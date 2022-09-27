Read full article on original website
Some drivers to have increased cost to offset deficit at Mich. Catastrophic Claim Assoc.
LANSING, Mich. - Due to a recent Michigan Court of Appeals ruling, Michigan drivers will be required to pay an increased cost to help offset a deficit at the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association. "All Michigan drivers will have to begin paying back $48 of the $400 per-vehicle refund issued by...
Student loan relief will be tax-free in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michiganders will not have to pay state or federal taxes on federal loan forgiveness. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that student loan relief would not be treated as taxable income. Approximately 1.4 million Michiganders eligible for relief will not owe any state taxes for receiving benefits...
Gov. Whitmer announces $21.55 million blight elimination program for communities, economy
LANSING, Mich. – Friday, Gov. Whitmer announced $21.55 million in funding for a competitive grant program to address vacant, abandoned, and deteriorated properties across Michigan that will be administered by the State Land Bank Authority (SLBA). Officials say the SLBA works to create a positive economic impact on Michigan...
Veteran-owned, mid-Michigan based disaster relief organization heads to Florida
FLUSHING, Mich. —A veteran-owned, mid-Michigan-based non-profit organization will assist those impacted by hurricane Ian in Florida. Hurricane Ian knocked out power to more than 2.6 million homes and businesses across Florida. While many people evacuated coastal areas of southwest Florida before the storm, some people chose to stay behind or were unable to leave in time.
Phone rates lowered for prisoners in the Michigan Department of Corrections
LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Corrections announced a nearly 40% reduction of prisoner phone rates. At 8.7 cents per minute, the new rate is 38% lower than the current rate of 14 cents per minute. “Today, we are taking action to save families money while also providing incarcerated...
Lawmakers strike deal allowing preprocessing of absentee ballots in time for midterm
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan should be able to learn the winners of its elections sooner on election night, thanks to a major agreement between state legislators and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office. Lawmakers in the House and Senate said they hoped to restore voters' confidence in elections because of an...
Oklahoma governor pushes to end state's grocery tax
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has called to end the state's grocery tax to help people deal with inflation but his proposal is facing an uphill battle in the state's Senate. The House answered his call and passed a bundle of inflation relief bills before...
Hardware company accused of PFAS contamination, AG Nessel files suit
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced litigation against FKI Industries, which owns nine former Keeler Brass Co. plants, for contamination in west and southwest Michigan. The hardware supplier has not complied with state laws regarding hazardous substances, according to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes...
MDHHS, Children Trust Michigan to provide for local family resource centers
LANSING, Mich. – Families will benefit from $1.9 million in funding to pilot resource centers in six locations around Michigan including Genesee County. MDHHS and Children Trust Michigan will fund the family resource center initiative which is designed to help prevent child abuse and neglect. “We congratulate the six...
Family from mid-Michigan may face evacuation in Florida as hurricane Ian approaches
Officials are urging people to evacuate from Florida. That includes at least one family who moved to Florida from mid-Michigan. Nicole Kelly's family have just moved to Jacksonville, Florida from Frankenmuth, Michigan six months ago. Kelly said this is not the first time they have been in this situation and...
'We Can't Wait' protestors continue to address catastrophic accident fund cuts
LANSING, Mich.— More than a year after auto no-fault insurance was changed, protestors are finally getting a response. The change cut the amount of money to those who suffered injuries from catastrophic accidents. Today was one of many protests the group "We Can't Wait" held. Fighting to get what...
New tolling systems in place at international bridge crossings from Michigan to Ontario
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The agencies in charge of two international bridge crossings on the Michigan-Ontario border unveiled new tolling systems Wednesday. Officials said the upgrades will help move traffic and improve customer service. Under a $9.3 million contract, the previous toll systems at the Sault Ste. Marie International...
AG Nessel joins multi-state coalition in protecting right to travel to seek abortion
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a multi-state coalition of 21 attorney general, led by California, in submitting an amicus brief in Fund Texas Choice v. Paxton to protect the right of individuals to travel out of Texas to obtain an abortion. The coalition argues that...
Absentee ballots now available for Nov. 8 general election
LANSING, Mich. - Absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 general election are now being mailed to Michigan voters who requested them and are available in city and township clerk offices. “Michigan citizens have options to vote, including the right to vote by mail, the right to vote early with an...
Oregon COVID-19 forecast raises concerns about flu season, looming 'twindemic'
SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — The Oregon Health and Science University's latest COVID-19 forecast warns of a difficult influenza season, projecting the flu will outpace COVID by December. With health precautions in place during the pandemic being lifted, medical experts say viruses like the flu are now more likely to...
Hurricane Ian 'biggest flood event' ever in southwest Florida, DeSantis says
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WEAR) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Hurricane Ian was "the biggest flood event" the state's southwest region has ever seen, adding that rescue efforts have been made -- and continue -- throughout the area. There's life rescue, making sure people are OK, following up on any...
West Nile Virus found in domestic bird in Saginaw County
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is reporting Michigan’s first case of West Nile virus (WNV) in a domestic animal. The case occurred in a two-month-old sun conure (sun parakeet) from Saginaw County. “While seeing WNV in a parakeet is uncommon, it is...
Former President Trump campaigns in Warren for Michigan GOP candidates
WARREN, Mich - Former President Donald Trump is campaigning in Warren on Saturday for several Michigan Republican candidates. Speakers at the Trump event include Republican for Michigan Governor Tudor Dixon, Republican Attorney General candidate Matthew Deperno and Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo and Republican nominee for U.S Representative for Michigan's 10th Congressional District John James.
Florida residents face power outages, heavy damage as Hurricane Ian slams southwest coast
WASHINGTON (TND) — More than 2.5 million people were urged to evacuate before Hurricane Ian hit Florida but many of those who live just outside evacuation zones decided to stay, sheltering in place, hoping to weather the storm. The National Desk spoke with some of those residents who say...
'This is still a hazardous situation': Gov. DeSantis on Tropical Storm Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — More than two million people in Florida remain without power in the wake of Hurricane Ian, which has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm Thursday morning as it continues to make its way across Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis, in a press conference, said it is...
