ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Proposed constitutional amendment may inadvertently raise Pa. voting age

By Jon Delano
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m0sjj_0iCn5o8y00

Proposed constitutional amendment may inadvertently raise Pennsylvania voting age to 21 02:15

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the five proposed state constitutional amendments approved by Republican lawmakers in Harrisburg would appear to raise the voting age in Pennsylvania from 18 to 21.

As political editor Jon Delano explains, that comes as news to many young voters.

Caleb Brobst, a 19-year-old from Erie at Carnegie Mellon University, follows politics closely as president of CMU's College Democrats. But he was not aware that the Republican-approved proposed constitutional amendment to require voter identification also raises the voting age to 21.

"I was unaware of the particular age restriction on voting," says Brobst. "We saw very vividly with the Vietnam War that there are multiple reasons why 18 is the perfect age for people to be able to vote."

If you can fight and die in battle, you should have the right to vote, which was the logic behind the age change nationally 50 years ago.

Will Allison of Cranberry, the political director of the Pitt College Democrats, sees politics behind denying young people the right to vote.

"I think what it tells you is that the Republican Party loses the youth vote. Young people vote overwhelmingly for Democrats, and that is a trend that has only continued," notes Allison.

Sources tell KDKA-TV that when House Republicans first approved a voter ID constitutional amendment, they correctly inserted an 18-year-old voting age, but Senate Republicans changed that to 21, the current language in the state constitution.

In a statement to KDKA-TV, a spokesperson for Senate Republican Leader Kim Ward said the age language doesn't mean anything because of the 1971 amendment to the U.S. Constitution, noting, "The addition of the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution changed the voting age to 18. While the voting age in the Pennsylvania Constitution remains 21, the U.S. Constitution supersedes the Pennsylvania Constitution making the voting age in Pennsylvania 18."

Senate Republicans said correcting the voting age was "unnecessary."

Brobst, who would lose his right to vote, is skeptical about all this.

"Personally, I am appalled, and I would like to give them the benefit of the doubt – that they weren't trying to do it – and it's simply legislative language that needs to get cleaned up as part of the process," Brobst said.

"But, unfortunately, given their past actions in disenfranchising voters, I don't know if they deserve that benefit of the doubt," he added.

"They know they can't win young votes," says Allison, "so why not disenfranchise young voters, I guess."

Again, Republican lawmakers deny that this was their intent, but unless lawmakers clean up the language, voters could be asked to vote for an amendment that keeps the voting age at 21.

Comments / 79

Beat_U_W/FACTS
3d ago

Dear low IQ democrats, please read the article. nothing has changed. you can vote at 18.... just like always. the law in Pennsylvania says 21.... just like always. stop triggering yourselves! 😂 get educated.

Reply(18)
12
Daniel Kemery
3d ago

WellRepublicans if you want to do that raise the age of military service to 21 as well. If you can serve in the military you should have the right to vote.

Reply(2)
5
theodore parson
3d ago

what a shock.first Republicans try to make it hard for minorities to vote and now they don't want young people to vote.guess they know if they can't win than take away the votes of those who can make sure they don't win.

Reply(7)
9
Related
WKBN

Shapiro leads Mastriano in latest Pennsylvania Governor race poll

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll shows Democrat Josh Shapiro leading Republican Doug Mastriano by double-digits. In the poll of 1,000 likely Pennsylvania voters, Shapiro received 50.6% support, more than 10% higher than Mastriano at 40.5%. Approximately 6.5% said they were undecided and 2.3% picked a third-party candidate. Since August, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
morethanthecurve.com

How local state representatives voted on the resolution to hold Philadelphia’s District Attorney in contempt

On September 13th, 51 Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted with 111 Republicans on a resolution to hold Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt due to his failure to comply with a subpoena from House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order. The current political makeup of the state house is 111 Republicans and 92 Democrats. More than half o the Democrats voted to hold Krasner in contempt.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
iheart.com

Deceased Voters' Bill Passes State House

(Harrisburg, PA) -- A bill allowing for deceased Pennsylvania residents to be removed from voter rolls has passed the state House of Representatives. House Bill 143 passed with a unanimous vote of 201-to-zero Tuesday. The measure also mandates a monthly report of voters to be removed. Last year, the Pennsylvania Department of State settled a lawsuit that claimed there were 21-thousand deceased voters listed on active rolls.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Erie, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Amendments#Voting Age#U S Constitution#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Election State#Cmu#Democrats#The Pitt College#The Republican Party#Kdka Tv#House#Republicans
The Hill

Oz closes on Fetterman in latest Pennsylvania Senate poll

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) has a 4-point edge over Republican candidate Mehmet Oz in the state’s Senate race, according to a new Fox News survey. The poll found 45 percent of registered Pennsylvania voters said they’d vote for Fetterman if the Senate election was held today, compared with 41 percent for Oz.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

EXPLAINER: Doug Mastriano's plan for Pennsylvania school choice

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — During his campaign, Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has alluded to proposals that would be a transformative overhaul of the state's more than $30 billion K-12 education system, with public dollars eligible to fund students' private education.Mastriano's sometimes conflicting statements have overall shown an effort to work with a likely GOP-controlled Legislature to propel far-reaching school choice programs by shifting state funds to students rather than schools.This would allow for public funding to be used for students' private education, homeschooling or religious schooling. Another key proposal has been the elimination of school property taxes —...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WashingtonExaminer

Gubernatorial races in Pennsylvania and Michigan tip in Democrats' favor: Report

A nonpartisan election analysis site is tipping pivotal gubernatorial races in Pennsylvania and Michigan further in favor of Democrats. A Cook Political Report update changed the prediction of the two races from "lean Democrat" to "likely Democrat." Analyst Jessica Taylor stressed in a blog post that both races are still expected to be toss-ups but that Republicans have faced a precipitous decline in ratings throughout, more than any other current race. The two elections have pitted two Trump-endorsed conservatives, state Sen. Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania and conservative commentator Tudor Dixon in Michigan, against Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, respectively.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
etownian.com

PA Politics: Lawmakers call for impeachment of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner

Progressive District Attorney (DA) of Philadelphia Larry Krasner is defending himself against Pennsylvania state legislators who held him in contempt last week via a bipartisan vote of 162-38. Krasner failed to comply with a subpoena for documents to aid an investigation issued by the Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order, which is questioning the DA’s failure to aggressively prosecute criminals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania and former Congressman gets jail for Democratic election fraud

United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that former U.S. Congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers, 79, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $100,000 in fines, with $10,000 of that due immediately. Myers pled guilty to conspiracy to deprive voters of civil rights, bribery, […]
philasun.com

A moment with John Fetterman

As he continues along the campaign trail, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman took a few moments to share some of his vision for the office. ABOVE PHOTO: Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, meets with supporters as he leaves his event in Philadelphia, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano said women who get abortions should be charged with murder

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, Doug Mastriano, is drawing attention for comments he made three years ago about potential punishment for women who get an abortion. Mastriano introduced legislation in the Pennsylvania State Senate that would've banned abortion after six weeks. His comments were part of an interview on Harrisburg radio station WITF on November 14, 2019. He said he believed doctors who performed an abortion should be referred to the courts, should his legislation go into effect. The host then asked Mastriano about women who get an abortion after six weeks. Scott LaMar: My question is, again can you give...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania state Represenative Todd Stephens faces off against challenger Melissa Cerrato

The 151st District covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans. Pennsylvania state Rep. Todd Stephens has made a name for himself as the quintessential moderate Republican. Sitting in the 151st District, which covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans, he’s seen by some of his Democratic colleagues in the Legislature as the last of his kind.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
82K+
Followers
31K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy