newschannel6now.com
WFFD fights fire on Avenue F, Monroe Street
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a fire near Avenue F and Monroe Street on Friday. Firefighters were called to the scene around 4 p.m. Our photographer said WFFD appears to have the blaze under control as of 4:30 p.m. This is a developing story....
kswo.com
Small structure heavily damaged, fire crews douse flames in eastern Comanche County
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Sparks from a power tool are being blamed for a fire in eastern Comanche County which heavily damaged an outside shed. Firefighters from Cox’s Store and Valley View volunteer fire departments responded to a reported outside fire east of Highway 65 on Friday afternoon.
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Co. deputies arrest man for human smuggling
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man during a traffic stop on Thursday on a human smuggling charge. A deputy stopped a vehicle around 12:54 p.m. on U.S. 287 south that was traveling behind a semi-truck at an unsafe distance, according to court documents.
texomashomepage.com
Two Wichita Falls gas stations closed for criminal investigation
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are at the scene of two local convenience stores, serving search warrants for unspecified illegal activities in the store. Both Tami’s Sunoco and Convenient Food Mart at Rhea Road and Southwest Parkway have crime scene tape around the gas pumps and customers are being told they are closed.
newschannel6now.com
Heavy police presence at two WF gas stations
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Crime scene tape and a heavy police presence filled the parking lots of two Wichita Falls convenience stores Friday night. Since around 4:30 p.m., officers and detectives have been at Tami’s convenience store on Rhea road and at Convenient Food Mart, also known to many as Lucky’s #7.
texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls officials ask residents to conserve water
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls are asking all local water customers to begin to take steps to conserve water as lake levels continue to drop. City officials said in a press release on Thursday, September 29, 2022, that as of Monday, September 26,...
texomashomepage.com
SWAT responding to situation in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is responding to a situation on Taylor Street in Wichita Falls Thursday morning. Wichita Falls Police responded to a check suspicious person call that came in at 9:38 a.m. at 9th and Filmore. When police arrived the suspect apparently ran and apparently went into a house in the 1300 block of Taylor.
kswo.com
Man transported to OU Medical following overnight accident
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One man was transported to the hospital in the early hours of Friday, following a severe crash just south of Lawton. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Cameron C. Brown, 29, was driving northbound on US-277 when he took a curve incorrectly, causing the vehicle to slide before departing the roadway and hitting a tree.
newschannel6now.com
Semi catches fire on U.S. 287, traffic detoured
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Traffic on northbound U.S. 287 in Wichita Falls is being diverted after a semi-truck caught fire. The driver of the semi reportedly made it out unharmed. Our photographer on scene said he could see heavy smoke coming from the semi at U.S. 287 above Old...
blackchronicle.com
Severe storms move through North Texas as damage reported in Jack, Montague counties
Severe climate descended on the North Texas area Monday, spawning tornadoes that ripped open colleges and leveled houses in Jack and Montague counties northwest of Fort Worth and had a lot of the Dallas metropolitan space on excessive alert into the early night hours. In Jacksboro, each the highschool and...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls man sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday for manslaughter. William David Starnes, 51, took a plea deal to reduce his charge from murder to manslaughter. He reportedly assaulted a 64-year-old man, identified as William Stephens, who tried to intervene when he saw Starnes assaulting a 59-year-old woman in April of 2018.
texomashomepage.com
NTSB: Crash victim turned down offer from plane’s seller to practice takeoffs
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The preliminary report is released on the fatal plane crash last month at the Wichita Valley Airport, and initial inspections did not uncover any possible mechanical malfunctions that could have caused the crash. The crash at takeoff of the home-built, single-engine, two-seat Smyth Sidewinder killed...
1600kush.com
Drunk driver admits shooting toward night club
(Stillwater, Okla.) — The driver of a flatbed pickup truck, who had been kicked out of the Blue Diamond Cabaret east of Stillwater along with his passenger, has admitted to returning and firing multiple rounds from a pistol in the direction of the club, while three or four people were standing outside at about 1 am on Feb. 2.
kswo.com
Duncan street to close next week for water main repair
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Some residents in Duncan will need to find an alternate route next week as crews will close a road to make a water main repair. Crews will close Maple Avenue between 4th and 5th Streets starting Tuesday, October 4 at 7 a.m. through Thursday, October 6.
kswo.com
Family devastated after items lost in Little Bear Loop fire
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A family is heartbroken after a fire at Little Bear Loop, which destroyed three mobile homes. The three mobile homes that were once filled with collectibles and memories are now gone. Madonna Ferguson said the property was owned by her mother who passed away. She said...
kswo.com
Duncan High School says water gun caused Thursday morning lockdown
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan High School officials said a water gun is responsible for an early morning lockdown. In a Facebook post, officials said they were notified of a possible threat at 8 a.m., forcing students and staff to be secured in classrooms while officials investigated the threat. Duncan...
Oktoberfest Kicking Off Next Weekend Just Outside of Wichita Falls
I think I am obligated to go to it this year since I now own a wiener dog. I will die on the hill that October is the best month of the year. I swear you have so many fun things to do in October. We have some great stuff kicking off this weekend that is pumpkin related in Texoma. What about a good old fashioned Oktoberfest?
texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls church looks to bounce back from burglary
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — New Birth Baptist Church has been a staple of the community for several decades, serving the east side of Wichita Falls for nearly 20 years. Their motto; “Not just a different church, but a church that makes a difference.”. They live out their motto...
newschannel6now.com
More Wichita Falls mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Monday an additional pool of mosquitoes from Wichita Falls has tested positive for the West Nile virus. The mosquitoes were reportedly collected from traps placed in the city as part of the health district’s routine...
kswo.com
Lawton officials hope smoke test ends sewer smell at Old Central fire station
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has started the process of getting rid of the strong sewer odor at the old Central Fire Station, by using smoke tests. Obviously, odors aren’t something you can see, which makes it more difficult to find sewer leaks which are causing the smell. City Officials said smoke testing will help solve this issue.
