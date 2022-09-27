ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai

Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
Anger as newspaper claims Liverpool has no significant culture

Liverpool City Region's mayor has demanded an apology after an article claimed the city had no cultural facilities of "any great significance". The story in Thursday's Daily Telegraph examined the battle between Liverpool and Glasgow to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. Author Ben Lawrence also said Liverpool had "no...
Louth: Controversial seating removed after vandalism

Brightly coloured wooden seating on a busy town centre road has been removed after it was vandalised for a second time within weeks of being installed. The "parklets" were installed on Mercer Row in Louth by Lincolnshire County Council as part of a bid to get people to spend more time in the town.
Kwasi Kwarteng: baptism of fire for UK's new finance minister

The 47-year-old free-marketeer last week announced sweeping tax cuts, spooking currency and bond markets concerned about his mammoth spending commitments, and earning a rebuke from the IMF. Kwarteng is a close ally of Liz Truss, who this month won the race to become prime minister following the resignation of scandal-hit...
Online scam exposed - the cars that don’t exist

Consumers buying second-hand cars online are being warned to beware of scams, after a rise in cases of fraud. It comes after a BBC investigation exposed a fake car dealership website called Auto-Promotions that defrauded victims out of thousands of pounds. There were almost 3,000 reports of online vehicle fraud...
Neasden: Two arrested on suspicion of murder of woman, 71

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 71-year-old woman was found dead at a house in north-west London. Police were called to the property in Aylesbury Street, Neasden, over concerns for a woman's welfare where they discovered the body of Susan Hawkey on Monday morning. A...
Plan for police museum in Belfast 'to open in 2025'

New plans are being finalised for a long-delayed £6m police museum in Belfast, with an "anticipated" opening in late 2025. Costs will be met from "ring-fenced capital previously set aside by government", according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI). It will replace a smaller facility within the...
Prince William makes online safety plea after Molly Russell verdict

Prince William says online safety for young people should be "a prerequisite, not an afterthought" after an inquest into 14-year-old Molly Russell's death. A coroner concluded that the teenager from London died from an act of self-harm while suffering depression and the negative effects of online content. Molly's father Ian...
Redcar steel plant: 'Biggest demolition' of its kind in 75 years

A building on the site of a former steelworks has been brought down in what is thought to be one of the largest single explosive demolition operations in the UK in 75 years. The Basic Oxygen Steelmaking (BOS) Plant in Redcar refined molten iron from the blast furnace, until the works closed in 2015.
