is expected to rise as Florida authorities on Friday afternoon confirmed several drowning deaths and other fatalities. Nearly two dozen deaths had been reported across the state, three of which have been confirmed in Central Florida, officials said. A 72-year-old man in Deltona,...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
click orlando

Crews tackle Orlando elementary school flood ahead of expected reopening

ORLANDO, Fla. – After Riverdale Elementary School flooded due to heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ian in Orlando, crews went to work to get it back in order ahead of the district’s expected opening date. Orange County Public Schools announced that they plan to reopen schools in the district...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Gatorland remains closed due to ‘extensive flooding’ nearby

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland officials Friday morning asked its biggest fans and visitors for a little more time before it reopens following Hurricane Ian. In an Instagram post, Gatorland CEO Mark McHugh explained that the park is seeing extensive flooding near its front entrance. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian remains Category 1 storm on track to Central Florida

Just before 2 a.m., the center of Hurricane Ian was located about 55 miles south-southeast of Orlando and 55 miles south-southwest of Cape Canaveral. The storm continues to decrease in strength but was still a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Ian appears to be picking up speed with movement to the northeast at 9 mph.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

VIDEO: Naples firehouse floods due to Hurricane Ian

NAPLES, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian was pounding Florida’s southwest coast, firefighters were having a tough time getting to their equipment. Video shows Naples firefighters wading through pretty deep floodwater at a fire station in downtown Naples. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
NAPLES, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian strengthens on its way toward the Carolinas

ORLANDO, Fla. - After leaving a trail of damage and devastation across Florida and downgrading to a tropical storm, Ian re-strengthened and became Hurricane Ian, a category 1 storm, Thursday afternoon, taking aim at the Carolinas and Georgia with life-threatening flooding, storm surge, and winds. Late Thursday evening, Ian was...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy