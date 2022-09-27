Yesterday, Baldwin Park city officials broke ground on a new bike/walk path along Big Dalton Wash and the San Gabriel River. Baldwin Park Mayor Emmanuel Estrada praised the much-needed greening and active transportation benefits of the project for his park-poor city that suffers from air pollution due to being surrounded by freeways. Estrada professed his excitement over this “expansion of our bike and trail network… making it easier for people to get around town and the San Gabriel Valley without a car.”

BALDWIN PARK, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO