Westborough, MA

Man Arrested for Stealing Catalytic Converters in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY - Police arrested a man for stealing catalytic converters just after midnight on Tuesday morning in the Hills Farm Industrial Complex. According to the Shrewsbury Police Department, an officer was performing a check of the complex at Hartford Turnpike/ Rt. 20 and Cherry Street, an area previously targeted for catalytic converter thefts. The officer noticed evidence of one theft and another vehicle with a catalytic converter partially removed. Additional officers responded to the scene, including a K-9 and handler, to search for suspects.
'The Bus Stops:' A Short Story by Nick Duffy

Worcester native Nick Duffy shares his short story "The Bus Stops," a tale of a man waiting for the public bus in Worcester. The part of his civic duty he got paid for was over, but now Jamie needed to wait for the bus. There were two bus stops outside the institution. The bus stop for bus 6 had a nice shelter where pedestrians could sit on a bench and wait. The shelter was white but there was pollen and graffiti covering the bench inside. The other bus stop was a lamppost with a rectangular sign for bus 3. According to the phone, bus 6 would arrive sooner. Jamie walked through the parking lot. It was so empty that he looked around without a care. It seemed like the landscaper raking with no sleeves was aware that Jamie should watch out for any cars, but Jamie got to the other side of the parking lot and did not get hit by a car, only walking over the painted lines on the pavement and exiting the grounds of the institution.
Worcester Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking, Firearms

WORCESTER - A local man received a sentence to federal prison on Wednesday for unlawful firearm possession and drug trafficking charges. The federal judge sentenced Daniel Donald, 41, of Worcester, to 16 years in prison and eight years of supervised release. A jury convicted Donald on one count of charges of possession with intent to distribute over 100 grams of heroin, over 500 grams of cocaine, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Worcester Police Make Arrest for Loaded Gun, Open Hennessy Bottle After Traffic Stop on Highland Street

WORCESTER - Police arrested a 21-year-old Worcester resident on Tuesday following a traffic stop on Highland Street. According to police, Neighborhood Response Team officers were on patrol near Park Avenue when they witnessed a white Mercedes-Benz make multiple turns without using a turn signal. The vehicle had tinted windows and officers couldn't see inside.
5 Great Ways to Spend Your Weekend in Worcester

Pumpkins are out on stoops, scarecrows are decorating yards, and there’s a chill in the air - it must be October!. This weekend marks the start of October. Start the month off fresh by planning exciting events for the weekend. ThisWeekinWorcester.com has your guide to five fabulous activities happening on Saturday and Sunday to kick off a new month.
Invasive Spotted Lanternfly Confirmed in Worcester

WORCESTER - The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources has confirmed the invasive Spotted Lanternfly in Worcester. The City of Worcester's Department of Sustainability and Resilience is encouraging residents to be on alert for the insect, and to report positively identified specimens to MDAR. The Spotted Lanternfly attacks 70 different plants,...
