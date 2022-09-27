ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Boston

Report: Heath care costs in Mass. are barrelling toward unaffordability

Health care spending dropped for the first time in years in 2020, thanks to people deferring care during the pandemic. But now costs are expected to rise again. For the first time in years, health care spending fell in Massachusetts in 2020. But the drop may only be a temporary change driven by the pandemic, and there is still cause for concern in the state’s health system, a new report says.
FUN 107

Confusion Over Massachusetts Ballot Question 4

Question 4 on the Massachusetts statewide ballot on November 8 is controversial. The question asks voters to determine if they want to keep or repeal a recently-enacted state law that grants illegal immigrants the right to apply for a Massachusetts driver's license. The referendum is even more controversial in that...
CBS Boston

Team of Mass health care providers head to Florida to help in wake of Ian

BOSTON - On Saturday, the Disaster Medical Assistance Team, will deploy to a hospital in Sarasota, Florida.The team of 37 Massachusetts professionals – including doctors, nurses, and paramedics -- will set up an emergency department in the parking lot of a Sarasota hospital.Many providers on the team have been helping people through the worst moments of their lives for more than 10 years."Any one of us could be in this circumstance. Certainly in Boston, we could be struck by a hurricane and that there are people who want to help and will show up in our greatest time of need...
CBS Boston

Massachusetts wastewater data shows big increase in COVID levels

BOSTON -- Wastewater data in Massachusetts has revealed a recent spike in COVID levels across northern and southern parts of the state. According to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, areas north of the city have experienced roughly a 100 percent jump in the last week.Meanwhile, COVID levels in areas south of Boston have increased to their highest point since mid-May.Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from people who have symptoms and from people who don't.In Boston, there was a 104.5% increase in...
WWLP 22News

Final Friday of The Big E sees thousands

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The beginning of the end of the state’s largest fair and its festivities looms ahead. The Big E will be wrapping up this weekend which means the final Friday of September was also the last Friday of the fair season. Thousands from all...
gonomad.com

Massachusetts: Ideal Destinations for Fall Foliage Viewing

For Leap Peepers, the Bay State Is a Classic Foliage Drive. There’s nothing quite like taking a drive through the New England countryside in the fall. The leaves are changing color, the air is crisp and cool, and the scenery is simply breathtaking. If you’re planning a road trip to see the fall foliage this year, Massachusetts is the perfect place to go. Here are some of the best places to see fall foliage in Massachusetts.
country1025.com

The 25 Best Public High Schools In Massachusetts Ranked

Some towns will feel a jolt of hometown pride as a result of this list while others will debate it vigorously, demanding answers over why their high school didn’t make the list or wasn’t higher. My message? Don’t shoot the messenger. Niche releases this report every year. And unlike other “Best High Schools” lists that are based entirely on test scores, Niche takes that into account along with input from students and teachers, as well as data from the US Department of Education. In the end we have this, the Top 25 Best Public High Schools in Massachusetts.
WWLP 22News

Hurricane Ian severs section of Florida’s Sanibel Causeway

(AP) — A chunk of the Sanibel Causeway in Florida fell into the sea, cutting off access to the barrier island where 6,300 people normally live. How many heeded mandatory evacuation orders before the storm surge washed over the island wasn’t known. A photo taken nearby shows a...
WWLP 22News

Hughes birdies last 2 holes to catch Detry in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mackenzie Hughes thought he had a chance to be picked for the Presidents Cup because of his putting. The strength of his game helped carry him to a 9-under 63 on Friday and a share of the lead in the Sanderson Farms Championship. Hughes birdied...
Live 95.9

Poll: Have You Turned On Your Heat Yet? Here’s When You Should…

The struggle is real here in late September living in Western Massachusetts. The morning temperatures are in the low 40's and the highs seem to be touching the mid 60's. Marjo and I go back and forth about this subject all the time... It's amazing to find out what people will spend money on and what they will not spend money on. I find comfort in comfort, I will tell you that; however, oil prices are still high.
