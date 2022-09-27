Read full article on original website
WIFR
Winnebago Co. business leaders, first responders discuss emergency strategies
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Knowing how to respond to an emergency before it happens is critical for first responders in Winnebago County and across the state. The Winnebago County Local Emergency Planning Committee met Friday to discuss how our region best responds to emergencies. “It’s very important that we partner...
Crash reported at US Highway 12/18, County Highway AB; traffic being diverted
MADISON, Wis. — First responders are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at U.S. Highway 12/18 and County Highway AB on the far southeast side of Madison Friday night. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the crash was reported around 8 p.m. Eastbound traffic on Highway 12/18...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
2 shoplifting suspects fled driving wrong way on Kenosha County highway at high speed, authorities say | National News
Two Illinois residents are being sought for attempting to steal from the Somers Walmart and then fleeing local law enforcement in the wrong lanes of Highway S at a high rate of speed. Samuel M. Anderson, 32, of North Chicago, and Marcus Smith, 17, of Zion, have been charged in...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Release Information On the Major Incident in Boone County, 1 Person Dead..
Rockford Scanner™: Police Release Information On the Major Incident in Boone County, 1 Person Dead..
WIFR
Harlem Road project underway in Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Fall is in full swing and so are the last roadwork jobs before the winter season begins. Starting Monday, October 3, Elm Avenue south of Harlem Road will close in Machesney Park while roadwork is underway. Construction crews will finish improvements at the intersection of...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: On Friday, Emergency Personnel Had To Extricate 1 Victim From An Accident Scene
rockfordscanner.com
Lots Of Accidents Today: Another Accident, Vehicle Crashes Into A Fire Hydrant and Catches On Fire
nbc15.com
Wrong turn blamed for rollover wreck in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A rollover crash on Madison’s west side during Friday morning rush hour is being blamed on a driver who turned onto the wrong street and tried to turn around. According to the Madison Police Department, the driver was on Tokay Blvd. shortly before 8:30 a.m....
Beloit police: Child struck by vehicle near sports complex dies
BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police are investigating after they said a child was hit by a vehicle Saturday. The child later died. Police said a four-year-old child was struck by a vehicle near the youth sports complex in the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue at around 9:40 a.m. The child was taken to a local hospital. At 1:45 p.m....
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Accident With Injuries in Winnebago County
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Last 72 Hours, Police Conducted Numerous Traffic Stops in Winnebago County
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Fedex Truck Hits A Pole in Loves Park, Causing A Power Surge
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Suspects Flees From Police On A Motorcycle, Then Crashes Into A Utility Pole.
Out-of-control ATV driver arrested after chase with Rockford Police
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they recovered a handgun, cocaine, heroin, and marijuana after pursuing an ATV driver who fled through multiple yards and almost hit a woman during a police chase. According to police, on Wednesday, September 21st, officers attempted to stop 39-year-old Michael Hodges, who was operating a 3-wheeled motorcycle, in […]
93-year-old Rockford business closes due to staffing shortages
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It seems to be effecting every business. School districts can not find enough teachers and bus drivers, hospitals can not find enough staff, and a local florist is now shutting down after more than 90 years because she said that it has been hard to find skilled workers. The shortage is […]
WIFR
Two displaced, $30K in damages after fire on Rockford’s west side
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Red Cross is helping two adults with housing after a kitchen fire caused an estimated $30,000 worth of damage to a Rockford home. Just after 10:30 Friday, firefighters responded to a house fire in the 2400 block of Sharon Avenue in Rockford. First responders say...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a major scene on the East side
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Investigating A Robbery At A Loves Park Business
WIFR
Police: 12-year-old Belvidere boy found, reunited with family
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - “Kayleb has been located and reunited with his family. Thanks to all the media, friends, and family who assisted in his search,” Belvidere police announced around 4:30 p.m. Friday. 12-year-old Kayleb Hamilton was reported missing from his home at 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28....
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Man supposed to do some remodeling, reportedly grows weed instead at Lake Geneva area home
A Bloomfield man faces several drug-related charges after reportedly growing marijuana in a home outside Lake Geneva that he was supposed to be remodeling. Charles G. Kummerow Jr., 42, of 1355 Hillside Dr., has been charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, second and subsequent offense, repeater; felony bail jumping, repeater; possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, second and subsequent offense, repeater; and possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeater.
