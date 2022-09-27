ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CTA places real-time security monitors in all 'L' stations -- what impact could it have?

By Megan Hickey
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HTbko_0iCn5v4p00

CTA places real-time security monitors in all 'L' stations 02:46

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Many more eyes are now on the footage from tens of thousands of security cameras across the 'L' system in Chicago.

The Chicago Transit Authority is now outfitting customer assistant booths with real-time monitors. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey asked Tuesday how the effort might impact crime .

The CTA says the live feeds are now available in the booths at all 146 rapid transit stations. Experts who study crime trends said it is less about whether these cameras actually solve crimes, and more about whether or not they make riders feel safer.

Chicago Police Tuesday released surveillance images of the three men they say robbed a Red Line passenger who was riding a train home from work at the Garfield stop 10 days ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bCvIq_0iCn5v4p00
Surveillance images show three men who robbed a CTA passenger on a Red Line train at the Garfield stop on Sept. 17, 2022. Chicago Police

According to data analyzed by the CBS 2 Investigators, it was one of at least 650 violent crimes reported on the 'L' system so far this year.

That is compared to just 537 violent crimes reported by this time last year.

The CTA says they're fighting back with the real-time monitors. As of Tuesday morning, each of those customer assistance booths that can be found in between turnstiles is now equipped with a 21-inch display that offers live feeds from that station's security cameras.

"These monitors are an added tool to help our Customer Assistants carry out their myriad assigned duties, which include assisting customers with fares/fare vending machines, answering questions and providing directions, assisting customers with disabilities and more," the CTA said in a statement. "They are not intended to be monitored constantly, as rail station personnel spend a good deal of time in other areas of the station outside the booth. Employees will, however, be encouraged to keep an eye on the monitors when inside the booth."

The CTA said an employee who sees suspicious activity or a crime being committed is to contact the CTA's Control Center – a 24/7 operations center with direct lines to the city's 911 dispatch center – for further instructions.

"Customer Assistants are not expected or encouraged to intervene in any situation that would put them at risk," the CTA said.

We got a look at some of the monitors in action Tuesday, although when we were watching, they weren't being monitored.

The cameras themselves do not appear to be new. Back in 2011, the CTA more than doubled the size of their camera network.

Even more HD cameras were added in 2018.

The most recent total is approximately 36,000 cameras.

But according to our analysis, since 2016, reported incidents of aggravated assaults, batteries, homicides, robberies, and sexual assaults are rising at a faster clip on Chicago's commuter trains than they are in the rest of the city.

Violent Crime on CTA trains vs. Citywide:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bhUKX_0iCn5v4p00
CBS 2

So do the cameras actually make an impact?

"Remember it - it's all about perceptions," said Dr. Arthur Lurigio, Professor of Criminal Justice & Psychology at Loyola University Chicago. "If people feel safer, they're likely to feel better."

Lurigio said unfortunately, most of the studies looking at the direct impact on preventing or solving crime are about a decade old — and the results were mixed.

"That area of research has fallen out of vogue," Lurigio said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Esytf_0iCn5v4p00
Expert says security monitors on CTA will help perception of safety 02:41

He says the impact of the monitors, in particular, need to be studied.

For some riders, there's something comforting about knowing that one more person is watching out for you.

"I do applaud that," Lurigio said. "Having a people connection is probably the best kind of protection that we can provide in these public places."

Viewers have asked us – and we have asked the same question – why didn't these monitors exist before now?

The CTA said in response that it briefly piloted monitors back in 2018, but this is the first time they have had all Customer Assistance booths equipped with monitors featuring live security camera feeds.

The CTA said the addition of the monitors "enhances our Customer Assistants situational awareness and allows them to more efficiently respond to a safety or security issue without putting themselves in a potentially dangerous situation."

Customer Assistance are not required to complete any additional training to use the monitors, the CTA said.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Chicago

CTA along with city leaders celebrate 75 years of service Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) – The CTA is celebrating 75 years of service Saturday.City leaders are celebrating its diamond jubilee at 9:30 am in Daley Plaza.Guests are invited to enjoy commemorative giveaways including free tickets to ride some of the first historic train cars and heritage fleet busses. Those vehicles will be running through the Loop today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Special tickets will be required to ride before 11 a.m. The CTA first took over all "L" operations back in 1947.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Judge denies bond for suspect charged in Red Line bottle attack, orders him to stay off CTA

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bond was denied Friday for a man charged in a brutal attack on the CTA Red Line over the weekend.We have been tracking the brutal attack since it happened. On Thursday, police announced the arrest of Solomon Washington, 30, of Chicago Heights in connection with the attack.Police said Washington is the man seen on a viral video smashing a glass bottle over another man's head on a Red Line train near the terminal at 95th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Friday, it turns out Washington has a long rap sheet –...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police arrest suspect in connection with brutal CTA Red Line attack

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police arrested a suspect for a violent attack on the CTA Red Line last Saturday.Police officials announced the arrest of Solomon Washington, 30, of Chicago Heights on Wednesday in connection with the attack and a separate robbery that took place late on Sunday.The brutal attack was caught on video, from a CTA passenger, which police used to track down the suspect in south suburban Glenwood.The video, which police said went viral, shows a man and a woman, on the 95th Street Red Line train.It's not clear what happened moments before the attack, but the suspect visibly...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Recent attacks on women, kidnapping attempts have West Loop residents worried

CHICAGO (CBS) -- West Loop residents remain frightened by the attempted kidnappings of two women in their neighborhood.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Friday night, you might expect people in the West Loop to be looking over their shoulders while walking at night. But some residents said the same fear remains in daylight – especially after the recent attempted kidnappings.And while police have someone in custody, that is not enough to ease concerns.You can find people walking dogs and hanging with their children in the park, and plenty of bike riders in the West Loop. But there is one thing...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Medinah Temple temporary casino proposal gets green light from traffic study

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The temporary casino coming to Medinah Temple in River North has received the stamp of approval by a new traffic study.Commissioned by the city and prepared by V3 Companies and the Fish Transportation Group, the study found that the River North area will be able to handle the increase in traffic that comes from the casino.The study also recommended that valet parking operations be set up on Ohio Street alongside the Medinah Temple building, with rideshare providers using the curb space on Ohio Street west of the valet area – and charter and shuttle buses loading and unloading...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Pace proposes no fare increase for riders in 2023 budget

CHICAGO (CBS) – Pace is promising not to raise prices in 2023, that's if their proposed budget gets finalized.Along with steady fares, Pace said it wants to eliminate, and in some cases, lower costs for riders who need to make a transfer.The new budget would also eliminate most 69 fixed routes that have been shut down since the start of the pandemic, including several routes in the west and northwest suburbs.Pace will hold a series of public hearings so people can weigh in from Oct. 20-28.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Drives Electric event in Oakbrook Terrace lets people try out electric vehicles

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This weekend is your chance to try out an electric vehicle before you buy one.  Chicago Drives Electric is running now through October 2nd at Oakbrook Terrace. The free event gives you a chance to drive the latest electric vehicles, hybrids and plug-in hybrids.There will also be experts on hand to answer any questions. For many people, it's a great time to get an electric car. The state announced it's getting almost $22 million in federal money to install new charging stations along Illinois expressways. 
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cta#Security Camera#Vending Machines#Cbs 2 Investigator#Red Line#The Cbs 2 Investigators
CBS Chicago

Police warn residents of 3 robberies in Wicker Park and Ukrainian Village

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are reminding people to be aware of their surroundings after three aggravated robberies in the past week.They all happened in Wicker Park and Ukrainian Village in the overnight hours. Police say a man would approach the victims and implies he has a weapon. He then asks "do you want to get shot" before taking the victim's purse.Police encourage you to park in well-lit areas and walk where there is pedestrian and vehicle traffic.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Car thieves target Chicago auto repair shops

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warning from Chicago police after car thieves target several auto repair shops.In just over 24 hours, police said the crew of four men hit four repair shops across the city. All of the thefts happened starting last Thursday at 12:30 p.m. and ending on Friday at 5 p.m.In each case, police said the men entered the shop, identified a vehicle with keys, then took it and fled the scene. If you have any information, you're asked to call Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

River North Residents Association launches survey in hopes of fighting crime, improving safety

CHICAGO (CBS) -- River North residents have had it with spiking crime in Chicago and the fear and deterioration that has come with it – so they spent months researching solutions. Now, a downtown neighborhood association wants your input as they present them to every leader of the city. CBS 2's Tara Molina has tracked the rise in crime downtown and on public transit for months. she has more on their proposal and how you can get involved. As Molina reported Thursday, the concerned River North neighbors heard from more than 400 people on their first day...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police issue alert of business robberies on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning businesses of recent armed robberies on the city's Northwest Side.  Police said the suspect would enter the business and attempt to buy something before producing a black semi-automatic weapon and demanding money from the register. The suspect then tells the staff to go to the back or rear of the store and not to call the police. Incident time and location: ·         3402 W Fullerton Ave (Silver Leaf Spirits), September 23, 2022, at 10:50 p.m.·         2366 N Damen Ave (7/11), September 17, 2022, at 5:45 a.m.·   ...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
CBS Chicago

Illinois Lottery Claim Center a rare government office that leaves visitors smiling

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's Pedway - an underground tunnel that's useful to get from here to there but not the prettiest path.Turns out, it's not all drab down here.Morning Insider Lauren Victory shows us if you follow the beige floors and flickering lights, you might hit a pot of gold. Head down the George W. Dunne Cook County Office Building escalator and, like a mirage, it appears: the Illinois Lottery Claim Center. It's a place of instant happiness. CBS 2 immediately encountered Carl Hill doing a happy dance. "Heyyy! Heyyy! Big C! Lemme stop because I do have arthritis," he...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Tylenol murders: Who did it? Questions still surround James Lewis

COMING SOON, 'PAINKILLER':  A multipart docuseries about the Tylenol Murders. Watch a preview and learn more about the case. CHICAGO (CBS) -- On this day 40 years ago, Chicago was in crisis. The city was crippled, as was the country. Seven otherwise healthy residents of Chicago and the surrounding suburbs had died or soon would after inadvertently taking cyanide-laced Tylenol. Who did it? It's a question we still ask 40 years later. MORE READING: Three members of Janus family died in 1982, and pain has passed on to generationsThree key suspects appeared. One, James Lewis, spent 13 years in prison for a...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Thieves caught on video brazenly stealing catalytic converters in broad daylight in Avondale

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thieves targeting catalytic converters appear to be getting more brazen – stealing the valuable car part in broad daylight.In the Avondale neighborhood this week, several men in masks used power tools to cut out catalytic converters - as people looked on and even scolded the thieves.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Thursday, it was all caught on video.Catalytic converter thefts are not new – they've been on the rise for some time. But even though this attack happened in broad daylight and neighbors tried to step in, the thieves were still successful anyway.Some Avondale neighbors ran into the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

At least 2 garbage trucks burned at Streets and Sanitation service center

CHICAGO (CBS)-- At least two garbage trucks were set on fire at the Streets and Sanitation service center early Thursday morning. According to the Chicago Fire Department, hazmat teams responded to the facility at 6441 North Ravenswood Avenue just before 4 a.m.The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation confirmed two garbage trucks were damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries have been reported. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Dan Ryan bridge repairs expected to take another week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A busy bridge on the Dan Ryan Expressway will be completely shut down for at least another week.The ramp to the outbound Stevenson was heavily damaged by a fire Wednesday night. The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) plans to start temporary repairs Monday so it can get one lane back open by Sunday, October 9th.A permanent fix is expected to take several months.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago's 'Halloweek' celebration includes parades, trick-or-treating events

CHICAGO (CBS) -- October is just around the corner, and the City of Chicago is ready to get in the Halloween spirit.For the third straight year, there will be a weeklong celebration in the city, appropriately dubbed Halloweeek.The festivities kick off on Saturday, October 22nd with the Upside Down Parade in Washington Park. The event gets its name because costumed families will be the parade as they walk through the park. Then, from Monday October 24th through Friday the 28th, there will be "Halloweek on the Block" traditional trick-or-treating events across the city.  And finally, on Saturday October 29th, the "Arts in the Dark" parade will take place in the Loop on State Street from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. between Lake and Van Buren.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
118K+
Followers
28K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy