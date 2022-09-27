ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Quotes from ‘Deja Tu Huella: The Art of Giving’ at Billboard Latin Music Week 2022

By Jessica Roiz
 3 days ago

Eladio Carrión, Ugly Primo a.k.a. Adrian Hernandez, and Maricel (Chacha) Zambrano formed part of the “Deja Tu Huella: The Art of Giving Presented by Cheetos” panel at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Week on Tuesday (Sept. 27).

Moderated by Billboard Latin senior writer Griselda Flores, the three creatives discussed how they are actively trying to leave their mark on the world by improving it with their art.

Below, see some memorable quotes from each panelist:

Carrion on Leaving His Mark in His Art: “At the end of the day, whether it’s in sports or music, I try to be the best person I can be. ‘Deja tu Huella’ means many things but most importantly, to give it your full potential and be the best you can be.

Zambrano on Building Opportunities: “I did it all. I knocked on many doors and was very consistent. I stood in front of every door because I knew that opportunities were not going to arrive at my door. Perseverance is the most beautiful quality anyone can have.”

Hernandez on Social Issues: “I try to use my platforms as often as I can to raise awareness on social issues. It’s essential for me to speak up when other people don’t have the same opportunities. I try to help voice them. For me, it’s about being a good and honest person.”

Coinciding with National Hispanic Heritage Month, Billboard Latin Music Week includes workshops and panels featuring artists such as Christina Aguilera, Romeo Santos, Camilo, Nicky Jam, Wisin y Yandel, Maluma, Chayanne, Ivy Queen, Grupo Firme, Bizarrap, Blessd, Grupo Firme and many more. The event also includes superstar concerts, intimate showcases and new music premieres by Bizarrap, Elena Rose, Ozuna, Mariah Angeliq and BRESH, who will throw the ultimate closing party at Oasis, in Miami’s Wynwood.

For 30 years, Billboard Latin Music Week has been the longest-running and biggest Latin music industry gathering in the world. It will also dovetail with the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Sept. 29, in Miami. The Billboard Latin Music Awards will broadcast live on Telemundo, and will also broadcast simultaneously on the Spanish entertainment cable network, Universo, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.

#Latin Music#Music Week#Art#Music Industry
Billboard

