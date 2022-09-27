ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

nohoartsdistrict.com

The Glendale Alteria | Q&A with Laurie Shapiro

This month’s LA Art blog is a Q&A with Laurie Shapiro on her art installation “The Glendale Alteria” at the Glendale Galleria. Laurie Shapiro is an Angeleno installation artist and painter, currently working in Los Angeles. Originally hailing from Long Island, NY, Shapiro has a geographically diverse listing of accomplishments. From her studies internationally at Bilkent University in Ankara, Turkey, to her artist residency at the Kala Art Institute in Berkeley, to her numerous grants (including Artist’s Fellowship Grant), Shapiro’s works are found in both public and private collections.
GLENDALE, CA
Smithonian

Inside the Disneyland of Graveyards

Other than getting a ticket to the Oscars or crashing one of its after-parties, the best way to place yourself within a crowd of Hollywood celebrities is to go to Forest Lawn Memorial-Park in Glendale, California. The cemetery’s grounds probably contain more stars per square foot than any zip code in Los Angeles. The problem is that their graves can be hard to find.
GLENDALE, CA
NBC San Diego

There's Officially a Bad Bunny Day in LA

Mark your calendars: There's an official Bad Bunny Day in LA. City Councilman Kevin de León on Friday introduced a resolution declaring Saturday as "Bad Bunny Day'' in Los Angeles in honor of the Grammy-winning singer who is playing at SoFi Stadium this weekend. De León's motion -- noting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nohoartsdistrict.com

Beethoven’s Ninth + Washington

[NoHo Arts District, CA] – LACO’s 2022/23 season opens with Music Director Jaime Martín triumphantly leading the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra in Beethoven’s transcendent Symphony No. 9. A constellation of Southern California vocalists, featuring soloists courtesy of LA Opera’s Domingo-Colburn-Stein Young Artist program, round out the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Regal Closes 12 U.S. Cinemas As Parent Cineworld Grapples With Bankruptcy

No surprise here, but we hear Regal has shuttered 12 of its 542 multiplexes as parent company Cineworld remains in Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Those 12 include Anaheim Hills 14, Calabasas Stadium 6, Westpark 8 in the Los Angeles market; Crow Canyon Stadium 6 in the San Francisco area, the Broadway Faire in Fresno, CA; Richland Crossing Stadium in the Philly area, Parkway Plaza Stadium 12 in the Seattle-Tacoma market, Greenville Grande Stadium in North Carolina, Middleburg Town Square Stadium 16 in Cleveland-Akron, Sherwood Stadium 10 in Portland, OR, Colonnade Stadium 14 in Las Vegas, and the Amarillo Star Stadium 14...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Beyond Fest, Bad Bunny, Oktoberfests and More: What to Do In LA This Weekend

There’s a little bit of everything from vintage curated shopping, mezcal tastings, and film and music festivals to round out the week. Beyond Fest kicks off Friday night with free screenings of new and older films. You can take a tour of Hollywood Forever Cemetery this weekend with friends, or take the family to Montrose Oktoberfest or the Pacific Airshow. Bad Bunny is playing at SoFi Stadium while Tame Impala and Stevie Nicks headline Desert Daze and Ohana Fest, respectively.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nohoartsdistrict.com

MACBETH at the Hudson

[NoHo Arts District, CA] – In the aftermath of one of Scotland’s more bloodied battles in history, Macbeth and their right-hand man Banquo come across three witches that prophesy upon them both. While Banquo dismisses them, Macbeth decides to hear them out, and receive their blessings that come with… fine print. Shakespeare’s delicious tragedy is full of ghosts, battles, seers that dabble in the unknown, and even fate itself is drug into the fray.
LOS ANGELES, CA
notquitenigella.com

Where To Eat At Grand Central Markets, Downtown Los Angeles!

Los Angeles' Grand Central Market is located in Downtown LA. It is the oldest consecutively running market in full operation for over 100 years. The market is housed in what was originally a department store. With so many stands, where is the best place to eat?. Please note that this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Growing up in Encino: KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg

KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg’s L.A. story begins in the San Fernando Valley. He lived in Tarzana when he was just a tiny tot, then he and his family moved to Encino, where he spent most of his childhood. Kaj has three sisters. They’re very close and talk quite frequently, but growing up, there were some […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Actor John Strand Found Guilty

BEVERLY HILLS—On September 27, model, actor, and spokesperson for America’s Frontline Doctors, John Herbert Strand of Beverly Hills was found guilty by a jury on five charges for his role in the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots in Washington D.C. According to a press release from the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
easyreadernews.com

The restaurant without a gimmick

Nick’s in Manhattan Beach shows little ingenuity in decor or menu, but that’s not a bad thing. Manhattan Beach has several restaurants that are architectural showpieces, among them the otherworldly Esperanza, sleek Zinc at Shade, the retro grandeur of The Arthur J, and hyper-modern Love & Salt. Places that can’t afford the architects and decorators festoon their places with surf memorabilia, photos they purchased from the Historical Society, or kitsch to convey that sense of being part of local culture. They appeal to people who think of beach culture as distinctive and stylish, and most offer original menu items that reinforce that appeal.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
theregistrysocal.com

UCLA Buys Former Marymount California University Campus in Southern California for $80MM

Ocean view campus will help university educate more constituents in the state of California. RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. – September 27, 2022 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, announced that the firm is representing the University of California Los Angeles (“UCLA”) under the advisory of the University of California Board of Regents in acquiring the former Marymount California University (“MCU”) campus in Southern California. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island, the coastal property comprises ±24.57 acres of developed campus and vacant land in Rancho Palos Verdes plus a neighboring vacant 86-unit student apartment complex situated on ±11.06 acres in San Pedro.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For October 2022

Fall is here, which means Pasadena ArtNight is right around the corner. Popping up on Friday, October 14, ArtNight coordinates free admission and community activations at over 20 Pasadena cultural institutions, galleries and venues, including USC Pacific Asia Museum, The Pasadena Museum of History, Armory Center for the Arts, The Gamble House, and Pasadena City Hall. So that’s my top news bulletin for month to come, but it’s far from your only option.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Fresh Corn Grill Closes Santa Monica Location

Fresh Corn Grill, a small chain based in Westwood that serves “a unique take on California cuisine” as stated on their website, has closed their Santa Monica location as of September 23 as reported by Toddrickallen.com. Their original location in Westwood and second location in West Hollywood remain...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

$150,000 worth of trees endangered by rogue trimming

Nine ficus trees along Georgina Avenue between 22nd and 24th Street are nearly unrecognizable after recently receiving a major, potentially fatal trimming, an incident the city’s Public Landscape Manager Matthew Wells said amounts to vandalism. The trees, which line the public median along several blocks in the North of...
SANTA MONICA, CA

