ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 2

Related
WBAY Green Bay

Things to know for the Packers-Patriots game, Oct. 2

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 2-1 Green Bay Packers host the 1-2 New England Patriots on Sunday, October 2. Kickoff is at 3:25 P.M. This is the earliest the Packers and Patriots have met in a season since 1994, according to the Packers (The latest they met was, of course, Super Bowl XXXI.)
GREEN BAY, WI
WMUR.com

Patriots QB Mac Jones ruled out for Sunday's game vs. Packers

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will not play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers,according to the team. The 24-year-old quarterback made progress this week in his recovery from his high ankle sprain, but not enough to be active for Sunday. Jones was present for the early part of practice on Friday, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss, after missing practice on Thursday.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Packers special teams making strides under Bisaccia

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers brought in Rich Bisaccia to get fix their special teams woes. It appears to already be paying dividends just three weeks into the season. “It’s the approach. It’s the mentality. It’s everybody buying into the system. Certainly, he gets after them pretty good, and the guys respond,” said head coach Matt LaFleur.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers make 7 changes to Week 4 injury report on Thursday

The Green Bay Packers made seven changes to the team’s Week 4 injury report on Thursday, including three downgrades but also four upgrades. The big news first. Cornerback Jaire Alexander, who practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday, was a non-participant on Thursday because of a groin injury suffered on Sunday in Tampa Bay. His lack of availability at this point in the week makes him increasingly unlikely to play Sunday against the New England Patriots, although coach Matt LaFleur called him “day to day.”
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy