Read full article on original website
Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Baldwin Park Breaks Ground on New Big Dalton Wash Bike/Walk Path
Yesterday, Baldwin Park city officials broke ground on a new bike/walk path along Big Dalton Wash and the San Gabriel River. Baldwin Park Mayor Emmanuel Estrada praised the much-needed greening and active transportation benefits of the project for his park-poor city that suffers from air pollution due to being surrounded by freeways. Estrada professed his excitement over this “expansion of our bike and trail network… making it easier for people to get around town and the San Gabriel Valley without a car.”
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Where Metro and Caltrans Are Widening the 405 Freeway
In the next couple years, Metro and Caltrans plan to spend hundreds of millions of dollars widening the 405 Freeway through southwest and south L.A. County. Widening the 405 will result in more driving and more pollution in already pollution-burdened communities. The agencies’ current 405 Freeway expansion is broken up...
Comments / 0