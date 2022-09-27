There are no differences in the safety or effectiveness of the two most common types of anesthetic (spinal versus general anesthesia) in patients undergoing hip fracture surgery, according to the findings of a new study led by the University of Bristol in collaboration with University of Warwick researchers. The findings, published in the British Journal of Anesthesia, analyzed previously published data on nearly 4,000 hip fracture patients.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO