Boone County, IL

rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Release Information On the Major Incident in Boone County, 1 Person Dead..

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Harlem Road project underway in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Fall is in full swing and so are the last roadwork jobs before the winter season begins. Starting Monday, October 3, Elm Avenue south of Harlem Road will close in Machesney Park while roadwork is underway. Construction crews will finish improvements at the intersection of...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: On Friday, Emergency Personnel Had To Extricate 1 Victim From An Accident Scene

BOONE COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Lots Of Accidents Today: Another Accident, Vehicle Crashes Into A Fire Hydrant and Catches On Fire

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
nbc15.com

Wrong turn blamed for rollover wreck in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A rollover crash on Madison’s west side during Friday morning rush hour is being blamed on a driver who turned onto the wrong street and tried to turn around. According to the Madison Police Department, the driver was on Tokay Blvd. shortly before 8:30 a.m....
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Accident With Injuries in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Last 72 Hours, Police Conducted Numerous Traffic Stops in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Fedex Truck Hits A Pole in Loves Park, Causing A Power Surge

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Suspects Flees From Police On A Motorcycle, Then Crashes Into A Utility Pole.

ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Two displaced, $30K in damages after fire on Rockford’s west side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Red Cross is helping two adults with housing after a kitchen fire caused an estimated $30,000 worth of damage to a Rockford home. Just after 10:30 Friday, firefighters responded to a house fire in the 2400 block of Sharon Avenue in Rockford. First responders say...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a major scene on the East side

We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Investigating A Robbery At A Loves Park Business

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Police: 12-year-old Belvidere boy found, reunited with family

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - “Kayleb has been located and reunited with his family. Thanks to all the media, friends, and family who assisted in his search,” Belvidere police announced around 4:30 p.m. Friday. 12-year-old Kayleb Hamilton was reported missing from his home at 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28....
BELVIDERE, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Man supposed to do some remodeling, reportedly grows weed instead at Lake Geneva area home

A Bloomfield man faces several drug-related charges after reportedly growing marijuana in a home outside Lake Geneva that he was supposed to be remodeling. Charles G. Kummerow Jr., 42, of 1355 Hillside Dr., has been charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, second and subsequent offense, repeater; felony bail jumping, repeater; possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, second and subsequent offense, repeater; and possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeater.
LAKE GENEVA, WI

