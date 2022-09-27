ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, KY

Ironton Tribune

Counseling Center has grand opening

For the past year, residents of Ironton have seen construction going on across from the Lawrence County Courthouse and, on Friday, the results could be seen as the Counseling Center hosted a grand opening for its Lawrence County facility. The drug and alcohol addiction recovery facility is the sixth for...
IRONTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

Huntington Public Works director released from duties

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington’s Public Works director has been relieved of his duties, according to city officials. Officials with the city say on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams made the announcement that he relieved Jim Insco of the Public Works Director duties. The mayor also thanked Insco for his service to […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Portsmouth Daily Times

New SCCTC program changing lives

LUCASVILLE — One of the latest programs to join the impressive slate of offerings at the Scioto County Career and Technical Center (SCCTC) is the Jobs Training Coordination (JTC) Project Life. The project currently has 13 students enrolled who are diagnosed with some form of disability. The project works...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Williamson Memorial Hospital gets $2M toward reopening

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Williamson Health and Wellness Center is one of three organizations in the Mountain State receiving funds through the United States Department of Health and Human Services(HHS) to help them complete much-needed projects to serve the community. For Williamson Health and Wellness, this means funding to reopen the Williamson Memorial Hospital. According […]
WILLIAMSON, WV
WTVQ

Kentucky recoups $15M from Bevin administration’s mill investment

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A $15 million investment made by former governor Matt Bevin for an aluminum mill in northeastern Kentucky that never materialized was recouped, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday during his Team Kentucky update. The land, which was previously acquired as part of the proposed project, will...
KENTUCKY STATE
wmky.org

Traffic Advisory: Daytime Closures on US 60, KY 207 in Carter County Next Week

Drainage repairs will require a temporary daytime closures of US 60 and KY 207 in Carter County next week. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, crews will close US 60 west of Grayson about halfway to Olive Hill in between the Fontana Drive intersections (at milepoint 17.9) to dig through the highway and replace a pipe underneath. The road will be closed 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until work is complete. Motorists should use I-64, Grayson to Olive Hill exits, to reroute. No thru traffic on Fontana Drive.
CARTER COUNTY, KY
High School Football PRO

Ashland, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

ASHLAND, KY
WOWK 13 News

Man shot in Floyd County, Kentucky

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Harold, Kentucky on Thursday. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says deputies and troopers responded to a possible shooting on Salem Church Road at around 11:20 p.m. They say that after deputies arrived, they learned that the victim left the area on […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Ledger Independent

Lewis County District Court

Michael D. Cooper, 46, second-degree disorderly conduct, failure to appear, bench warrant issued. Billy Joe Jordan, 40, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to appear show cause. Michael Nolen, 42, rear license plate not illuminated, driving under influence of alcohol/substances first...
LEWIS COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

58th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival of Johnson Co

Events are underway for the 58th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival of Johnson Co. As Amusement Rides are scheduled to open at 6 PM Tonight and festivities will continue throughout this week. Tune into WSIP 98.9 FM and/or WKLW 94.7 FM as we will keep you informed with information on what and when events are scheduled to take place. The 2022 Ky Apple Festival kicks into high gear on Friday, September 30 and continues on Saturday, October 1 in downtown Paintsville. You can also visit the WSIP (www.wsipfm.com) or WKLW (www.wklw.com) websites to see a complete list of events.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
wymt.com

20 pallets of mold cleaner donated to Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wet and Forget donated 20 pallets of their mold cleaner to communities in Eastern Kentucky that are still recovering from the historic flash flood. The product was dropped off Thursday morning at the Perry County Soil and Conservation District Office. Chairman of the Perry County Soil...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Police in Floyd County investigating shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Floyd County are investigating after one person was shot in the Harold Community. Police say the shooting happened Thursday after 11 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Salem Church Road and learned that the victim had left the area on foot.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Huntington native on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nick Reynolds is a Huntington native who has had many appearances on the silver screen. On Thursday, Sept. 29, he starred in an episode of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. He stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the experience.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Logan County woman killed in hit-and-run in Tennessee

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman from Logan County was killed Friday in a hit-and-run accident in Bristol, Tennessee, police there said. Witnesses told the Bristol Police Department that, around 9:20 a.m. Friday, the driver of a vehicle headed north on Volunteer Parkway hit Renata Hapney, who was 50.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV

