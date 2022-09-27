ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

City leaders and residents excited about new community space

By Steven Graves
 3 days ago

Englewood leaders and residents excited about new community space 02:13

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A space to build wealth and opportunity on the city's South Side is breaking ground.

It comes with a specific focus on the community, from who works there to the developers. CBS 2's Steven Graves talks to leaders about everyone will benefit.

A vacant, life less spot of  land near Englewood Square Mall is coming back to life, with music, fanfare, and Isaiah "ThoughtPoet" Venea's work.

"It's not only the art that I'm trying to manifest, but the community work with it."

His photographs of powerful Black women now line the gates of a construction site.

"People need that. Little Black girls need that inspiration."

It represents the resilience of the people living here.

"Even this groundbreaking moment, you wouldn't understand how special and important it is."

Community leaders Tuesday emphasized the importance of the Englewood Connect project. It's a more than $10 million development, they say, will bring jobs and hubs to cultivate new business.

There's also green space, art, a pavilion for markets and a space for the community to just hang out. It's all going in a space with history, including an old fire house built in the 1920s.

"Some of the Black firemen today, they wouldn't even be allowed to come on this property growing up. So to see it now being the home connecting Englewood is amazing," said 16th Ward Ald. Stephanie Coleman.

The development is part of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's INVEST South/West initiative. The hub is located on Green Street near the soon-to-close Whole Foods.

Alderman Coleman said having Black developers and construction workers will make this venue stand out.

"Little Black boys and girls will see people like them rebuilding our community."

"And actually create a forward thinking program that involved community and had community as its base," said Zeb McLaurin, President, McLaurin Development Partners.

Part of that is making sure local non-profits like Greater Englewood Community Development Corporation works with developers in areas like financing to hold stakeholders accountable.

"We believe that Englewood has the strength, has the fortitude to ensure these projects get developed," added Derrick Warren, Executive Director, Greater Englewood Community Development Corporation.

It's a promise to bring new life and sustain it. The new development is slated to open next summer.

