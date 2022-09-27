Read full article on original website
Ironton Tribune
Counseling Center has grand opening
For the past year, residents of Ironton have seen construction going on across from the Lawrence County Courthouse and, on Friday, the results could be seen as the Counseling Center hosted a grand opening for its Lawrence County facility. The drug and alcohol addiction recovery facility is the sixth for...
Huntington Public Works director released from duties
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington’s Public Works director has been relieved of his duties, according to city officials. Officials with the city say on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams made the announcement that he relieved Jim Insco of the Public Works Director duties. The mayor also thanked Insco for his service to […]
New SCCTC program changing lives
LUCASVILLE — One of the latest programs to join the impressive slate of offerings at the Scioto County Career and Technical Center (SCCTC) is the Jobs Training Coordination (JTC) Project Life. The project currently has 13 students enrolled who are diagnosed with some form of disability. The project works...
Williamson Memorial Hospital gets $2M toward reopening
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Williamson Health and Wellness Center is one of three organizations in the Mountain State receiving funds through the United States Department of Health and Human Services(HHS) to help them complete much-needed projects to serve the community. For Williamson Health and Wellness, this means funding to reopen the Williamson Memorial Hospital. According […]
Kentucky gets $15M investment back after project falls through
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The State of Kentucky is getting its money back after an economic development project in Boyd and Greenup counties went bust. “Obviously, the best outcome of this would be that an aluminum mill had been built, but we’ve known for years now that that wasn’t going to happen. Today, we […]
wmky.org
Gov. Beshear: Kentucky Recoups $15 Million From Previous Administration’s Mill Investment That Never Materialized
Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the commonwealth has secured the return of Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration’s $15 million investment in an aluminum mill in Northeastern Kentucky that never materialized. The Governor said that the land, which was previously acquired as part of the proposed project, would also...
WTVQ
Kentucky recoups $15M from Bevin administration’s mill investment
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A $15 million investment made by former governor Matt Bevin for an aluminum mill in northeastern Kentucky that never materialized was recouped, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday during his Team Kentucky update. The land, which was previously acquired as part of the proposed project, will...
wmky.org
Traffic Advisory: Daytime Closures on US 60, KY 207 in Carter County Next Week
Drainage repairs will require a temporary daytime closures of US 60 and KY 207 in Carter County next week. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, crews will close US 60 west of Grayson about halfway to Olive Hill in between the Fontana Drive intersections (at milepoint 17.9) to dig through the highway and replace a pipe underneath. The road will be closed 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until work is complete. Motorists should use I-64, Grayson to Olive Hill exits, to reroute. No thru traffic on Fontana Drive.
Ashland, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lawrence County High School football team will have a game with Boyd County High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Man shot in Floyd County, Kentucky
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Harold, Kentucky on Thursday. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says deputies and troopers responded to a possible shooting on Salem Church Road at around 11:20 p.m. They say that after deputies arrived, they learned that the victim left the area on […]
Anti-Gay Marriage Former County Clerk Kim Davis Loses Bid for Qualified Immunity in Lawsuit Brought by Same-Sex Couples, Again
Kim Davis, the former county clerk from Kentucky who refused to grant marriage licenses to same-sex couples after marriage equality was the law of the land, does not have qualified immunity, a federal court of appeals ruled on Thursday. Davis violated the “clearly established” rights of two couples – David...
Ledger Independent
Lewis County District Court
Michael D. Cooper, 46, second-degree disorderly conduct, failure to appear, bench warrant issued. Billy Joe Jordan, 40, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to appear show cause. Michael Nolen, 42, rear license plate not illuminated, driving under influence of alcohol/substances first...
wklw.com
58th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival of Johnson Co
Events are underway for the 58th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival of Johnson Co. As Amusement Rides are scheduled to open at 6 PM Tonight and festivities will continue throughout this week. Tune into WSIP 98.9 FM and/or WKLW 94.7 FM as we will keep you informed with information on what and when events are scheduled to take place. The 2022 Ky Apple Festival kicks into high gear on Friday, September 30 and continues on Saturday, October 1 in downtown Paintsville. You can also visit the WSIP (www.wsipfm.com) or WKLW (www.wklw.com) websites to see a complete list of events.
q95fm.net
KSP Officials Ask For Public’s Assistance In Locating Missing Perry County Man
KSP Requesting Assistance in Locating Wanted Perry County Man. The Kentucky State Police Post 11, London, is actively attempting to locate a Perry County man who failed to appear in court this morning. Alfred D. Francis, age 39 of Bulan, Ky, was scheduled to appear in Clay County Circuit Court...
wymt.com
20 pallets of mold cleaner donated to Eastern Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wet and Forget donated 20 pallets of their mold cleaner to communities in Eastern Kentucky that are still recovering from the historic flash flood. The product was dropped off Thursday morning at the Perry County Soil and Conservation District Office. Chairman of the Perry County Soil...
wymt.com
Floyd County family rescued during flood nearing return to their home and small business
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two months ago, many communities throughout Eastern Kentucky were rocked by severe flooding. The Garrett community in Floyd County was among the many that were affected. Many families throughout the region were not expecting flooding of this severity and were trapped in their homes by...
wymt.com
Police in Floyd County investigating shooting
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Floyd County are investigating after one person was shot in the Harold Community. Police say the shooting happened Thursday after 11 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Salem Church Road and learned that the victim had left the area on foot.
WSAZ
Huntington native on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nick Reynolds is a Huntington native who has had many appearances on the silver screen. On Thursday, Sept. 29, he starred in an episode of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. He stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the experience.
WSAZ
Logan County woman killed in hit-and-run in Tennessee
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman from Logan County was killed Friday in a hit-and-run accident in Bristol, Tennessee, police there said. Witnesses told the Bristol Police Department that, around 9:20 a.m. Friday, the driver of a vehicle headed north on Volunteer Parkway hit Renata Hapney, who was 50.
Prestonsburg K-9 reunited with his fallen officer’s family
PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) – The Prestonsburg Police Department has announced a new assignment for K-9 Officer Nelson – a life of retirement with his human sister and best friend! K-9 Nelson was partnered with PPD Officer Jacob Chaffins, 28, who was tragically killed in the line of duty after a June 30 ambush in the […]
