On Thursday, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill that will now allow a convict’s criminal record sealed from public view. The bill was introduced by Senator Maria Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) citing the use of background checks being more widely used now will allow people at a chance at economic prosperity by having convictions and arrests records sealed. With background checks, it prevents people from gaining employment, housing and other benefits–thus impacting their lives.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO