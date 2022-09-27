Read full article on original website
harlanenterprise.net
Former Ky. county attorney, wife sentenced to prison for wire fraud
Former Lawrence County Attorney Michael T. Hogan, and his wife and legal secretary, Joy M. Hogan, were sentenced to 42 months and 12 months and one day, respectively, for wire fraud in U.S. District Court. Michael Hogan was also sentenced for federal program theft, the U.S. Attorney’s office for the...
mountain-topmedia.com
Two sentenced in federal meth trafficking case
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Two Johnson County residents are heading to prison, after pleading guilty to charges related to meth trafficking. Edgar Castle, 55, and Tabitha Staton, 44, both of Sitka, were in court Thursday for sentencing. Castle previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of...
westkentuckystar.com
Ex-president of Kentucky college files lawsuit over firing
The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. An attorney for William A. Jones denies any sexual misconduct occurred. Jones was fired in November...
Wayne County Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crimes
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Jotesa Ruth Porter, 33, of Kenova, pleaded guilty today to making false statements in the acquisition of firearms and disposing of firearms to a person convicted of a felony. According to court documents and statements made in court, on June 30, 2020, Porter straw purchased...
Wave 3
Former Louisville corrections officer charged by FBI heads to trial
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A corrections officer arrested by the FBI after breaking an inmate’s jaw and eye socket is heading to trial. Darrell Taylor was charged in June. In a video obtained by WAVE News Troubleshooters for an investigative report, Taylor is seen punching inmate Brandon Robertson multiple times. Once Robertson was unconscious, Taylor is seen flipping the inmate around, slamming his head on the jail floor.
Former Tri-State Airport Official Sentenced to Prison for Theft of Federal Funds
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Melissa Sue Hall, 46, of South Point, Ohio, was sentenced today to five months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release with the first five months on home detention with electronic monitoring, for theft of federal funds. Hall was also ordered to pay $49,478.64 in restitution.
WHAS 11
Louisville NAACP calling for the Kentucky Attorney General's resignation
The note said Ky. AG Daniel Cameron is unfit to remain in office after failing to conduct a fair and impartial investigation into Breonna Taylor's death.
Anti-Gay Marriage Former County Clerk Kim Davis Loses Bid for Qualified Immunity in Lawsuit Brought by Same-Sex Couples, Again
Kim Davis, the former county clerk from Kentucky who refused to grant marriage licenses to same-sex couples after marriage equality was the law of the land, does not have qualified immunity, a federal court of appeals ruled on Thursday. Davis violated the “clearly established” rights of two couples – David...
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County Docket for the week of September 26-30
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA – BUY/POSSESS. VIOL PART 392, FED SAFETY REG, DRIVING OF MOTOR VEHICLE. FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PRESCRIPTION NOT IN ORIG CONTAINER 1ST. OBSTRUCTED VISION AND/OR WINDSHIELD. COMMONWEALTH VS. FULLER, THOMAS J. (ARRAIGNMENT) ONE HEADLIGHT. IMPROPER EQUIPMENT. NO/EXPIRED REGISTRATION PLATES. NO/EXPIRED OTHER...
mountain-topmedia.com
Pike pair charged with aggravated fentanyl trafficking
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Two Pike County residents face enhanced drug trafficking charges after police found nearly two ounces of fentanyl in the car during a traffic stop. Jesse Thacker, 42, and Alycea Kendrick, 24, both of Pikeville, were arrested early Monday morning. Police say they pulled over a vehicle...
thelevisalazer.com
Gov. Beshear: Kentucky Recoups $15 Million From Previous Administration’s Mill Investment That Never Materialized
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 29, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the commonwealth has secured the return of Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration’s $15 million investment in an aluminum mill in Northeastern Kentucky that never materialized. The Governor said that the land, which was previously acquired as...
WSAZ
Huntington native on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nick Reynolds is a Huntington native who has had many appearances on the silver screen. On Thursday, Sept. 29, he starred in an episode of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. He stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the experience.
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Roofing business owners charged with theft
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -The owners of a roofing company have been listed in a several-count indictment alleging theft, according to court documents from Lawrence County. The indictment accuses Luis Escobedo and Jose Cabrelas, the owners of Shield Roofing & Construction, of deceiving homeowners, including several elderly homeowners and a church.
WTVQ
Kentucky recoups $15M from Bevin administration’s mill investment
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A $15 million investment made by former governor Matt Bevin for an aluminum mill in northeastern Kentucky that never materialized was recouped, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday during his Team Kentucky update. The land, which was previously acquired as part of the proposed project, will...
wymt.com
Mom who abandoned autistic son, was arrested in Ky., learns sentence
CINCINNATI (WXIX/WKYT) - An Indiana woman who was arrested in Kentucky after abandoning her 5-year-old autistic, non-verbal son on a cold, dark, rainy street in Colerain Township, Ohio learned her sentence Wednesday. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch ordered Heather Adkins to undergo six months of mental health...
WSAZ
Huntington barber threatens using deer urine to repel loitering vagrants
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Huntington barbershop owner says he’s been losing business due to loitering vagrants he says have been damaging his property. After months of asking them to leave with no success, the owner says he’s ready to take some drastic measures to keep them away.
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 9/28/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Jason Runyon, 40, of Grayson, arrested by Kentucky State Police, on charges...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN NAMED IN FEDERAL INDICTMENT FOR DRUG TRAFFICKING
SEPTEMBER 24, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FEDERAL DRUG INDICTMENT NUMBER ONE: PHILLIP JUDE, 57, OF LOUISA, KY. A Lawrence County man who was arrested earlier this month on drug trafficking charges in Johnson County, Kentucky; found himself in nearly immediately worse legal troubles, when he was struck with a federal indictment on Thursday, two weeks after his arrest.
Wave 3
JCPS father who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man who was arrested after a video showed him on a Jefferson County Public School bus threatening students has been ordered to probation. During a hearing on Wednesday, Delvantae King, who is a parent of a JCPS student, must enroll in anger management and have no contact with JCPS employees or locations.
WSAZ
Man injured in Floyd County shooting
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting deputies say happened Wednesday evening. According to Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt, a shots fired call came in around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies report the shooting happened near Salem Church Road. About an hour later...
