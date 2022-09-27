Read full article on original website
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Commuter consternation: Stories and reactions to the latest Green Line Extension delayThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
Tufts wins Learfield Directors’ Cup for the first time in program historyThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job FairCamilo DíazBoston, MA
Neighborhood Watch Meetings in Worcester - October 2022
The Worcester Police Department is encouraging residents to attend their neighborhood watch meetings to stay up-to-date on what’s happening in their neighborhoods and to share any concerns or questions they may have. There are over 50 Neighborhood Watch Groups in Worcester. Meetings are held regularly — often once a...
Man Arrested for Stealing Catalytic Converters in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY - Police arrested a man for stealing catalytic converters just after midnight on Tuesday morning in the Hills Farm Industrial Complex. According to the Shrewsbury Police Department, an officer was performing a check of the complex at Hartford Turnpike/ Rt. 20 and Cherry Street, an area previously targeted for catalytic converter thefts. The officer noticed evidence of one theft and another vehicle with a catalytic converter partially removed. Additional officers responded to the scene, including a K-9 and handler, to search for suspects.
Worcester Man Arrested for Stolen Vehicle, Identify Fraud
WORCESTER - A car stolen in Worcester was recovered the next morning, leaving a local man facing several charges. Police received a report from a man at 8:30 PM on Thursday, September 22, that his backpack, cell phone and vehicle were stolen while he was at Crompton Park. The man had also discovered his debit card was used at a nearby liquor store.
Starbucks on Grafton Street in Worcester Now Open
WORCESTER - The new Starbucks on Grafton Street in Worcester is officially open. Cars were lined around the building for the drive-thru on Saturday morning. The new location at 966 Grafton St. opened on Saturday at the former Friendly's restaurant. The Grafton Street Starbucks is open seven days a week...
Maine Man Arrested on Firearm, Drug Charges in Worcester
WORCESTER - Worcester Police arrested a man on Wednesday with an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Maine. According to the Worcester Police Department, an officer saw Jordan Waterman, 31, walking on Main Street on Wednesday. When the officer with a K-9 unit exited the cruiser, Waterman ran. K-9 Beebs...
5 Things You Need to Know Today in Worcester - September 30
In today’s daily 5 Things You Need to Know feature, ThisWeekinWorcester.com explores five important items and stories that Worcester and Central Massachusetts residents should keep a close eye on. These five things can cover a whole range of subjects and issues that we feel are pertinent to understanding what’s...
'The Bus Stops:' A Short Story by Nick Duffy
Worcester native Nick Duffy shares his short story "The Bus Stops," a tale of a man waiting for the public bus in Worcester. The part of his civic duty he got paid for was over, but now Jamie needed to wait for the bus. There were two bus stops outside the institution. The bus stop for bus 6 had a nice shelter where pedestrians could sit on a bench and wait. The shelter was white but there was pollen and graffiti covering the bench inside. The other bus stop was a lamppost with a rectangular sign for bus 3. According to the phone, bus 6 would arrive sooner. Jamie walked through the parking lot. It was so empty that he looked around without a care. It seemed like the landscaper raking with no sleeves was aware that Jamie should watch out for any cars, but Jamie got to the other side of the parking lot and did not get hit by a car, only walking over the painted lines on the pavement and exiting the grounds of the institution.
Body of Missing Man Located in Lake Lashaway in North Brookfield
NORTH BROOKFIELD - The body of a missing boater was recovered Sunday afternoon from Lake Lashaway in North Brookfield. On Saturday, September 17, at approximately 9:30 PM, North Brookfield Police received a report of a missing man, Stephen Coupe, 60, of North Brookfield. He had last been seen around 6:30 PM.
Coney Island Donating 100% of Sales on Sunday to Worcester Area Charities
WORCESTER - For the second year in a row, George's Coney Island will donate 100% of their sales from their stand at Polar Park to local charities. Sunday marks the final home game of the 2022 Worcester Red Sox season and the second annual Coney Island-WooSox fundraiser. All proceeds will...
Worcester Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking, Firearms
WORCESTER - A local man received a sentence to federal prison on Wednesday for unlawful firearm possession and drug trafficking charges. The federal judge sentenced Daniel Donald, 41, of Worcester, to 16 years in prison and eight years of supervised release. A jury convicted Donald on one count of charges of possession with intent to distribute over 100 grams of heroin, over 500 grams of cocaine, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Shrewsbury Man Pleads Guilty in Worcester Woman's 2018 Death
WORCESTER - A local man has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the killing of a woman in Worcester in 2018, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early Jr. Joseph Dalrymple, 37, of Shrewsbury, was sentenced to 18 to 20 years in prison for the death of Marlene Bleau,...
Worcester Man Sentenced for Fraudulent Sports Car Purchase
WORCESTER - A local man was sentenced to serve nearly four years in federal prison for using the identity of two victims to open bank accounts and fraudulently attempting to purchase an $83,000 Chevrolet Camaro. Brandon Brouillard, 29, of Worcester, received a sentence of 47 months in prison and five...
'Unsolved: Worcester,' a Cold Case, True Crime Podcast Series, Launches Oct. 18
WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department is launching this fall. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing every Tuesday and Thursday over...
Here are the 5 Cheapest Places to Get Gas this Weekend in Worcester
1. Sunoco - 814 W. Boylston St. and Volkmar Road. 3. Prime Energy - 1310 Grafton St. and Southwest Cutoff. 4. Phillips 66 - 615 W. Boylston St. and Assumption Avenue.
Fitchburg High School Locked Down for Student with Knife
FITCHBURG - Fitchburg High School was put into lockdown on Monday morning after a report of a student with making a threat against the school and the possibility of a weapon brought into the school. The Fitchburg Police Department received a notification through the "STOP IT" app at around 9:30...
Worcester Police Make Arrest for Loaded Gun, Open Hennessy Bottle After Traffic Stop on Highland Street
WORCESTER - Police arrested a 21-year-old Worcester resident on Tuesday following a traffic stop on Highland Street. According to police, Neighborhood Response Team officers were on patrol near Park Avenue when they witnessed a white Mercedes-Benz make multiple turns without using a turn signal. The vehicle had tinted windows and officers couldn't see inside.
5 Great Ways to Spend Your Weekend in Worcester
Pumpkins are out on stoops, scarecrows are decorating yards, and there’s a chill in the air - it must be October!. This weekend marks the start of October. Start the month off fresh by planning exciting events for the weekend. ThisWeekinWorcester.com has your guide to five fabulous activities happening on Saturday and Sunday to kick off a new month.
Worcester Awarded $1.2 Million Grant to Develop Green Infrastructure Plan
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester is awarded a $1.2 million grant through the Massachusetts’ Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) program. The grant will be used to develop a drainage and green infrastructure plan for the city to help remediate flooding and heat islands in Worcester neighborhoods. “I’m pleased that...
Invasive Spotted Lanternfly Confirmed in Worcester
WORCESTER - The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources has confirmed the invasive Spotted Lanternfly in Worcester. The City of Worcester's Department of Sustainability and Resilience is encouraging residents to be on alert for the insect, and to report positively identified specimens to MDAR. The Spotted Lanternfly attacks 70 different plants,...
Worcester Community Action Council Moving to Chestnut Street this Fall
WORCESTER - The Worcester Community Action Council announced the organization is moving its offices from the Denholm building to Chestnut Street in late fall. As ThisWeekinWorcester.com has previously reported, the Denholm building at 484-500 Main St. has been sold to the City of Worcester and the building's condo unit owners have until this winter to relocate.
