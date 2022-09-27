ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Upworthy

8 classes that should be required for all students before they hit adulthood

This article originally appeared on 03.25.22 I remember sitting in advanced algebra and trigonometry class in high school wondering if I was really ever going to use any of what I was learning. Math at that level meant nothing to me in a practical sense. I planned to study English and education to become an English teacher, so I couldn't imagine why I'd need to learn the ins and outs of trig. As it turned out, some of what I learned came in handy in the functions class I was required to take to fulfill my math requirement in college. But again, I found myself sitting in class with zero idea of why I was learning this level of math and suspecting that I was never going to actually use that knowledge in my adult life.
EDUCATION
Chalkbeat

The teachers who quit teaching tell us why

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization covering public education in communities across America. Sign up to receive the latest in education news straight to your inbox.As the last wave of U.S. students head back to school this month, some veteran teachers won’t be there. They hit a breaking point last year, and walked away.“The kids are wonderful and I could have possibly stayed for another year with greater support,” said Evan Gillum,...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anya Kamenetz
People

Utah School Bus Driver Told Students She'd 'Shoot Them' for Protesting Missed Turn

A second Utah school district is investigating after another driver "becomes frustrated and begins to scream" at students in a video A Utah school bus driver who told elementary students she'd "shoot them" if another one questioned her driving has led the district to condemn and investigate the incident. "One more person says 'Where are we going?,' I'm going to shoot them," the driver is overheard saying in a video obtained and broadcast by FOX 13 News in Salt Lake City. "OK, now listen — I missed the stop; I'm trying to...
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preschools#Poverty#Textbook#College#K12#Preschoolers#Parenting Tips#Npr
Newsweek

Kids With Head Lice Should Stay at School: New Guidance

There is no need to send kids with head lice home from school, according to new guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). In the United States, head lice are most common among preschool and elementary school-aged children and their household members. Anywhere between 6 and 12 million infestations occur every year among children ages 3 to 11, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
KIDS
Chalkbeat

Schools use COVID aid to give students paid jobs

Kelly King was able to do something this summer she’d never been able to before: pay students to help others.King, who works for the school district on Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula, used federal COVID aid to hire three rising high school seniors to staff a booth at a riverside park. There, as crowds flocked to a farmers market and free concerts, the students told residents how local schools could help families experiencing...
ALASKA STATE
Pocono Update

Advice | My Child Hates Elementary School

My daughter is in first grade and we are having severe difficulties with her attendance in school. She cries every single morning when we are trying to get her ready. She is very quiet in class and barely interacts with the other children. When she comes home, we can see that she has barely eaten any of her lunch, and she complains of headaches and stomach aches. She was homeschooled for kindergarten, so I know she is more than capable. What is going on here? How can we help her to have a better transition into first grade?
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
Tinybeans

Reading & Math Scores Plummet for Elementary-Aged Kids Thanks to Pandemic

The National Center for Education Statistics is showing the biggest decline in math and reading in decades. When schools started to close in 2020, educators and parents feared it would be detrimental to students. Not only would kids lose their connection to peers, but everyone assumed education was bound to suffer for years to come. Now, a new report from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) is pinpointing exactly the areas we will need to overcome to get back on track.
EDUCATION
The Atlantic

Why Adults Still Dream About School

I have a recurring dream. Actually, I have a few—one is about dismembering a body (I’d rather not get into it), but the more pertinent one is about college. It’s the end of the semester, and I suddenly realize that there is a class I forgot to attend, ever, and now I have to sit for the final exam. I wake up panicked, my GPA in peril. How could I have done this? Why do I so consistently self-sabota—oh. Then I remember I haven’t been in college in more than a decade.
EDUCATION
The Conversation U.S.

These high school 'classics' have been taught for generations – could they be on their way out?

If you went to high school in the United States anytime since the 1960s, you were likely assigned some of the following books: Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” “Julius Caesar” and “Macbeth”; John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men”; F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby”; Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird”; and William Golding’s “The Lord of the Flies.” For many former students, these books and other so-called “classics” represent high school English. But despite the efforts of reformers, both past and present, the most frequently assigned titles have never represented America’s diverse student body. Why did these books become classics in the U.S.?...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy