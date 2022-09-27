Read full article on original website
Related
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe strips four grandchildren of royal titles
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe, Europe’s only reigning queen and the continent’s longest serving monarch, has stripped four of her eight grandchildren of their titles, the palace announced. The official reason was to allow the four children of her youngest son, Prince Joachim, to live more normal lives, and...
BBC
Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai
Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
BBC
Anger as newspaper claims Liverpool has no significant culture
Liverpool City Region's mayor has demanded an apology after an article claimed the city had no cultural facilities of "any great significance". The story in Thursday's Daily Telegraph examined the battle between Liverpool and Glasgow to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. Author Ben Lawrence also said Liverpool had "no...
BBC
Louth: Controversial seating removed after vandalism
Brightly coloured wooden seating on a busy town centre road has been removed after it was vandalised for a second time within weeks of being installed. The "parklets" were installed on Mercer Row in Louth by Lincolnshire County Council as part of a bid to get people to spend more time in the town.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
France 24
Kwasi Kwarteng: baptism of fire for UK's new finance minister
The 47-year-old free-marketeer last week announced sweeping tax cuts, spooking currency and bond markets concerned about his mammoth spending commitments, and earning a rebuke from the IMF. Kwarteng is a close ally of Liz Truss, who this month won the race to become prime minister following the resignation of scandal-hit...
U.K.・
Treasury to delay publishing OBR forecast by six weeks after 7 October delivery – as it happened
Budget watchdog to give assessment of fiscal plans next week but public will have to wait until chancellor’s November statement
What is the Bank of England doing in bid to stabilise UK economy?
Threadneedle Street will buy UK government bonds as pound tumbles in response to Truss and Kwarteng’s mini-budget
BBC
Online scam exposed - the cars that don’t exist
Consumers buying second-hand cars online are being warned to beware of scams, after a rise in cases of fraud. It comes after a BBC investigation exposed a fake car dealership website called Auto-Promotions that defrauded victims out of thousands of pounds. There were almost 3,000 reports of online vehicle fraud...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ship that tried to warn Titanic about iceberg discovered at bottom of Irish sea
The SS Mesaba was sunk by a Nazi U-boat in 1918. It had famously warned Titanic of icebergs the night it sank in the North Atlantic six years earlier.
BBC
Doorstep murder: Police have new man in sights over banker shooting
The murder of banker Alistair Wilson has baffled detectives for almost 20 years - but police now believe the key to solving the case could lie just yards from the doorstep where he was gunned down. They think the most likely motive centres on Alistair's objections to a decking area...
Fortunes reverse for ex-judge and Brazil president he jailed
CURITIBA, Brazil — (AP) — When federal judge Sergio Moro resigned to enter politics, many in Brazil believed the anti-corruption crusader who jailed a popular former president could someday occupy the nation’s most powerful office. But on the eve of Brazil’s general election Sunday, the once-revered magistrate...
Minister says Liz Truss ‘enjoying’ new policy direction and welfare cuts are needed – as it happened
Levelling up secretary Simon Clarke says PM is ‘astonishingly resilient’ and will continue to do what ‘she believes is right’
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Lev Tahor: Jewish sect leaders arrested in Mexico jungle raid freed
Leaders of a Jewish sect arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and sex crimes in Mexico have been freed. Their lawyer said the pair, who are foreign citizens, were released on Thursday night for lack of evidence. It followed a mass breakout of about 20 members of the sect held...
BBC
Neasden: Two arrested on suspicion of murder of woman, 71
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 71-year-old woman was found dead at a house in north-west London. Police were called to the property in Aylesbury Street, Neasden, over concerns for a woman's welfare where they discovered the body of Susan Hawkey on Monday morning. A...
BBC
Plan for police museum in Belfast 'to open in 2025'
New plans are being finalised for a long-delayed £6m police museum in Belfast, with an "anticipated" opening in late 2025. Costs will be met from "ring-fenced capital previously set aside by government", according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI). It will replace a smaller facility within the...
U.K.・
BBC
Prince William makes online safety plea after Molly Russell verdict
Prince William says online safety for young people should be "a prerequisite, not an afterthought" after an inquest into 14-year-old Molly Russell's death. A coroner concluded that the teenager from London died from an act of self-harm while suffering depression and the negative effects of online content. Molly's father Ian...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Redcar steel plant: 'Biggest demolition' of its kind in 75 years
A building on the site of a former steelworks has been brought down in what is thought to be one of the largest single explosive demolition operations in the UK in 75 years. The Basic Oxygen Steelmaking (BOS) Plant in Redcar refined molten iron from the blast furnace, until the works closed in 2015.
TechCrunch
Sky.Garden, Kenya’s Amazon-style marketplace, faces closure after funding fell through
An insider told TechCrunch that the startup’s co-founder and CEO, Martin Majlund, sent termination notices to employees earlier this month after a town hall meeting, during which he revealed that the company was running out money and will close on October 16. However, contacted by TechCrunch, Majlund said that...
Hundreds of jobs to go as BBC announces World Service cutbacks
Corporation to end production of radio output in 10 languages, including Chinese, Hindi and Arabic, as it blames licence fee freeze
The Next Web
Here are the top 5 sustainable mobility companies hiring in Europe right now
The future is green, because it has to be. There’s no denying our climate is in crisis. In the last year, we have seen soaring summer temperatures across Europe, raging forest fires in parts of North America, and terrifying floods in Australia and Pakistan. To save our planet and...
Comments / 0