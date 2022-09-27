ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Downtown Lubbock: The new place to call home?

By Landry Sena
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MjR61_0iCn9VtX00

LUBBOCK, Texas – Downtown Lubbock is a place more and more people are starting to call home. It’s becoming a hotspot for those shopping for apartments.

Some experts in the housing market say that the demand is up for people wanting to live in a place that is unique. For Courthouse Lofts, the idea to keep that uniqueness started in 2017 when it started to take residents.

Jim Snyder, the manager of the property said, “The courthouse, the first floor, those ceiling heights are 13 feet. And in the courtroom, it’s 18. I mean, it’s just this volume of space that really adds a lot to the specialness.”

This historic structure is one of many in Lubbock’s Downtown area that has been redeveloped into housing complexes.

Dan Williams, broker and owner of Williams and Company Real Estate said, “We’ve got the in-town project, which is the old Kimmel center; there’s a group from out of Lubbock that’s working on that right now.” He also discussed the Metro Tower and City Street Lofts as other housing projects in the works.

Snyder has a passion for preserving historic buildings and said, “A lot of times you don’t know what you’re going to find; when you begin to carve away all this stuff that has been applied and put up covering what that historic structure was originally.”

And Downtown Lubbock has been taking on a more “big city” type of vibe, one could say with as much surface level parking as Downtown Houston. Williams said, “The city’s really on top of it. And I’m excited to see how it continues to change.”

For both of these experts, the younger population has shown more of an interest in calling this area home. For Courthouse Lofts, Snyder said around 60%-70% of their residents are females.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Apartment Living: Uninhabitable Due to Paint Fumes

You're favorite first-world problem series is back, yet again. I figured that since I would be moving into a new apartment complex with my partner in about a month or so that I wouldn't have too many complaints left in me. We were about to get away from everything that bugged us, right? Well, it turns out my partner's complex still had some spice left in them.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Lubbock, TX
Business
Lubbock, TX
Government
Lubbock, TX
Real Estate
City
Lubbock, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock announces fall and winter irrigation restrictions

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the City of Lubbock announced the annual fall and winter irrigation restrictions for the city. The new restrictions begin on Saturday, October 1, 2022 and will continue through March 31, 2023. According to a press release, irrigation restrictions during the fall and winter conserve...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Smallcakes in Lubbock to Close on Thursday

Lubbock is losing another small business and dessert location. Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery will be closing their doors for good on Thursday, September 29th. Smallcakes becomes the latest small business to close due to inflation and the rising cost of doing business. Owner Tory Brueggeman took to social media on...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

SK806 Roller Rink Now Open in New South Lubbock Location

Lubbock's SK806 Roller Rink & Events Center is now open in a new location in South Lubbock, at 12209 Geneva Avenue. The building appears to be the former location of Trader Bows Indoor Archery. SK806 Roller Rink was previously located at 2424 Clovis Road. According to SK806 Roller Rink's Facebook...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Place#Downtown Houston#Housing Projects#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Courthouse Lofts
FMX 94.5

Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain

I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Three Lubbock Teens Were Arrested for Having a Gun at the South Plains Fair

Three teens were arrested on Monday, September 26th, after it was discovered they had a gun. KAMC news reported that three teens ran out of a bathroom at the South Plains Fair after being caught with a gun by a fair employee. Nearby police officers at the fair grounds were immediately notified after the incident occurred. Officers were soon able to find the teens and told them they were under arrest before two of the three teens attempted to run away.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

“A way to get to know filmmakers on a level you don’t in your typical movie theater,” Lubbock’s 19th Annual Flatland Film Festival ends Oct.1

LUBBOCK, Texas — The 19th Annual Flatland Film Festival celebrated filmmaking excellence for a 3 day event in Lubbock. The festival was open to the public for a chance to see filmmakers on a level that’s typically not seen in a movie theater. “…we celebrate short filmmaking. And that really highlights a lot of emerging […]
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Hispanic Heritage Month: First-gen Mexican American Firefighter in Lubbock shares special message

LUBBOCK, Texas — A first generation Mexican American Firefighter told KLBK News about her roots and how her heritage has made her a humble and hardworking first responder today. Angelica Aldape, equipment operator on Lubbock Fire Rescue, Quint 16, is one of three Hispanic female firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue. Everythinglubbock.com asked Aldape what being […]
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Former Thai Pepper Owners Set Opening Date for New Lubbock Restaurant

Back in August, I told y'all the good news about a new restaurant I can't wait to try that's set to open this year. Well, it's time to do just that. The new restaurant is called Mam’s Thai Cuisine. We don't know a whole lot right now because they just popped up on my radar. They're going to be opening soon and will serve real authentic Thai cuisine. They do have a couple of pictures up on their Facebook and it already looks pretty delicious.
LUBBOCK, TX
AdWeek

Lubbock’s First Female Anchor Sharon Maines Retires After 27 Years

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KCBD morning anchor and executive producer Sharon Maines has retired from the Lubbock, Texas NBC affiliate after 27 years. “I didn’t come...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Is Lubbock’s Amazon Fulfillment Center Safe From Nationwide Closures?

Nationwide, several Amazon Fulfillment Centers (also referred to as logistic centers or warehouses) have been closed, delayed, or cancelled, according to CNBC news. After rapid expansion during the pandemic, the online giant has closed more than 20 logistics centers while cancelling or delaying plans for nearly 50 more. This includes...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy