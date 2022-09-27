Read full article on original website
Related
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Common Painkillers Linked to Heart Failure in People With Diabetes
Taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) — a group of drugs that includes common painkillers like ibuprofen (e.g., Advil, Motrin) — was linked to a higher risk of developing heart failure in certain people with type 2 diabetes, according to a new study presented at the 2022 meeting of the European Society of Cardiology in Barcelona, and described in an article at HealthDay.
docwirenews.com
Colchicine for Postoperative Atrial Fibrillation Prevention
According to a meta-analysis published in the Journal of Cardiothoracic Surgery, postoperative atrial fibrillation (POAF) is the most frequent complication after cardiothoracic surgery or cardiac intervention. The authors assessed the anti-inflammatory agent colchicine for prevention of POAF and described meaningful efficacy that slightly increased with longer treatment duration, and no obvious safety concerns.
docwirenews.com
Prevalence and Impact of Atrial Fibrillation on Patients With Heart Failure
In a recent real-world data study, researchers found atrial fibrillation (AF) was associated with an incremental increase in risk for acute heart failure episodes and renal function declines, as well as an increase in all-cause mortality. The findings were presented in ESC Heart Failure. Using an electronic health record database,...
medscape.org
Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency: Examining Once-Weekly Treatments to Improve Adherence and Outcomes
This activity is intended for pediatric endocrinologists and advanced practice providers who are involved in the care and treatment of patients with pediatric GHD. The goal of this activity is that learners will be better able to examine new and emerging growth hormone (GH) treatments for managing GHD with a team.
IN THIS ARTICLE
medscape.org
Exploring Potassium Competitive Acid Blockers (PCABs) as a Mechanism in Acid-Related GI Diseases
This activity is intended for gastroenterologists, primary care providers (PCPs), nurse practitioners (NPs), physician assistants (PAs), and other clinicians who treat patients with Helicobacter pylori infection and acid-related GI issues. The goal of this activity is for learners to be better able to differentiate the mechanisms of action of PPIs...
medscape.org
New Data Offer a Sound Basis for Renal Denervation
This activity is intended for cardiologists, nephrologists, and primary care physicians. The goal of this activity is that learners will be better able to understand the efficacy and safety as well as the prospective role of renal denervation in the management of patients with uncontrolled hypertension. Upon completion of this...
medscape.org
Clinical Real Talk in Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Lung Disease: Practice Points to Optimize Treatment
This activity is intended for infectious disease physicians, pulmonologists, infectious disease pharmacists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and all other clinicians involved in the care of patients with nontuberculous mycobacterial lung disease (NTM-LD) as well as patients with NTM-LD and their caregivers. The goal of this activity is that learners will...
medscape.org
Advancing the Care of Heart Failure and Type 2 Diabetes: A Review and Application of the Latest Recommendations
This activity is intended for cardiologists, diabetologists, endocrinologists, primary care physicians, nurses, and all clinicians interested in the care of patients with HF and diabetes. The goal of this activity is for learners to be better able to enhance recognition and application of the latest guidelines for the use of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
medscape.org
Taking the Role of Combination Therapy in PAH to Heart: Tips for Enhanced Disease Management
This activity is intended for cardiologists, pulmonologists, primary care providers, nurses, and pharmacists. The goal of this activity is to improve learner understanding about the role of combination therapy in the treatment of PAH and improve their ability to integrate combination therapy into clinical care for appropriate patients to achieve low-risk status.
medscape.org
Challenges and Opportunities in Overactive Bladder Care: A Framework to Optimize Outcomes
This activity is intended for urologists, primary care physicians, and obstetricians/gynecologists. The goal of this activity is that learners will be better able to remain current on key evidence when making clinical decisions regarding the use of pharmacotherapy in the management of OAB. Upon completion of this activity, participants will:
Medical News Today
How do beta-blockers help with heart failure?
Beta-blockers are a class of drugs that may help reduce heart rate and blood pressure, which can help lower the risk of heart failure and possible complications. Beta-blockers can help reduce heart rate and lower blood pressure, which can help treat cardiovascular conditions, such as heart failure. In this article,...
neurologylive.com
Migraine With Aura Identified as Risk Factor for Atrial Fibrillation
Migraine with aura is suggested as an independent risk factor for atrial fibrillation and that AFib-mediated cardioembolism may play a role with migraines, especially stroke association for some patients. The results of a study utilizing an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled electrocardiogram (ECG) prediction model suggest that migraine with aura (MwA) may...
MedicalXpress
Landmark study of biomarker data may enable better treatment for early onset dementia
Frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a common form of early-onset dementia, is marked by impairments in behavior, language, and sometimes motor function. Unlike Alzheimer's Disease (AD), researchers and clinicians have been unable to accurately predict the onset of symptoms for individuals having a familial form of the condition. While there has been...
medscape.org
Navigating the Depressive Episode: Best Practices in Differentiating Mood Disorders
This activity is intended for psychiatrists, primary care physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses, and other healthcare providers who care for patients with bipolar disorder. The goal of this activity is for learners to be better able to improve clinician understanding of the diagnostic criteria for mood disorders and elevate...
MedicalXpress
No difference between spinal versus general anesthesia in patients having hip fracture surgery, finds study
There are no differences in the safety or effectiveness of the two most common types of anesthetic (spinal versus general anesthesia) in patients undergoing hip fracture surgery, according to the findings of a new study led by the University of Bristol in collaboration with University of Warwick researchers. The findings, published in the British Journal of Anesthesia, analyzed previously published data on nearly 4,000 hip fracture patients.
medscape.org
Advances in TEER for Degenerative Mitral Regurgitation: New Data for Novel Devices
This activity is intended for cardiologists, primary care physicians (PCPs), surgeons, and other healthcare providers (HCPs) who provide care for patients with mitral regurgitation (MR). The goal of this activity is for learners to be better able to improve understanding of the latest data for the use of TEER to...
Medical News Today
What is heart failure with preserved ejection fraction?
Heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) is a type of heart failure that affects the left side of the heart. It occurs when the lower left chamber of the heart, called the left ventricle, is unable to relax and fill with blood in the normal way. People may also...
medscape.org
Endemic SARS-CoV-2? What It Could Mean for Diagnosis and Management of Influenza and RSV
This activity is intended for primary care physicians, pediatricians, pulmonologists, emergency medicine professionals, obstetricians & gynecologists, ID/HIV specialists, community pharmacists, nurses/nurse practitioners, healthcare professionals at long-term care facilities/nursing homes, and lab professionals. The goal of this activity is that learners will be better able to understand the potential impact of...
medscape.org
Bruton Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors in Newly Diagnosed Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
This activity is intended for hematologists, oncologists, and other clinicians who manage patients with CLL. The goal of this activity is for learners to be better able to incorporate BTK inhibitors into the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed CLL with regard to selection, use in combination regimens, and managing toxicities.
medscape.org
sGC Stimulators in PH
This activity is intended for cardiologists, pulmonologists, primary care physicians (PCPs), nurses, and pharmacists. The goal of this activity is for learners to be better able to integrate sGC stimulators for the treatment of PH. Upon completion of this activity, participants will:. Have greater competence related to. The appropriate use...
Comments / 0