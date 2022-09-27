Read full article on original website
Governor Newsom Calls for a Windfall Tax to Put Record Oil Profits Back in Californians’ Pockets
SACRAMENTO – As Californians see renewed spikes in gas prices, Governor Gavin Newsom today called for a windfall tax on oil companies that would go directly back to California taxpayers. While crude oil prices are down, oil companies have increased gas prices in California by a record 84 cents...
Gov. Newsom Signs Bill to Allow Convicts Criminal Arrest Records Sealed
On Thursday, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill that will now allow a convict’s criminal record sealed from public view. The bill was introduced by Senator Maria Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) citing the use of background checks being more widely used now will allow people at a chance at economic prosperity by having convictions and arrests records sealed. With background checks, it prevents people from gaining employment, housing and other benefits–thus impacting their lives.
Bill to Limit the Governor’s Emergency Powers Vetoed by Governor
SACRAMENTO— Assemblymember Kelly Seyarto’s (R-Murrieta) legislation to add needed clarity to executive emergency powers and restore government transparency and accountability during state emergencies has been vetoed by the Governor. AB 1687 provides that the Governor may only suspend a statute or regulation during a state of emergency in...
Wine and Liquor Bottles Added to California Recycling Rebate Program
In 2024, a new bill signed by Governor Gavin Newsom will add wine and liquor bottles to its recycling rebate program. Currently, consumers in California pay 5 cents per 12-ounce bottle or can and 10 cents per 24-ounces. The new law will include a 25 cent deposit and refund for wine and distilled spirits sold in a box, bag or pouch.
Governor Newsom Signs Law Expanding Farmworker Union Rights
SACRAMENTO – This week, alongside advocates and farmworkers outside the State Capitol, Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation expanding union rights for farmworkers. This follows the Governor, United Farm Workers (UFW), and the California Labor Federation having agreed in a letter on clarifying language to be passed during next year’s legislative session to address Governor Newsom’s concerns around implementation and voting integrity.
