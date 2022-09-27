ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Man drowns while carrying child at Spring Meadow Lake State Park

A 29-year-old Helena man who was carrying his child while wading in Spring Meadow Lake State Park drowned Wednesday when he got stuck in mud and went underwater, officials said. Emergency responders received a call at 2:34 p.m., Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said. Dutton said the man,...
Children taken from Black Eagle Friday found safe

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Three children were found safe after they were taken by their violent and suicidal father. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory went out early Saturday morning for Tempest Vauthier, 6, Conor Toney, 4, and Niklaus Toney, 1. The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office was looking for the children...
Great Falls Fire Rescue put out small fire in a motel

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Firefighters were able to keep a fire in a motel from spreading Sunday afternoon. Great Falls Fire Rescue reports there were no injuries and that an investigation is ongoing. The motel appears to be the Central Motel on Central Ave. W. We will provide updates as...
US House candidates to square off in Montana debate

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Three candidates for the newly-drawn U.S. House District covering central and eastern Montana are scheduled for their first debate on Saturday night. First-term incumbent Republican Matt Rosendale faces Democrat Penny Ronning and independent candidate Gary Buchanan. The one-hour debate will air live from Great Falls on KRTV at 6 p.m. It’s the first election since Montana gained a second Congressional seat due to population growth recorded in the latest census.
Police in Montana fatally shoot fugitive fleeing arrest

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A fugitive fleeing law enforcement has been shot and killed by officers after a foot pursuit in Montana. Great Falls Police Department Chief Jeff Newton says officers were working as part of a violent offenders task force with Montana Probation and Parole and U.S. Marshals on Wednesday when they went to apprehend the fugitive, who was wanted on a no-bond warrant. Newton said the fugitive attempted to flee and was pursued on foot by officers. The encounter ended with the person, who officers said was armed, being fatally shot. Newton did identify the person or the crime for which they were being pursued.
High School Football PRO

Great Falls, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Belgrade High School football team will have a game with Great Falls High School on September 30, 2022, 13:45:00.
Canadian police found in undercover operation at Great Falls gunshow

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - According to Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter, local county employees and people noticed someone with Canadian plates watching people at the gun show. Once deputies and the sheriff arrived, the operation was shut down immediately. "It's very dangerous to have an operation like that, and we...
Antonio 'Tony' Bonine

Antonio “Tony” Bonine was born to Alicia Rutledge and Antonio Deserley on Oct. 31, 2000, in Great Falls, Mont. He was a registered member of the Chippewa Cree Tribe out of Box Elder on the Rocky Boy Reservation. Due to multiple substances in his bloodstream, Tony was placed with the Bonine family who already had custody of his biological brother, Trenton. Tony’s first weeks at home were difficult, but Tim and Erin lovingly cared for him.
GFPD: Suspect killed in foot pursuit

Great Falls Police Chief Jeff Newtown said that law enforcement officers working together as the Violent Offender Task Force were looking for someone with a no bond warrant around 8 a.m. Sept. 28. They made contact with the suspect at a residence on the 200 block of 16th Avenue South...
‘Troubling’ Tweets From Great Falls Dem Candidate

Back in the summer of 2020 the ‘Defund The Police’ movement had reached a crescendo and was spreading, even becoming a popular rallying cry for the ‘progressive’ left here in Great Falls. There were local protests and calls for defunding our own Great Falls Police Department...
