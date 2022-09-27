Read full article on original website
darin tir
3d ago
Anybody could print up a document and say that they tried to attempt to deliver it I would check to see if there is camera footage showing that it was attempted 3xs
9
Fed tf up.
3d ago
Sorry he found out about it is more like it. New Orleans is literally breeding criminals. Offer free, permanent birth control measures. It will be cheaper in the long run.
5
Another I-10 shooting becomes New Orleans' 218th homicide of 2022, tying 2021 total
New Orleans Police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting on the I-10 near the Superdome. This would be the 218th homicide this year in New Orleans, tying the total number of homicides recorded in all of 2021.
WWL-TV
Kenner woman acquitted of serious charges in road rage killing
NEW ORLEANS — After a two-day trial, a six-person Kenner jury took less than an hour to acquit a 47-year-old woman of the most serious charges against her in a fatal road rage incident in January 2020 along West Esplanade. Shannon Alvarez was acquitted Wednesday night of negligent homicide...
Woman Who Killed Westport Woman in New Orleans Hit and Run Not Guilty of Murder
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans woman who killed a tourist from Westport by crushing her with her car was found not guilty of second degree murder by a jury after a three-day trial. NOLA.com reports Asrielle Wise has been acquitted of the murder charge in the hit and...
NOLA.com
Metairie murder was 'tit-for-tat' retaliation for fatal shooting 40 minutes earlier: JPSO
Within 40 minutes of Justin Tumblin's shooting death in Metairie on July 23, authorities say friends of his climbed into a car and made their way to a rival neighborhood where they shot and killed Terrance Kimball in retaliation. While Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have not yet made any...
WDSU
Man has vehicle stolen with his dog still inside in Jefferson Parish
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reported that a man had his car and his dog stolen from a grocery store parking lot on Thursday afternoon. Kevin Brinkman stopped at a Winn Dixie to pick up a few items and left his car running with his dog in the backseat of the car.
WDSU
Juvenile arrested for threatening to shoot up the St. Tammany Parish Fair
COVINGTON, La. — Covington Police Department has announced that a juvenile has been arrested for threatening to cause a shooting at the St. Tammany Parish Fair on social media. Police report that they took immediate action to locate the source of the threat, and discovered that it was no...
fox8live.com
Woman confronts man breaking into cars in Plum Orchard neighborhood, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a woman confronts a man she saw allegedly breaking into cars Wednesday afternoon, the suspect brandished a gun, took the victim’s cell phone and threw it on the ground, police say. Around 3:15 p.m., police responded to the robbery in the 5500 block of...
Terrebonne Parish shooting suspect arrested at New Orleans airport
Deputies took Leonte Poindexter into custody at the airport just after 7 p.m. Thursday after getting some help from other law enforcement agencies.
NOLA.com
New Orleans woman who shot teenager dead convicted of manslaughter
A fight in New Orleans' Desire neighborhood turned fatal late one summer night in 2018, as Joann McDaniel raised a gun and fired a single shot that fractured two families. The bullet struck 17-year-old Tajana Williams in the forehead, forever ripping the high school valedictorian from her parents and siblings and separating McDaniel, a single parent, from her two children for almost two years, until she bonded out of jail.
Shooting on St. Charles Ave. in Downtown New Orleans
A man was wounded after he was shot just before midnight in New Orleans CBD. “Initial information shows an adult male victim sustained gunshot wounds to the legs and has been transported via EMS to a local hospital,” NOPD said in an email.
NOLA.com
Woman confronts teen breaking into cars; he threatens her with gun, takes her phone, police say
After a woman confronted a teen boy she saw breaking into cars in Plum Orchard, he brandished a gun, took her cell phone and threw it on the ground, New Orleans police say. Police responded to the robbery in the 5500 block of Samovar Drive at around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. After throwing the woman's phone, the youth threatened to kill her, then fled, police say.
Two additional arrests made in home invasion shooting death of Donte Perry
Investigations originally named the two as persons of interests but they later became suspects.
NOLA.com
New Orleans police officer Marcus McNeil's family speaks out after conviction in his murder
Less than 24 hours after a jury convicted Darren Bridges of the first-degree murder of New Orleans police officer Marcus McNeil, his mother, Kimberly McNeil, said she was relieved that the grueling journey to the trial had finally ended, five years after his death. "But unfortunately," she said, as she...
L'Observateur
Additional Defendant Pleads Guilty in Staged Automobile Collision Scheme
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that LARRY PICOU (“PICOU”), age 56, of Gibson, La.; has agreed to plead guilty on September 28, 2022 to count one (1) in his indictment, charging him with Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371. In exchange, the government has agreed to dismiss two counts of Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1341 and 2. In pleading guilty to count 1, the defendant faces a maximum penalty of five (5) years’ imprisonment; a term of supervised release of up to three (3) years; and a fine up to $250,000.00, as well as a mandatory special assessment fee of $100.00.
wbrz.com
Victim dies after shooting in Ascension neighborhood Friday afternoon
PRAIRIEVILLE - A man died Friday night after he was shot in an Ascension neighborhood earlier that day. The shooting was first reported around 2 p.m. on Oak Meadow Street. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said one male victim was taken to a hospital. Around 8 p.m., the sheriff's office...
wbrz.com
Police: Gang task force uncovers jail cell scheme to scare witness in murder trial
HAMMOND - A special gang taskforce said it uncovered an attempted murder suspect trying to intimidate a witness in a separate case. "Toine" Cyprian, 22, was already in jail when detectives learned of the scheme and added an obstruction of justice charge to the ones he's already facing: attempted murder and accessory after the fact to murder.
Another Defendant has Plead Guilty to a Staged Vehicle Collision Scheme in Louisiana
Another Defendant has Plead Guilty to a Staged Vehicle Collision Scheme in Louisiana. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on September 29, 2022, that Larry Picou (“Picou”), age 56, of Gibson, Louisiana has agreed to plead guilty on September 28, 2022, to count one in his indictment, charging him with Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371. In exchange, the government has agreed to dismiss two counts of Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1341 and 2. In pleading guilty to count 1, the defendant faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment; a term of supervised release of up to three years, and a fine of up to $250,000.00, as well as a mandatory special assessment fee of $100.00.
an17.com
Murder suspect taken into custody; Edwards commends detectives, says case is "strong"
Chief Jimmy Travis reports the arrest of Omarion Hookfin, the suspect identified in the September 12 murder of Donte Perry and subsequent shooting of Perry’s 12-year-old daughter. Hookfin was taken into custody Tuesday morning and was transported to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail where he was booked on all outstanding...
NOLA.com
After father of 2 fatally shot outside Marrero store, suspect booked with murder
Four days after a man was fatally shot outside of a Marrero convenience store, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested a suspect in the case. Kintez Johnson, 21, was booked Tuesday with second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm, said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The...
WWL-TV
NOPD: Man killed in traffic fatality near Chef Menteur Hwy
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a traffic fatality that left one man dead near the Read Blvd West area. Police say the incident happened at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Bundy Road. Investigators say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
