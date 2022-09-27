ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Loop 303 reopens in Glendale after crossover crash

GLENDALE, Ariz. - The Loop 303 in Glendale has reopened after a crash involving multiple vehicles shut down the freeway on Sept 30, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. According to DPS, the crash happened when a car crossed from the southbound lanes into the northbound lanes. The northbound...
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Helicopter makes emergency landing in Mesa neighborhood

MESA, Ariz. - No one was hurt after a helicopter made an emergency landing in a Mesa neighborhood early Saturday morning, fire officials said. A Bell 47 helicopter reportedly suffered an "unknown in-flight mechanical problem" that forced it to land near 8th Avenue and Sirrine just before 6 a.m. on Oct. 1.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix man seriously burned after group loads grocery bags of gasoline into car, causing fire

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a Phoenix man is in the hospital with serious burns after a group of men filled grocery bags with gasoline and loaded them into a car, leading to a fire on Thursday morning. Phoenix police say a vehicle was engulfed in flames near 35th Avenue and Ocotillo Road shortly after 8 a.m. Police arrived and found a man in his 40s burned near the car and rushed him to the hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Man breaks into and steals Phoenix police car, flees with patrol rifle

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after breaking into a Phoenix Police Department patrol car and stealing a rifle that was kept inside the vehicle, police officials said. According to a police spokesman, officers were investigating the shooting of a teenager near 4200 North 35th Avenue on Saturday morning. Although the teen's injuries were found to be non-life threatening, a man unrelated to the investigation broke into one of their patrol vehicles.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Phoenix bulk trash pickup delayed due to staffing

PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix announced Friday a "significant" delay in bulk trash collection due to staffing challenges. Officials say crews are working to pick up trash within areas 3-7 as soon as possible. Collection days have been rescheduled for areas 8-13. The delays have changed the scheduled...
PHOENIX, AZ
#Flash Flood#Suv#Accident#Pinalcso
Phoenix New Times

Meet the People Turning Metro Phoenix Into a Container Home Oasis

Property owners, developers, and even media personalities are thinking outside, ahem, inside the box, and transforming metro Phoenix into a prominent hub for container homes. This year, Phoenix has seen the tallest container tower in North America debut downtown and a container apartment complex break ground in Apache Junction. From Washington Street to the West Valley, there are plenty more containers coming.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Three teen boys found safe after leaving Mesa junior high school

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say three teen boys who went missing early Thursday morning have been found safe. Officers searched for 14-year-old Christian Taylor, 13-year-old Nicholas Hensley-Pavich, and 13-year-old Tyler Whittaker. The teens were last seen around 9 a.m. at Rhodes Junior High School near Baseline and Dobson roads.
MESA, AZ
12 News

Missing hiker found dead near Cave Creek trail

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — Volunteer searchers found the body of Kathleen Patterson, who had been missing since Sunday. Patterson, 60, was last seen at her home before going on a hike at the Spur Cross conservation area near Cave Creek, authorities said. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office,...
CAVE CREEK, AZ

