Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘The Fed Is Breaking Things' – Here's What Has Wall Street on Edge as Risks Rise Around the World
Markets entered a perilous new phase in the past week, one in which statistically unusual moves across asset classes are becoming commonplace. Surging volatility in what are supposed to be among the safest fixed income instruments in the world could disrupt the financial system's plumbing, according to Mark Connors, former Credit Suisse global head of risk advisory.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Despite Success This Year, Underperformance Rates Are ‘Abysmal' for Large-Cap Active Managers for the Long Run
The S&P 500 may be trading around 2022 lows, but a new report finds active managers are having their best year since 2009. The numbers suggest they still have a long way to go, though. S&P Global recently published its Mid-Year 2022 SPIVA U.S. Scorecard, which measures how well U.S....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The U.S. and China Need to Resume Talks Over Taiwan — But Away From the Public Eye, Says Think Tank
The United States and China are currently playing a "blame game" with each other, and dialogue needs to be reestablished, said Paul Haenle, who holds the Maurice R. Greenberg director's chair at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. But U.S. President Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping need to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Carnival Shares Shed 23% on Ballooning Costs, Dragging Cruise Stocks Lower
Shares of Carnival fell below their pandemic lows Friday after the cruising company posted third-quarter earnings that revealed higher costs. Shares of Norwegian and Royal Caribbean were also lower. Friday's losses knock about $2.5 billion off Carnival's market value. Shares of Carnival fell below their pandemic lows Friday after the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ron Insana: Something Big Could Be About to Break in Markets as Rates Continue to Rise
I wrote about the action of central bankers last week, suggesting that the rapid increase in interest rates, led by the U.S. Federal Reserve, would lead to a meaningful break in financial markets, whether at home or abroad sometime soon. Well, it appears that day has come. On Wednesday, the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Foreign Secretary Cleverly Says UK's Strategic Shift to Indo-Pacific Is ‘Permanent'
The U.K. will be the first European country to join the CPTPP should it succeed in becoming a member. The foreign secretary pointed to "our commitment to sovereignty and territorial integrity and freedom from economic coercion, and a shared belief in the value of democracy and open markets." China is...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
U.S., South Korea Are Working to ‘Rectify the Problems' on EV Subsidies, South Korea Trade Minister Says
South Korean officials have established a "bilateral engagement channel" with U.S. counterparts to resolve issues stemming from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). South Korean officials claim the Act hurt Korean automakers by excluding them in its extended tax credit scheme for electric vehicles that only apply to cars assembled in America.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
India's Startup Market May Be Behind China's, But It Has ‘Tremendous Potential,' Says Facebook Co-Founder
India's startup market is worth betting on, though it's still "a few years" behind China's, Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin said. During a panel discussion at the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore this week, Saverin said his investment company B Capital is deploying "a lot of dollars" into India and is thinking about the long-term success of new companies there.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Nike, Micron, Amylyx and Others
Nike (NKE) – Nike slumped 10% in the premarket after it reported a 44% increase in inventories for its latest quarter, and said it would offer more discounts heading into the holiday season. The athletic footwear and apparel maker reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter. Micron...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
EV and Self-Driving Stocks Fell Nearly 15% in September, Their Second-Worst Month on Record
A key ETF for electric and autonomous vehicle stocks fell sharply in September. The Global X Autonomous and Electric Vehicles ETF closed down nearly 15% for the month, its second worst-performing month on record. It's likely that automakers' profits will slump if the U.S. enters a recession. A key ETF...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Russian Pipeline Leaks Spark Climate Fears as Huge Volumes of Methane Spew Into the Atmosphere
Climate scientists acknowledged that it is hard to accurately quantify the exact size of the emissions and say the leaks are a "wee bubble in the ocean" compared to the massive amounts of methane emitted around the world every day. Nonetheless, environmental campaigners argue the incident reaffirms that the risk...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Britain's Liz Truss Holds Emergency Talks With Budget Watchdog as the Pound Stabilizes
LONDON — British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday met the U.K.'s independent monetary watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, for talks. The discussions followed a turbulent week for U.K. markets and the economy, after Kwarteng laid out a "mini-budget" on Sept. 23,...
U.K.・
Seven American prisoners in Venezuela are freed in swap, Biden says
Seven U.S. citizens imprisoned in Venezuela are free and returning home, President Joe Biden said on Saturday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
American Homebuyers Are Finding UK Bargains, Discounted by a Weaker Pound
American homebuyers are searching for bargains in the U.K., as a weaker pound contributes to double-digit price cuts. Prices in London are down nearly 20% over the past year on price declines and currency impact, according to real estate broker and advisory firm Knight Frank. The supply of homes throughout...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
CarMax's Earnings Miss Is a Win in the Fed's Battle Against Inflation, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that used car retailer CarMax's recent earnings shortfall is good news for the Federal Reserve's quest to tamp down inflation. "When you look at this quarter from CarMax, it tells you the Fed's been incredibly successful at eroding consumer confidence," he said. CNBC's...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Biden Warns Putin That U.S. Will Defend ‘Every Single Inch' of NATO Territory as Russia Formally Annexes Ukraine Regions
President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin the United States is ready to defend NATO territory as Putin continues to escalate the war in Ukraine. "America's fully prepared with our NATO allies to defend every single inch of NATO territory. Every single inch," Biden said. "So, Mr. Putin, don't misunderstand what I'm saying. Every inch."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Silicon Valley Billionaires Square Off Over Support for Trump and the MAGA Movement
Two Silicon Valley billionaires are holding dueling political fundraisers this week that showcase their chosen candidates in upcoming midterm elections. LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, who has been rallying corporate executives to oust politicians who support false claims by former President Donald Trump that the 2020 election was rigged. PayPal cofounder...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Elon Musk Shows Off Humanoid Robot Prototype at Tesla AI Day
Tesla's AI Day 2022 was mainly a recruiting event, according to CEO Elon Musk. The company showed early prototypes of a humanoid robot and said it's developing special batteries and actuators for them. Musk said he thinks it will be possible for customers to get an Optimus humanoid robot from...
Comments / 0