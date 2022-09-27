Read full article on original website
Shocking video: Chuck E. Cheese in Port Orange destroyed by Tropical Storm Ian
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Port Orange, Florida was destroyed by Tropical Storm Ian this week, new video shows. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office released helicopter footage of the destruction that occurred on Thursday at The Pavilion at Port Orange. In the video, the roof of the Chuck E. Cheese entertainment center is collapsed and water is pouring on the inside. A children's carousel and video games can be seen among rubble.
Woman visiting Florida killed after being pulled into ocean by storm surge wave from Hurricane Ian
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A woman from Kentucky visiting family in Florida was killed after being pulled into the ocean by a big wave during Hurricane Ian this week. She is the third storm-related fatality in Volusia County. Authorities say the victim, whose age was not immediately known, was killed...
WATCH: Florida sandhill cranes stand their ground against Hurricane Ian's fury in viral video
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. - These sandhill cranes weren't going to let Hurricane Ian intimidate them and stood tough against the storm's powerful winds in Florida. Casey Clifton posted video to Twitter on Thursday of the birds in Lakewood Ranch nearly being blown away as Ian tore through the state. "Sandhill...
Hurricane Ian aftermath: When will Central Florida schools reopen?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Officials at schools, colleges, and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro area assessing any damage caused by Hurricane Ian. Here is a county-by-county list of school announcements regarding the storm that have been made so far regarding reopening:. ALACHUA COUNTY. Alachua County Public Schools plans...
Alligators, sharks spotted in Florida streets as neighbors band together in Hurricane Ian recovery
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The City of Edgewater is in recovery mode right now. The Edgewater Police Department and National Guard evacuated 75 people from their homes Friday. Crews worked to drain water, clear trees, and restore power. But it isn’t just the flooding the community has to worry about,...
Daytona Beach shopping plaza torn apart by Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A South Atlantic avenue Daytona Beach plaza was nearly torn to shreds after Hurricane Ian ripped through the coastal city Thursday morning. Gov. Ron DeSantis will give an update at 8:45 a.m. Friday on recovery efforts in Florida. You can watch in the live player above.
Aerial videos show the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Watch WESH 2 continuing coverage of the impact of Ian. We're getting a look from above at just how devastating Hurricane Ian was for Central Florida after slamming the region. Chopper 2 was over an area of Orlando Thursday afternoon and captured extensive damage to buildings...
VIDEO: 2 deer go for a swim in flooded Oviedo backyard
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A viewer in Oviedo captured this cute scene of two deer swimming in a flooded backyard in Oviedo. It shows what appear to be a doe and her fawn swimming in a flooded yard in the Twin Oaks subdivision, south of the Lake Jessup and Black Hammock area.
Orlo Vista Community flooded again, some homes underwater
ORLANDO, Fla. - Parts of Orlando struggled to handle the rains that came with Hurricane Ian. Some places saw 10 to 16 inches of rain. This caused lakes to overflow from Lake Eola to Lake Venus in Orlo Vista. Orlo Vista resident said Lake Venus overflowed in 2017 with Hurricane...
Hurricane Ian death toll climbs including 3 fatalities in Central Florida
The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian is expected to rise as Florida authorities on Friday afternoon confirmed several drowning deaths and other fatalities. Nearly two dozen deaths had been reported across the state, three of which have been confirmed in Central Florida, officials said. A 72-year-old man in Deltona,...
VIDEOS: Hurricane Ian batters Florida with storm surge, winds and flooding | See damage
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane Wednesday afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph – bringing catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of Wednesday evening, the storm has weakened to a Cat....
Hurricane Ian death toll in Florida uncertain as South Carolina braces for 2nd landfall
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, knocking out power to 2.5 million people and causing at least one confirmed death — although authorities feared the toll could be far higher as rescue efforts continued. A 72-year-old man was found dead early...
Crews tackle Orlando elementary school flood ahead of expected reopening
ORLANDO, Fla. – After Riverdale Elementary School flooded due to heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ian in Orlando, crews went to work to get it back in order ahead of the district’s expected opening date. Orange County Public Schools announced that they plan to reopen schools in the district...
Hurricane Ian floods Central Florida: Parks, streets, homes, neighborhoods drenched
ORLANDO, Fla. - Military vehicles and airboats helped rescue people Thursday morning as Hurricane Ian – now a tropical storm – flooded roadways, stranded vehicles, and knocked out power to thousands in Central Florida. Much of Central Florida remain under flash flood warnings, which means imminent flooding. Officials...
Pregnant Florida woman drives through Hurricane Ian to deliver baby girl at hospital
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida mother said she was dealing with "her own mental hurricane" when she and her family drove to a Melbourne hospital through Hurricane Ian's gusty winds and heavy rain to safely deliver their baby girl Wednesday – the same day the category storm made landfall in Florida.
Gatorland remains closed due to ‘extensive flooding’ nearby
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland officials Friday morning asked its biggest fans and visitors for a little more time before it reopens following Hurricane Ian. In an Instagram post, Gatorland CEO Mark McHugh explained that the park is seeing extensive flooding near its front entrance. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane...
Hurricane Ian remains Category 1 storm on track to Central Florida
Just before 2 a.m., the center of Hurricane Ian was located about 55 miles south-southeast of Orlando and 55 miles south-southwest of Cape Canaveral. The storm continues to decrease in strength but was still a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Ian appears to be picking up speed with movement to the northeast at 9 mph.
VIDEO: Naples firehouse floods due to Hurricane Ian
NAPLES, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian was pounding Florida’s southwest coast, firefighters were having a tough time getting to their equipment. Video shows Naples firefighters wading through pretty deep floodwater at a fire station in downtown Naples. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
Hurricane Ian strengthens on its way toward the Carolinas
ORLANDO, Fla. - After leaving a trail of damage and devastation across Florida and downgrading to a tropical storm, Ian re-strengthened and became Hurricane Ian, a category 1 storm, Thursday afternoon, taking aim at the Carolinas and Georgia with life-threatening flooding, storm surge, and winds. Late Thursday evening, Ian was...
