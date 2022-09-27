ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

A ‘fearless’ voice: Miami Herald columnist Leonard Pitts retiring after 31 years

By Connie Ogle
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eZKsg_0iCn9zBD00

For more than 30 years, Miami Herald columnist Leonard Pitts has entertained and enlightened millions of readers, first as a sharp-eared music critic with a deep love for classic R&B, then as a columnist tackling such complex subjects as culture, race, poverty and politics.

Over the past several years, a divisive period in American history, the nationally syndicated Pitts captured America and its struggles from a progressive point of view. His writing was furious but insightful, ironic but eloquent. It was always compulsively readable.

Now Pitts, who was hired by the Herald in 1991 and will be 65 in October, is retiring. It’s time, he said.

“There’s a certain sense of emotional investment that goes into writing a column,” he said. “And I’m emotionally exhausted.”

Among Pitts’ nationally famous columns was his fiery response to 9/11 (“Did you want to tear us apart?” he demanded of the terrorists. “You just brought us together.”) He wrote about the 50th anniversary of the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. White poverty and the devastating effects of opioids. Neo-Nazis vomiting hatred in Charlottesville . He drew fans and critics from across the political spectrum and never let those he saw as a threat to democracy off easy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Rtq6_0iCn9zBD00
Leonard Pitts speaks to the graduates at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, in 2008. John H. Sheally II/AP

That always included the most powerful political figures in the country. One column, which ran with the headline “Mr. President: ‘Just who the hell do you think you are?’ “ drew anger — and much applause from readers.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, educated at the University of Southern California and a die-hard L.A. Lakers fan, Pitts is a three-time recipient of the National Association of Black Journalists’ Award of Excellence and was chosen NABJ’s 2008 Journalist of the Year. In 2016, the National Society of Newspaper Columnists named him to its Hall of Fame. In 2002 and in 2009, GLAAD Media awarded Pitts the Outstanding Newspaper Columnist award. In 2017, he was awarded the prestigious Missouri Honor Medal for “distinguished service to journalism.” He won a Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2004.

Monica Richardson, executive editor of the Miami Herald, said Pitts has a “rare” voice that will be missed tremendously.

“Leonard has dealt with race and politics and culture with an authoritative voice without apology. ... He says what people are thinking and can’t find the words to say,” she said. “He had a true following. ... Some people might be glad to see him go. They might have loved to hate him. But he has left such a legacy. He’s somebody everybody wants to have a conversation with.

“He left a mark not just in South Florida but around the world. There aren’t a lot of columnists around who are fearless in his way.”

Pitts said that he’ll always remember the support of the Miami Herald and his co-workers, especially after Hurricane Andrew destroyed his home in Perrine in 1992. He, his wife, Marilyn, and five kids moved into the home of then-theater critic Christine Dolen for a couple of months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07dffx_0iCn9zBD00
Leonard Pitts shows off his shirt that reads “Someday a woman will be president” in 1996. CHUCK KENNEDY/KRT

“Andrew was one of the things that let me know I was working for a special place,” he said. “The way people came together to take care of each other. Those acts of generosity I’ll always treasure. . ... The Herald gave me this amazing freedom to write pretty much what I wanted and frame the way I saw the world, and then they stood behind me.”

Pitts, whose final column will run Dec. 14, doesn’t plan to stop writing. Author of the novels “The Last Thing You Surrender,” “Grant Park,” “Freeman” and “Before I Forget,” the nonfiction book “Becoming Dad” and another of collected columns, he plans to turn his attention to fiction.

“I promised myself at some point in life I was going to enjoy writing books full time,” he said. “That’s the thing I always wanted to do. I always said I had the second best job in the world, writing for a newspaper and writing what I wanted and getting paid for it. But the best job is that job Stephen King and those other guys have.”

He said he’ll miss the platform his column provided, the push and pull between the obligation to tell the truth and leaving his readers with hope (which, he admits, has been harder of late). He fears for the continuing health of the American democracy, but even though he won’t be churning out 600 words twice a week on the subject, he’s not quite ready to abandon hope.

“Even at this late date, it’s not too late for this country to turn itself around,” he said. “This country has a genius for reinvention.”

Comments / 10

jose fernandez
3d ago

Good riddance. He is a racist and leftist. Next to go should be fellow traveler Fabiola Santiago.

Reply
6
Guest
3d ago

Thank God. Race-baiting, leftwing, and Fake News. The liberal writer’s trifecta.

Reply
9
carlos ucha
2d ago

Fabiola Santiago and him among many others,the main reason I canceled my almost 40 years subscription. this people are intransigents of the left.

Reply
2
 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Miami Herald

Jones Act provides jobs for Puerto Ricans | Opinion

The Miami Herald’s Sept. 29 report “U.S. issues ‘targeted and temporary’ Jones Act waiver for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona,” on the waiver of the domestic shipping law to allow the foreign-flagged tanker delivery of diesel fuel to Puerto Rico, included this disturbing quote from Roberto González Nieves, the Archbishop of San Juan’s Roman Catholic Church: “The Jones Act should be repealed — it is immoral.”
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Virginia State
State
Alabama State
City
Perrine, FL
keiseruniversity.edu

Jacksonville Student Using Military Background to Earn Criminal Justice Degree

Jose Gonzalez, a military veteran born and raised in New York, lives a busy life. Not only does he work a full-time job, but he is also a parent and a caregiver. He wasn’t sure how he would fit time for a degree into that mix, but thanks to the help of flexible class scheduling at Keiser University, Gonzalez is now halfway through a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonard Pitts
Person
Stephen Drew
Parkland Talk

State Champion Alex Lazar of Marjory Stoneman Douglas Baseball Announces College Pick

Baseball season has not even started, but Marjory Stoneman Douglas has another student-athlete set to play in college. Senior Alex Lazar is set to attend Coker University in South Carolina. He becomes the sixth one from the varsity baseball team to announce their commitment and joins Christian Rodriguez, Jacob Gomberg, Cayden Freels, Jacob Herzberg, and Dillon Moquin.
PARKLAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#American#Old Dominion University
lbmjournal.com

84 Lumber manager embraces roots to help build his future

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. — Cesar Gonzalez, a California native whose parents immigrated from Guatemala, never dreamed that he would one day manage an 84 Lumber store, let alone serve as a role model for countless young Hispanic men and women in his community. Yet today, Gonzalez is the general manager of the Fort Lauderdale, Florida 84 Lumber store, a location with a 40-year history with several loyal customers who have done business there from the very beginning. Gonzalez, who has managed the store for five years, has played an integral role in not only supporting the success of the store, but also connecting with its Hispanic clientele.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Expert: South Florida building code 'toughest for hurricanes in the world'

MIAMI - When we witness the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian in the Fort Myers area or recall the utter devastation of Hurricane Michael in the Panhandle, it makes you think, "How strong are the buildings here at home?"  Miami-Dade and Broward are in, what's designated as a "High-Velocity Hurricane Zone.""As it's related to the South Florida building code, it's the toughest for hurricanes and for wind in the world," said Peter Dyga.  He is President and CEO of the Associated Builders and Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter.  "Florida, after Hurricane Andrew, passed a much stronger code and Miami-Dade and...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
CBS News

Live updates: Hurricane Ian's impacts on South Florida

6:15 p.m. - Brightline will operate a modified morning schedule on Thursday, with the first southbound departure from West Palm Beach at 6:48 a.m. and the first northbound departure from Miami at 7:48 a.m. Regular hourly service will continue for the remainder of the day. 5:25 p.m. Most watches and...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
High School Football PRO

Miami, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Miami. The Christopher Columbus High School football team will have a game with Miami Senior High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00. The Coral Gables High School football team will have a game with Miami Palmetto Senior High School on September 30, 2022, 12:30:00.
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
32K+
Followers
1K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy