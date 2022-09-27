Read full article on original website
This Packers-Giants Trade Sends WR Kenny Golladay To Green Bay
The New York Giants are the most surprising 2-1 team in the NFL. Their defense has come up big at the end of some games, doing what they can to make up for an underwhelming offensive performance. Could a trade with the Green Bay Packers end up being on the horizon?
Saints rule out Jameis Winston vs. Vikings in London
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings in London due to back and
WBAY Green Bay
Things to know for the Packers-Patriots game, Oct. 2
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 2-1 Green Bay Packers host the 1-2 New England Patriots on Sunday, October 2. Kickoff is at 3:25 P.M. This is the earliest the Packers and Patriots have met in a season since 1994, according to the Packers (The latest they met was, of course, Super Bowl XXXI.)
WMUR.com
Patriots QB Mac Jones ruled out for Sunday's game vs. Packers
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will not play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers,according to the team. The 24-year-old quarterback made progress this week in his recovery from his high ankle sprain, but not enough to be active for Sunday. Jones was present for the early part of practice on Friday, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss, after missing practice on Thursday.
WBAY Green Bay
Packers special teams making strides under Bisaccia
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers brought in Rich Bisaccia to get fix their special teams woes. It appears to already be paying dividends just three weeks into the season. “It’s the approach. It’s the mentality. It’s everybody buying into the system. Certainly, he gets after them pretty good, and the guys respond,” said head coach Matt LaFleur.
Packers make 7 changes to Week 4 injury report on Thursday
The Green Bay Packers made seven changes to the team’s Week 4 injury report on Thursday, including three downgrades but also four upgrades. The big news first. Cornerback Jaire Alexander, who practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday, was a non-participant on Thursday because of a groin injury suffered on Sunday in Tampa Bay. His lack of availability at this point in the week makes him increasingly unlikely to play Sunday against the New England Patriots, although coach Matt LaFleur called him “day to day.”
atozsports.com
Green Bay Packers Pro-Bowler gets a hilarious unexpected birthday present
Green Bay Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari turned 31 years old on Friday and he got an unexpected birthday surprise. A group of fans was on a tour of Lambeau Field when they came across Bakhtiari and proceeded to sing Happy Birthday to the veteran offensive lineman from California. Check...
