Santa Ynez, CA

syvnews.com

Local community breaks ground on trail restoration project in Santa Ynez

Restoration of pedestrian trails along North Refugio Road in Santa Ynez is officially underway after members of the community and local leaders gathered Tuesday at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School to kick off the first phase of the project with a groundbreaking ceremony. The multiphase Refugio Road Trails Restoration...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
syvnews.com

Solvang City Manager Xenia Bradford resigns

Solvang City Manager Xenia Bradford Friday submitted her resignation from the position she has held since 2019. Her resignation is effective immediately. A two-sentence news release issued by the City of Solvang at 5 p.m. Friday, provided no information regarding the cause of her departure, terms of the parting, nor who will serve as interim city manager.
SOLVANG, CA
syvnews.com

NatureTrack kicks off 12th field trip season in Santa Barbara County with 60 planned excursions

NatureTrack is starting off its twelfth field trip season with more than 60 excursions scheduled in September alone, the nonprofit recently announced. “We have 69 trips on the books so far,” founder Sue Eisaguirre announced to a group of NatureTrack docents during the official opening of the foundation's new Buellton office held on Sept. 6. The new office is located at 290 Valley Station Road.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

Letters to the Editor: Diablo Canyon commentary uninformed

Sadly the Diablo Canyon commentary by Mr. Elias seems to be a mix of uninformed political phobias and little knowhow of technology. Diablo Canyon gives us 4400MW of reliable electricity that is sorely needed by local users. The myth of green energy shows lack of knowledge and fact. If you...
LOMPOC, CA
santamariavalley.com

The Great Outdoors in Santa Maria Valley

Here in the Santa Maria Valley, our mild year-round-weather, wide-open spaces and diverse coastal ecosystem combine to offer virtually unlimited outdoor adventures, from birdwatching to beach walking, golfing to bicycling. Here are some favorite local options for a family getaway to the great outdoors in the Santa Maria Valley:. Stunning...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

UC Santa Barbara Mourns Loss of Geology Professor Edward Keller

UC Santa Barbara Professor Edward Keller, described by colleagues as one of the foremost experts in geomorphology and natural hazards, died on September 9 at the age of 80, according to an official announcement from university Chancellor Henry Yang Tuesday. Keller, who first joined the UCSB faculty in 1976, was...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

New Nipomo shopping center opens, bringing added business, traffic to busy downtown area

NIPOMO, Calif. -- The long-planned new Nipomo shopping center has opened for business, bringing added shopping and increased traffic to the busy downtown area. Located along S. Frontage Road, near the intersection of Tefft Street and the Highway 101 on and off ramps, the shopping center features four new businesses. The shopping center is located The post New Nipomo shopping center opens, bringing added business, traffic to busy downtown area appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
NIPOMO, CA
syvnews.com

Low marine clouds early, mild temperatures ahead | Central Coast Weather Report

Typically, the inland valleys (Santa Ynez) see their warmest air temperatures of the year in July and August, while the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc) are the hottest during September and the beaches in October. However, due to the lack of any Santa Lucia (northeasterly/offshore) winds this week, which...
LOMPOC, CA

