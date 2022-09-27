NatureTrack is starting off its twelfth field trip season with more than 60 excursions scheduled in September alone, the nonprofit recently announced. “We have 69 trips on the books so far,” founder Sue Eisaguirre announced to a group of NatureTrack docents during the official opening of the foundation's new Buellton office held on Sept. 6. The new office is located at 290 Valley Station Road.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO