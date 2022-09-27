Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
'What is woke math?': In Florida, public school teachers bristle at DeSantis's changes to education
If it were not for the dozens of bright-eyed, energetic fourth- and fifth-grade Florida students that Michelle Lucas teaches math and science to each and every day, she’s unsure she would have stuck with her job as a Broward County public school teacher so long. Historically low pay made...
I quit my teaching job. This is what schools need to do if they want teachers to come back.
The author says teachers need to be paid better and treated with more respect if the US wants to correct the teacher shortage it's experiencing.
I have over 20 years of experience in early education. This is what I wish parents would teach their kids before starting preschool.
The author shares tips for helping children transition into preschool, especially those born during the pandemic.
'My Children's School Reinstated Spanking, They're Afraid to Go to Class'
I believe it only fuels the fire of anger and resentment of children towards authority figures. It's treating aggression with aggression.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
8 classes that should be required for all students before they hit adulthood
This article originally appeared on 03.25.22 I remember sitting in advanced algebra and trigonometry class in high school wondering if I was really ever going to use any of what I was learning. Math at that level meant nothing to me in a practical sense. I planned to study English and education to become an English teacher, so I couldn't imagine why I'd need to learn the ins and outs of trig. As it turned out, some of what I learned came in handy in the functions class I was required to take to fulfill my math requirement in college. But again, I found myself sitting in class with zero idea of why I was learning this level of math and suspecting that I was never going to actually use that knowledge in my adult life.
Parents left furious after 30 children sent home from school because of wrong shoes
Parents of 30 students at Taverham High School in Norfolk have been left fuming after their kids were sent home on the first day of term for wearing ‘incorrect’ footwear. The school’s headteacher, Dr Roger Harris, confirmed pupils had been refused entry to a classroom on 6 September.
Mom Blasts Daughter's Teacher for 'Charging' Students to Use the Bathroom
Desi Eleazar Hoffman said her daughter's teacher has allegedly implemented a system that allows students to earn "reward cash" that they can cash in.
The teachers who quit teaching tell us why
Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization covering public education in communities across America. Sign up to receive the latest in education news straight to your inbox.As the last wave of U.S. students head back to school this month, some veteran teachers won’t be there. They hit a breaking point last year, and walked away.“The kids are wonderful and I could have possibly stayed for another year with greater support,” said Evan Gillum,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Utah School Bus Driver Told Students She'd 'Shoot Them' for Protesting Missed Turn
A second Utah school district is investigating after another driver "becomes frustrated and begins to scream" at students in a video A Utah school bus driver who told elementary students she'd "shoot them" if another one questioned her driving has led the district to condemn and investigate the incident. "One more person says 'Where are we going?,' I'm going to shoot them," the driver is overheard saying in a video obtained and broadcast by FOX 13 News in Salt Lake City. "OK, now listen — I missed the stop; I'm trying to...
dexerto.com
Teacher removed from Florida school after arguing with student in viral TikTok
A teacher has been removed from a school in Florida after they got into an argument with a student and it subsequently went viral on TikTok. While it may have started out as a place for creatives to express themselves and show off their work, TikTok has become a pretty broad church with a wide range of content on the app.
Opinion: No college degree? You can be a teacher in some states anyway
In a satirical essay, an education professor reviews the solutions to the teacher shortage being proffered by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others.
marketplace.org
Kindergarten is more than snacks and blocks these days. Some states think kids shouldn’t have to go.
In the District of Columbia, children are required to attend kindergarten. Nineteen states mandate it as well, but the one with the most school-age children does not and won’t anytime soon. On Sunday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a law making kindergarten obligatory. He said it would have cost...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former School Teacher of 30 Years Releases New Book to Help Children With Math Anxiety
Author and local teacher, Valerie D. Johnson, is thrilled to announce the release of her new children’s book, 1 2 3 Count with Me on Granddad’s Farm, which was written to ignite a love of math in all children. Since its August 2022 release, the book has ranked...
Kids With Head Lice Should Stay at School: New Guidance
There is no need to send kids with head lice home from school, according to new guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). In the United States, head lice are most common among preschool and elementary school-aged children and their household members. Anywhere between 6 and 12 million infestations occur every year among children ages 3 to 11, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
KIDS・
Schools use COVID aid to give students paid jobs
Kelly King was able to do something this summer she’d never been able to before: pay students to help others.King, who works for the school district on Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula, used federal COVID aid to hire three rising high school seniors to staff a booth at a riverside park. There, as crowds flocked to a farmers market and free concerts, the students told residents how local schools could help families experiencing...
Advice | My Child Hates Elementary School
My daughter is in first grade and we are having severe difficulties with her attendance in school. She cries every single morning when we are trying to get her ready. She is very quiet in class and barely interacts with the other children. When she comes home, we can see that she has barely eaten any of her lunch, and she complains of headaches and stomach aches. She was homeschooled for kindergarten, so I know she is more than capable. What is going on here? How can we help her to have a better transition into first grade?
KIDS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Reading & Math Scores Plummet for Elementary-Aged Kids Thanks to Pandemic
The National Center for Education Statistics is showing the biggest decline in math and reading in decades. When schools started to close in 2020, educators and parents feared it would be detrimental to students. Not only would kids lose their connection to peers, but everyone assumed education was bound to suffer for years to come. Now, a new report from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) is pinpointing exactly the areas we will need to overcome to get back on track.
Why Adults Still Dream About School
I have a recurring dream. Actually, I have a few—one is about dismembering a body (I’d rather not get into it), but the more pertinent one is about college. It’s the end of the semester, and I suddenly realize that there is a class I forgot to attend, ever, and now I have to sit for the final exam. I wake up panicked, my GPA in peril. How could I have done this? Why do I so consistently self-sabota—oh. Then I remember I haven’t been in college in more than a decade.
Parents now know true cost of school shutdowns. It's not pretty.
Good evening. Today's newsletter starts with a column about how the pandemic school shutdowns hurt the education of our children.
These high school 'classics' have been taught for generations – could they be on their way out?
If you went to high school in the United States anytime since the 1960s, you were likely assigned some of the following books: Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” “Julius Caesar” and “Macbeth”; John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men”; F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby”; Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird”; and William Golding’s “The Lord of the Flies.” For many former students, these books and other so-called “classics” represent high school English. But despite the efforts of reformers, both past and present, the most frequently assigned titles have never represented America’s diverse student body. Why did these books become classics in the U.S.?...
Comments / 0