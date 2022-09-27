Read full article on original website
syvnews.com
Local community breaks ground on trail restoration project in Santa Ynez
Restoration of pedestrian trails along North Refugio Road in Santa Ynez is officially underway after members of the community and local leaders gathered Tuesday at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School to kick off the first phase of the project with a groundbreaking ceremony. The multiphase Refugio Road Trails Restoration...
San Luis Obispo doctor receives physician of the year award
Dr. Mareeni Stanislaus, an OBGYN at the Twin Cities Community hospital, was selected to receive the Central Coast Medical Association’s Physician of the Year award. The post San Luis Obispo doctor receives physician of the year award appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Solvang City Manager Xenia Bradford resigns
Solvang City Manager Xenia Bradford Friday submitted her resignation from the position she has held since 2019. Her resignation is effective immediately. A two-sentence news release issued by the City of Solvang at 5 p.m. Friday, provided no information regarding the cause of her departure, terms of the parting, nor who will serve as interim city manager.
syvnews.com
NatureTrack kicks off 12th field trip season in Santa Barbara County with 60 planned excursions
NatureTrack is starting off its twelfth field trip season with more than 60 excursions scheduled in September alone, the nonprofit recently announced. “We have 69 trips on the books so far,” founder Sue Eisaguirre announced to a group of NatureTrack docents during the official opening of the foundation's new Buellton office held on Sept. 6. The new office is located at 290 Valley Station Road.
syvnews.com
St. Joseph trounces Santa Ynez, stays unbeaten in Mountain League play
Friday night's game against St. Joseph figured to be quite a test for Santa Ynez. St. Joseph junior Carter Vargas scored three rushing touchdowns as the Knights overwhelmed the Pirates 42-7 in Santa Ynez. St. Joseph improved to 5-1 on the season and 3-0 in Mountain League play. Santa Ynez...
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County's Nov. 8 ballots to be mailed in 10 days
Santa Barbara County’s local election guides should land in voters’ mailboxes next week, with mail-in ballots to follow about a week later as the County Elections Office begins preparing for the Nov. 8 General Election. The county can begin sending out mail-in ballots on Oct. 10. “That’s when...
syvnews.com
Letters to the Editor: Diablo Canyon commentary uninformed
Sadly the Diablo Canyon commentary by Mr. Elias seems to be a mix of uninformed political phobias and little knowhow of technology. Diablo Canyon gives us 4400MW of reliable electricity that is sorely needed by local users. The myth of green energy shows lack of knowledge and fact. If you...
syvnews.com
About Town: Free breakfast served every Saturday at St. Mark's Community Kitchen
Free hot breakfast served at St. Mark’s every Saturday. The community is invited to enjoy a free hot breakfast at the newly renovated Santa Ynez Valley Community Kitchen each Saturday at 8 a.m. The meal, which is available to everyone at no charge, includes hot and cold, gluten-free, and...
santamariavalley.com
The Great Outdoors in Santa Maria Valley
Here in the Santa Maria Valley, our mild year-round-weather, wide-open spaces and diverse coastal ecosystem combine to offer virtually unlimited outdoor adventures, from birdwatching to beach walking, golfing to bicycling. Here are some favorite local options for a family getaway to the great outdoors in the Santa Maria Valley:. Stunning...
Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc
A water release from Cachuma Lake replenishes the Santa Ynez river below the dam. It is part of an agreement dating back to the 1950's. The post Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
UC Santa Barbara Mourns Loss of Geology Professor Edward Keller
UC Santa Barbara Professor Edward Keller, described by colleagues as one of the foremost experts in geomorphology and natural hazards, died on September 9 at the age of 80, according to an official announcement from university Chancellor Henry Yang Tuesday. Keller, who first joined the UCSB faculty in 1976, was...
Central Coast Jet Center hosts training operation for future Navy fighter pilots
Over the next few days, people in Santa Maria and Orcutt may see and hear more planes flying overhead.
Santa Barbara Main Jail reinstates in-person visits
The Santa Barbara Sheriffs' office plans to re-open visits to the Santa Barbara Main Jail, following the COVID-19 pandemic closure. The post Santa Barbara Main Jail reinstates in-person visits appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Thousand Steps in Santa Barbara reopens after six month closure
Thousand Steps known for its historic beach access stairway, reopened after six months of safety repairs and improvements. The post Thousand Steps in Santa Barbara reopens after six month closure appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Heal the Ocean Tackles the Homeless Encampment Problem in the Santa Ynez Riverbed
Heal the Ocean (HTO) has been involved in cleaning up abandoned homeless camps in environmentally sensitive areas because the camps often contain trash and human waste that can end up in the ocean. In 2020, HTO Field Advisor Harry Rabin, known for his high-tech work through his company, On...
Santa Maria Parks and Recreation Department to host car show this weekend
The People for Leisure and Youth (PLAY), Inc. and the Santa Maria Impala’s Car Club are hosting the Downtown Classic Car Show this weekend in downtown Santa Maria.
Free hazardous waste collection days in Santa Barbara County
The Santa Barbara County Public Works Departments plans to collect hazardous items free of charge for local residents. The post Free hazardous waste collection days in Santa Barbara County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Pismo Beach welcomes longboard competition
Opening day of the World Surf League's (WSL) Surfing For Hope Longboard Classic will kick off in Pismo Beach on Friday. The post Pismo Beach welcomes longboard competition appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
New Nipomo shopping center opens, bringing added business, traffic to busy downtown area
NIPOMO, Calif. -- The long-planned new Nipomo shopping center has opened for business, bringing added shopping and increased traffic to the busy downtown area. Located along S. Frontage Road, near the intersection of Tefft Street and the Highway 101 on and off ramps, the shopping center features four new businesses. The shopping center is located The post New Nipomo shopping center opens, bringing added business, traffic to busy downtown area appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Low marine clouds early, mild temperatures ahead | Central Coast Weather Report
Typically, the inland valleys (Santa Ynez) see their warmest air temperatures of the year in July and August, while the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc) are the hottest during September and the beaches in October. However, due to the lack of any Santa Lucia (northeasterly/offshore) winds this week, which...
