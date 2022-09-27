ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

nbc25news.com

Student loan relief will be tax-free in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michiganders will not have to pay state or federal taxes on federal loan forgiveness. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that student loan relief would not be treated as taxable income. Approximately 1.4 million Michiganders eligible for relief will not owe any state taxes for receiving benefits...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Veteran-owned, mid-Michigan based disaster relief organization heads to Florida

FLUSHING, Mich. —A veteran-owned, mid-Michigan-based non-profit organization will assist those impacted by hurricane Ian in Florida. Hurricane Ian knocked out power to more than 2.6 million homes and businesses across Florida. While many people evacuated coastal areas of southwest Florida before the storm, some people chose to stay behind or were unable to leave in time.
FLORIDA STATE
nbc25news.com

Oklahoma governor pushes to end state's grocery tax

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has called to end the state's grocery tax to help people deal with inflation but his proposal is facing an uphill battle in the state's Senate. The House answered his call and passed a bundle of inflation relief bills before...
OKLAHOMA STATE
nbc25news.com

Hardware company accused of PFAS contamination, AG Nessel files suit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced litigation against FKI Industries, which owns nine former Keeler Brass Co. plants, for contamination in west and southwest Michigan. The hardware supplier has not complied with state laws regarding hazardous substances, according to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

MDHHS, Children Trust Michigan to provide for local family resource centers

LANSING, Mich. – Families will benefit from $1.9 million in funding to pilot resource centers in six locations around Michigan including Genesee County. MDHHS and Children Trust Michigan will fund the family resource center initiative which is designed to help prevent child abuse and neglect. “We congratulate the six...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Absentee ballots now available for Nov. 8 general election

LANSING, Mich. - Absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 general election are now being mailed to Michigan voters who requested them and are available in city and township clerk offices. “Michigan citizens have options to vote, including the right to vote by mail, the right to vote early with an...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

West Nile Virus found in domestic bird in Saginaw County

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is reporting Michigan’s first case of West Nile virus (WNV) in a domestic animal. The case occurred in a two-month-old sun conure (sun parakeet) from Saginaw County. “While seeing WNV in a parakeet is uncommon, it is...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Former President Trump campaigns in Warren for Michigan GOP candidates

WARREN, Mich - Former President Donald Trump is campaigning in Warren on Saturday for several Michigan Republican candidates. Speakers at the Trump event include Republican for Michigan Governor Tudor Dixon, Republican Attorney General candidate Matthew Deperno and Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo and Republican nominee for U.S Representative for Michigan's 10th Congressional District John James.
WARREN, MI

