Health

diabetesselfmanagement.com

Common Painkillers Linked to Heart Failure in People With Diabetes

Taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) — a group of drugs that includes common painkillers like ibuprofen (e.g., Advil, Motrin) — was linked to a higher risk of developing heart failure in certain people with type 2 diabetes, according to a new study presented at the 2022 meeting of the European Society of Cardiology in Barcelona, and described in an article at HealthDay.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Colchicine for Postoperative Atrial Fibrillation Prevention

According to a meta-analysis published in the Journal of Cardiothoracic Surgery, postoperative atrial fibrillation (POAF) is the most frequent complication after cardiothoracic surgery or cardiac intervention. The authors assessed the anti-inflammatory agent colchicine for prevention of POAF and described meaningful efficacy that slightly increased with longer treatment duration, and no obvious safety concerns.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
medscape.org

New Data Offer a Sound Basis for Renal Denervation

This activity is intended for cardiologists, nephrologists, and primary care physicians. The goal of this activity is that learners will be better able to understand the efficacy and safety as well as the prospective role of renal denervation in the management of patients with uncontrolled hypertension. Upon completion of this...
SCIENCE
medscape.org

Clinical Real Talk in Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Lung Disease: Practice Points to Optimize Treatment

This activity is intended for infectious disease physicians, pulmonologists, infectious disease pharmacists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and all other clinicians involved in the care of patients with nontuberculous mycobacterial lung disease (NTM-LD) as well as patients with NTM-LD and their caregivers. The goal of this activity is that learners will...
HEALTH
medscape.org

Advancing the Care of Heart Failure and Type 2 Diabetes: A Review and Application of the Latest Recommendations

This activity is intended for cardiologists, diabetologists, endocrinologists, primary care physicians, nurses, and all clinicians interested in the care of patients with HF and diabetes. The goal of this activity is for learners to be better able to enhance recognition and application of the latest guidelines for the use of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
medscape.org

Taking the Role of Combination Therapy in PAH to Heart: Tips for Enhanced Disease Management

This activity is intended for cardiologists, pulmonologists, primary care providers, nurses, and pharmacists. The goal of this activity is to improve learner understanding about the role of combination therapy in the treatment of PAH and improve their ability to integrate combination therapy into clinical care for appropriate patients to achieve low-risk status.
HEALTH
medscape.org

Challenges and Opportunities in Overactive Bladder Care: A Framework to Optimize Outcomes

This activity is intended for urologists, primary care physicians, and obstetricians/gynecologists. The goal of this activity is that learners will be better able to remain current on key evidence when making clinical decisions regarding the use of pharmacotherapy in the management of OAB. Upon completion of this activity, participants will:
HEALTH
Medical News Today

How do beta-blockers help with heart failure?

Beta-blockers are a class of drugs that may help reduce heart rate and blood pressure, which can help lower the risk of heart failure and possible complications. Beta-blockers can help reduce heart rate and lower blood pressure, which can help treat cardiovascular conditions, such as heart failure. In this article,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
neurologylive.com

Migraine With Aura Identified as Risk Factor for Atrial Fibrillation

Migraine with aura is suggested as an independent risk factor for atrial fibrillation and that AFib-mediated cardioembolism may play a role with migraines, especially stroke association for some patients. The results of a study utilizing an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled electrocardiogram (ECG) prediction model suggest that migraine with aura (MwA) may...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
medscape.org

Navigating the Depressive Episode: Best Practices in Differentiating Mood Disorders

This activity is intended for psychiatrists, primary care physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses, and other healthcare providers who care for patients with bipolar disorder. The goal of this activity is for learners to be better able to improve clinician understanding of the diagnostic criteria for mood disorders and elevate...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

No difference between spinal versus general anesthesia in patients having hip fracture surgery, finds study

There are no differences in the safety or effectiveness of the two most common types of anesthetic (spinal versus general anesthesia) in patients undergoing hip fracture surgery, according to the findings of a new study led by the University of Bristol in collaboration with University of Warwick researchers. The findings, published in the British Journal of Anesthesia, analyzed previously published data on nearly 4,000 hip fracture patients.
HEALTH
medscape.org

Advances in TEER for Degenerative Mitral Regurgitation: New Data for Novel Devices

This activity is intended for cardiologists, primary care physicians (PCPs), surgeons, and other healthcare providers (HCPs) who provide care for patients with mitral regurgitation (MR). The goal of this activity is for learners to be better able to improve understanding of the latest data for the use of TEER to...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

What is heart failure with preserved ejection fraction?

Heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) is a type of heart failure that affects the left side of the heart. It occurs when the lower left chamber of the heart, called the left ventricle, is unable to relax and fill with blood in the normal way. People may also...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
medscape.org

Endemic SARS-CoV-2? What It Could Mean for Diagnosis and Management of Influenza and RSV

This activity is intended for primary care physicians, pediatricians, pulmonologists, emergency medicine professionals, obstetricians & gynecologists, ID/HIV specialists, community pharmacists, nurses/nurse practitioners, healthcare professionals at long-term care facilities/nursing homes, and lab professionals. The goal of this activity is that learners will be better able to understand the potential impact of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
medscape.org

Bruton Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors in Newly Diagnosed Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

This activity is intended for hematologists, oncologists, and other clinicians who manage patients with CLL. The goal of this activity is for learners to be better able to incorporate BTK inhibitors into the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed CLL with regard to selection, use in combination regimens, and managing toxicities.
CANCER
medscape.org

sGC Stimulators in PH

This activity is intended for cardiologists, pulmonologists, primary care physicians (PCPs), nurses, and pharmacists. The goal of this activity is for learners to be better able to integrate sGC stimulators for the treatment of PH. Upon completion of this activity, participants will:. Have greater competence related to. The appropriate use...
HEALTH

