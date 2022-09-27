Read full article on original website
6 National Taco Day Deals you will be Taco-ing About
5 Beloved Local Pizza Delivery Places in Los Angeles Today
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested List
4 Ways To Celebrate Oktoberfest 2022 in Los Angeles
5 Stylish Los Angeles Indie Coffee Bars
nohoartsdistrict.com
The Glendale Alteria | Q&A with Laurie Shapiro
This month’s LA Art blog is a Q&A with Laurie Shapiro on her art installation “The Glendale Alteria” at the Glendale Galleria. Laurie Shapiro is an Angeleno installation artist and painter, currently working in Los Angeles. Originally hailing from Long Island, NY, Shapiro has a geographically diverse listing of accomplishments. From her studies internationally at Bilkent University in Ankara, Turkey, to her artist residency at the Kala Art Institute in Berkeley, to her numerous grants (including Artist’s Fellowship Grant), Shapiro’s works are found in both public and private collections.
Smithonian
Inside the Disneyland of Graveyards
Other than getting a ticket to the Oscars or crashing one of its after-parties, the best way to place yourself within a crowd of Hollywood celebrities is to go to Forest Lawn Memorial-Park in Glendale, California. The cemetery’s grounds probably contain more stars per square foot than any zip code in Los Angeles. The problem is that their graves can be hard to find.
NBC San Diego
There's Officially a Bad Bunny Day in LA
Mark your calendars: There's an official Bad Bunny Day in LA. City Councilman Kevin de León on Friday introduced a resolution declaring Saturday as "Bad Bunny Day'' in Los Angeles in honor of the Grammy-winning singer who is playing at SoFi Stadium this weekend. De León's motion -- noting...
nohoartsdistrict.com
Beethoven’s Ninth + Washington
[NoHo Arts District, CA] – LACO’s 2022/23 season opens with Music Director Jaime Martín triumphantly leading the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra in Beethoven’s transcendent Symphony No. 9. A constellation of Southern California vocalists, featuring soloists courtesy of LA Opera’s Domingo-Colburn-Stein Young Artist program, round out the...
Regal Closes 12 U.S. Cinemas As Parent Cineworld Grapples With Bankruptcy
No surprise here, but we hear Regal has shuttered 12 of its 542 multiplexes as parent company Cineworld remains in Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Those 12 include Anaheim Hills 14, Calabasas Stadium 6, Westpark 8 in the Los Angeles market; Crow Canyon Stadium 6 in the San Francisco area, the Broadway Faire in Fresno, CA; Richland Crossing Stadium in the Philly area, Parkway Plaza Stadium 12 in the Seattle-Tacoma market, Greenville Grande Stadium in North Carolina, Middleburg Town Square Stadium 16 in Cleveland-Akron, Sherwood Stadium 10 in Portland, OR, Colonnade Stadium 14 in Las Vegas, and the Amarillo Star Stadium 14...
mynewsla.com
Beyond Fest, Bad Bunny, Oktoberfests and More: What to Do In LA This Weekend
There’s a little bit of everything from vintage curated shopping, mezcal tastings, and film and music festivals to round out the week. Beyond Fest kicks off Friday night with free screenings of new and older films. You can take a tour of Hollywood Forever Cemetery this weekend with friends, or take the family to Montrose Oktoberfest or the Pacific Airshow. Bad Bunny is playing at SoFi Stadium while Tame Impala and Stevie Nicks headline Desert Daze and Ohana Fest, respectively.
2urbangirls.com
Michelle Obama set to come to Inglewood as part of 6-city book tour for ‘The Light We Carry’
INGLEWOOD- Michelle Obama six-city tour in support of her new book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” beginning mid-November in Washington. D.C. and ending a month later in Inglewood, Calif. Obama’s “The Light We Carry Tour” will take place at YouTube Theatre Dec. 13 at 8...
spectrumnews1.com
Keeping Hollywood in Hollywood: Joint venture to pour $600 million into new studio projects
LOS ANGELES — As demand for studio space to produce television shows and movies soars in Los Angeles, a new creative office and studio campus is coming to Hollywood, bridging the old with the new. A joint venture between Bardas Investment Group and Bain Capital Real Estate announced plans...
nohoartsdistrict.com
MACBETH at the Hudson
[NoHo Arts District, CA] – In the aftermath of one of Scotland’s more bloodied battles in history, Macbeth and their right-hand man Banquo come across three witches that prophesy upon them both. While Banquo dismisses them, Macbeth decides to hear them out, and receive their blessings that come with… fine print. Shakespeare’s delicious tragedy is full of ghosts, battles, seers that dabble in the unknown, and even fate itself is drug into the fray.
notquitenigella.com
Where To Eat At Grand Central Markets, Downtown Los Angeles!
Los Angeles' Grand Central Market is located in Downtown LA. It is the oldest consecutively running market in full operation for over 100 years. The market is housed in what was originally a department store. With so many stands, where is the best place to eat?. Please note that this...
Growing up in Encino: KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg
KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg’s L.A. story begins in the San Fernando Valley. He lived in Tarzana when he was just a tiny tot, then he and his family moved to Encino, where he spent most of his childhood. Kaj has three sisters. They’re very close and talk quite frequently, but growing up, there were some […]
Canyon News
Actor John Strand Found Guilty
BEVERLY HILLS—On September 27, model, actor, and spokesperson for America’s Frontline Doctors, John Herbert Strand of Beverly Hills was found guilty by a jury on five charges for his role in the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots in Washington D.C. According to a press release from the...
easyreadernews.com
The restaurant without a gimmick
Nick’s in Manhattan Beach shows little ingenuity in decor or menu, but that’s not a bad thing. Manhattan Beach has several restaurants that are architectural showpieces, among them the otherworldly Esperanza, sleek Zinc at Shade, the retro grandeur of The Arthur J, and hyper-modern Love & Salt. Places that can’t afford the architects and decorators festoon their places with surf memorabilia, photos they purchased from the Historical Society, or kitsch to convey that sense of being part of local culture. They appeal to people who think of beach culture as distinctive and stylish, and most offer original menu items that reinforce that appeal.
Ranked: See which Los Angeles school made the top 10 private schools in the U.S.
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
theregistrysocal.com
UCLA Buys Former Marymount California University Campus in Southern California for $80MM
Ocean view campus will help university educate more constituents in the state of California. RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. – September 27, 2022 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, announced that the firm is representing the University of California Los Angeles (“UCLA”) under the advisory of the University of California Board of Regents in acquiring the former Marymount California University (“MCU”) campus in Southern California. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island, the coastal property comprises ±24.57 acres of developed campus and vacant land in Rancho Palos Verdes plus a neighboring vacant 86-unit student apartment complex situated on ±11.06 acres in San Pedro.
welikela.com
Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For October 2022
Fall is here, which means Pasadena ArtNight is right around the corner. Popping up on Friday, October 14, ArtNight coordinates free admission and community activations at over 20 Pasadena cultural institutions, galleries and venues, including USC Pacific Asia Museum, The Pasadena Museum of History, Armory Center for the Arts, The Gamble House, and Pasadena City Hall. So that’s my top news bulletin for month to come, but it’s far from your only option.
I review hotels professionally in my hometown of Los Angeles. Here are my 9 favorite properties to stay in town.
There's no end to great hotels in Los Angeles, including the iconic Hotel Figueroa, beachfront Hotel Casa del Mar, and the new Hoxton downtown.
Santa Monica Mirror
Fresh Corn Grill Closes Santa Monica Location
Fresh Corn Grill, a small chain based in Westwood that serves “a unique take on California cuisine” as stated on their website, has closed their Santa Monica location as of September 23 as reported by Toddrickallen.com. Their original location in Westwood and second location in West Hollywood remain...
Santa Monica Daily Press
$150,000 worth of trees endangered by rogue trimming
Nine ficus trees along Georgina Avenue between 22nd and 24th Street are nearly unrecognizable after recently receiving a major, potentially fatal trimming, an incident the city’s Public Landscape Manager Matthew Wells said amounts to vandalism. The trees, which line the public median along several blocks in the North of...
Police: Evacuation of UCLA Science Building Caused by Accidental Explosion
An "environmental hazard" that prompted the evacuation of UCLA's Molecular Sciences Building was caused by a student who accidentally created a by-product that exploded, police said Friday.
