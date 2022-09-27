ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘The Fed Is Breaking Things' – Here's What Has Wall Street on Edge as Risks Rise Around the World

Markets entered a perilous new phase in the past week, one in which statistically unusual moves across asset classes are becoming commonplace. Surging volatility in what are supposed to be among the safest fixed income instruments in the world could disrupt the financial system's plumbing, according to Mark Connors, former Credit Suisse global head of risk advisory.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Carnival Shares Shed 23% on Ballooning Costs, Dragging Cruise Stocks Lower

Shares of Carnival fell below their pandemic lows Friday after the cruising company posted third-quarter earnings that revealed higher costs. Shares of Norwegian and Royal Caribbean were also lower. Friday's losses knock about $2.5 billion off Carnival's market value. Shares of Carnival fell below their pandemic lows Friday after the...
#Hong Kong#Hang Seng#U S Economy#Asia
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

U.S., South Korea Are Working to ‘Rectify the Problems' on EV Subsidies, South Korea Trade Minister Says

South Korean officials have established a "bilateral engagement channel" with U.S. counterparts to resolve issues stemming from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). South Korean officials claim the Act hurt Korean automakers by excluding them in its extended tax credit scheme for electric vehicles that only apply to cars assembled in America.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

India's Startup Market May Be Behind China's, But It Has ‘Tremendous Potential,' Says Facebook Co-Founder

India's startup market is worth betting on, though it's still "a few years" behind China's, Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin said. During a panel discussion at the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore this week, Saverin said his investment company B Capital is deploying "a lot of dollars" into India and is thinking about the long-term success of new companies there.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Nike, Micron, Amylyx and Others

Nike (NKE) – Nike slumped 10% in the premarket after it reported a 44% increase in inventories for its latest quarter, and said it would offer more discounts heading into the holiday season. The athletic footwear and apparel maker reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter. Micron...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Britain's Liz Truss Holds Emergency Talks With Budget Watchdog as the Pound Stabilizes

LONDON — British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday met the U.K.'s independent monetary watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, for talks. The discussions followed a turbulent week for U.K. markets and the economy, after Kwarteng laid out a "mini-budget" on Sept. 23,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

American Homebuyers Are Finding UK Bargains, Discounted by a Weaker Pound

American homebuyers are searching for bargains in the U.K., as a weaker pound contributes to double-digit price cuts. Prices in London are down nearly 20% over the past year on price declines and currency impact, according to real estate broker and advisory firm Knight Frank. The supply of homes throughout...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Biden Warns Putin That U.S. Will Defend ‘Every Single Inch' of NATO Territory as Russia Formally Annexes Ukraine Regions

President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin the United States is ready to defend NATO territory as Putin continues to escalate the war in Ukraine. "America's fully prepared with our NATO allies to defend every single inch of NATO territory. Every single inch," Biden said. "So, Mr. Putin, don't misunderstand what I'm saying. Every inch."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Silicon Valley Billionaires Square Off Over Support for Trump and the MAGA Movement

Two Silicon Valley billionaires are holding dueling political fundraisers this week that showcase their chosen candidates in upcoming midterm elections. LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, who has been rallying corporate executives to oust politicians who support false claims by former President Donald Trump that the 2020 election was rigged. PayPal cofounder...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Elon Musk Shows Off Humanoid Robot Prototype at Tesla AI Day

Tesla's AI Day 2022 was mainly a recruiting event, according to CEO Elon Musk. The company showed early prototypes of a humanoid robot and said it's developing special batteries and actuators for them. Musk said he thinks it will be possible for customers to get an Optimus humanoid robot from...
