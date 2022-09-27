ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramsey County, MN

Ramsey County prints ballots listing incorrect state Republican candidate

By WCCO Staff
 3 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Ramsey County says it accidentally printed ballots listing the wrong Republican candidate for a state representative position and issued over 1,000 of them on Friday.

The ballot listed Beverly Peterson instead of Scott Hesselgrave as the Republican Party candidate for state representative in District 67A, which is in the northeastern portion of St. Paul. The error impacts all ballots for the 11 precincts in Ramsey County.

The issue was discovered on Friday, the first day of early voting in Minnesota.

By the end of Friday, 1,077 absentee ballots with the error had been issued.

Ramsey County says it started an internal review, and learned that the file with the correct candidate on it had not been sent to the printer earlier in the month. Elections officials reviewed the other ballots and determined that there were no other issues.

Ramsey County filed an Errors and Omissions Petition with the Minnesota Supreme Court, which has the authority to figure out how to resolve the issue. Until a resolution is found, voting must continue using the incorrect ballots. Ramsey County says they're asking the court to approve a process that would allow voters who cast a ballot with the wrong candidate to obtain corrected ballots.

"Upon learning of this error, we immediately began an internal audit to identify where the error occurred and today formally began the legal process to resolve the issue," Ramsey County said in a statement. "Ramsey County elections staff is preparing to implement a resolution as soon as one is identified by the court and is taking steps to update internal procedures to ensure an error does not happen again."

Voters who cast absentee ballots are able to request a new ballot up until one week before election day.

Related
Eden Prairie Local News

Gun violence, policing dominate Hennepin County attorney candidate forum

Questions regarding police accountability and gun violence in Minneapolis communities dominated a public forum on Thursday featuring candidates for the Hennepin County attorney’s race. Candidates Mary Moriarty and Martha Holton Dimick traded responses to several questions submitted by the few dozen people in attendance at the forum put on by the League of Women Voters [...]
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
bulletin-news.com

Former Ramsey County Commissioner Tony Bennett dies

Tony Bennett, a former Ramsey County Commissioner who forged bipartisan agreements and played a key role in the county-wide unification of 911 emergency dispatch as well as the purchase of surplus military land in Arden Hills, has passed away. He was 82. Bennett’s career included time spent as a St....
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

Governor Walz responds to Feeding Our Future investigation

Photo: Governor Walz at a news conference on Wednesday while answer questions on the Feeding our Future fraud allegations (KSTP) After a back-and-forth with a Ramsey County judge, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz spoke on Feeding Our Future’s fraud allegations. The Walz administration was under fire last week after a...
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

Gov Walz: anger over Feeding Our Future scam aimed at suspects, not judge

Governor Tim Walz is responding after a week’s worth of calls from state Republican leaders, including his opponent in the governor’s race Scott Jensen, for an investigation into the Walz administration’s handling of the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. Walz initially said a Ramsey County judge ordered the Department of Education to continue payments to Feeding our Future–even after it discovered suspicious activity. The judge denied giving such an order…
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Columbia Heights City Council moves to censure member over racist phone call

The Columbia Heights City Council is moving to censure one of its members, who allegedly called a City Council candidate over the summer and made racist comments to him. The Council, acting on a recommendation from Mayor Amáda Márquez Simula, directed city staff on Wednesday to prepare the censure against Councilmember KT Jacobs, including her removal from appointed boards and commissions.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN
KARE 11

Mayor nominates Brian O'Hara for Minneapolis police chief

MINNEAPOLIS — The mayor of Minneapolis has selected the person he wants to lead the city's police department into its next chapter. After a nationwide search process that stretched on for more than six months, Mayor Jacob Frey has nominated Brian O'Hara as the next Minneapolis police chief. O'Hara, currently serving as deputy mayor of Newark, New Jersey, was selected from a group of three finalists named by a search committee in early September.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

Charges dismissed in fatal shooting of two in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Charges have been dismissed against a man accused of fatally shooting two men in Minneapolis in May because surveillance video discovered later shows he was not the shooter, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said Friday. Deijuan McCaleb-Robinson, 21, was recently released from custody after prosecutors explained...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bulletin-news.com

Sheriff sounds alarm as Ramsey County jail population climbs

Because there aren’t enough beds, on some nights people in the Ramsey County jail sleep on mattresses on plastic cots. The St. Paul institution is once again full despite new worries after the coronavirus pandemic forced many people to leave the penitentiary. Sheriff Bob Fletcher recently informed the county...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Niche rankings identify best Minnesota schools, districts

Schools in Woodbury and Eden Prairie were named the best public and private high schools in Minnesota respectively in the latest Niche rankings. The ninth-annual Niche K-12 rankings were dominated mostly by schools in the Twin Cities suburbs, while the Wayzata Public School District was named as the top school district in the state in the 2023 rankings.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Man fatally shot Tuesday in Minneapolis ID'd as Omar Pineda, 34

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Hennepin County medical examiner says the man fatally shot Tuesday morning in south Minneapolis was 34-year-old Omar Rosas Pineda, and say he died of multiple gunshot wounds.It the city's 67th homicide of the year, police reported.Officers responded to the 4100 block of Fourth Avenue South at about 6 a.m. The medical examiner's report indicates Pineda lived at that location.Members of the police department's forensics division were on hand to process the scene.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 96

Deaths of Minnesota Couple Ruled Murder-Suicide

Detroit Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northwest Minnesota have ruled the deaths of a man and woman a murder-suicide. A news release from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined 49-year-old Stacy Stearns was killed by her husband, 45-year-old Steven Stearns, who then took his own life.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
drgnews.com

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis: Who’s not working in the US and why?

Officials with the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis say the United States has record numbers of open jobs this year, with up to two openings for every unemployed person. But those counts of the unemployed mask a complicated picture about work in the U.S. The “unemployed” only includes nonworking people who are actively seeking jobs. There are also millions of other Americans who aren’t seeking work but say they’d like to have a job. And both groups are massively outnumbered by nonworking Americans who say they don’t want to work for reasons such as school, health, or taking care of a family.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
