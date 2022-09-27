Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Anger as newspaper claims Liverpool has no significant culture
Liverpool City Region's mayor has demanded an apology after an article claimed the city had no cultural facilities of "any great significance". The story in Thursday's Daily Telegraph examined the battle between Liverpool and Glasgow to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. Author Ben Lawrence also said Liverpool had "no...
The fight to keep Lowry’s Going to the Match in public view
Famous for his paintings of the matchstalk men and matchstalk animals that populate his industrial landscapes inspired by the north-west of England, LS Lowry disliked being called an artist, preferring instead to describe himself as “a man who paints”. Upon being labelled “a naive Sunday painter” by one particularly condescending art critic, he countered by pointing out that he was “a Sunday painter who paints every day of the week”. Since his death in 1976, Lowry’s paintings and drawings have sold for numbers heading into the millions and arguably his most famous, Going to the Match, is owned by the PFA and is going on sale at Christie’s auction house next month. It is expected to fetch up to £8m, which at the time of writing is still a lot of money despite the best attempts of the Tories to flatline our economy.
BBC
Rory McIlroy: World number two rejects criticism of caddie Harry Diamond
Rory McIlroy has strongly rejected criticism of his caddie Harry Diamond, saying that their record over the past five years "speaks for itself". The world number two's continuing inability to land a first major since 2014 has led to comment about Diamond's role - particularly on social media. However McIlroy,...
GOLF・
BBC
Pregnant Scot could be forced to give birth in Spanish prison
A seven-months pregnant Scottish woman faces being forced to give birth in a Spanish prison after being jailed for failing to pay a fine. Jamielee Fielding returned home to Livingston without paying a 420 euro fine over a drunken altercation in Malaga in 2021. She went on holiday to Tenerife...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Dale Vince: Forest Green owner criticises Portsmouth's pursuit of director of football
Forest Green owner Dale Vince has criticised Portsmouth for "breaching English Football League regulations" in their appointment of Richard Hughes as their new sporting director. Hughes, 34, has joined Portsmouth after four years as director of football at the Gloucestershire club. Vince also criticised Watford for going "behind their backs"...
BBC
'We're not playing Haaland - we're playing Man City' - Ten Hag
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is not fazed by the prospect of a derby against Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday. Summer signing Erling Haaland has scored 14 goals in 10 games for City since signing from Borussia Dortmund, but Ten Hag dismissed suggestions it is all about stopping the Norway frontman.
BBC
Welsh independence: Thousands march through Cardiff
Thousands of people have been taking part in a march and rally in Cardiff calling for Welsh independence. The event was organised by All Under One Banner Cymru, which held its first march in Cardiff in 2019. Organisers estimated about 10,000 at the march, with the last in Wrexham attracting...
U.K.・
getnews.info
AVRillo ranked among the Best UK Conveyancers
AVRillo is an award-winning conveyancing services provider serving residential and commercial clients in London. AVRillo has become one of the top-rated conveyancing lawyers providing firms in the UK due to their hard work, organized approach to solving matters, and passionate lawyers who are there to help out the clients. It is due to this approach that they have been able to make a name for themselves. They have also been ranked as Top 100 Best Workplaces’, ranked 7th in the UK’s Great Workplaces for Women, UK’s Best Trainer, and overall Best UK Conveyancers.
Comments / 0