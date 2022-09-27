ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

Landlord charged with homicide in deadly Long Island fire

By CBS New York Team
 3 days ago

Landlord charged with homicide in Long Island house fire

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- A landlord has been arrested in connection to a deadly fire on Long Island.

It happened Monday on the second floor of a house in Hempstead .

READ MORE: 1 person killed, 1 seriously hurt and several displaced when fire rips through home in Hempstead

Police say the landlord is charged with criminally negligent homicide for failing to have fire alarms in the home.

A woman who lived upstairs died at the scene, and two men who lived upstairs were injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Steven
3d ago

Yikes. imagine all the apartment fire alarms with dead batteries. I wonder if they would still charge homicide in that case. I always thought you could get in trouble for no fire alarm but never thought homicide. Crazy, but it does make sense. I wonder if the landlord was shocked by this or expected it.

Suspect arrested in violent Bronx post office robbery

NEW YORK -- Police have arrested a suspect in a violent post office robbery in the Bronx.The United States Postal Inspection Service says 44-year-old Elhorin Yisreal has been charged with Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm.It happened Sept. 6 at a post office on Castle Hill Road.READ MORE: NYPD: Bronx post office robbed of more than $100,000Surveillance video shows the suspect get out of a white van and follow a postal worker and her husband into the building.Yisreal allegedly held them at gunpoint and forced the postal worker to open a safe and give him money and postal service property before taking off.Officials say Yisreal got away with 10 boxes of blank money orders, a money order printer and over $100,000 in cash.No word if the cash has been recovered.
Loved one grappling with shocking death of EMS Lt. Alison Russo

COMMACK, N.Y. -- First responders saluted as FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo's casket was carried from the medical examiner's office and escorted in a solemn procession to a funeral home in Commack on Friday. Russo, in addition to working for the FDNY, served her home community of Huntington as a volunteer EMT and paramedic for decades. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff spoke with family and friends who are grappling with Russo's shocking and violent death. In a show of respect and sorrow, community members lined the streets leading to Commack Abbey Funeral Home and flags across Huntington were lowered in tribute to a woman whose...
Father, son may have been drunk when van plunged into East River

NEW YORK -- A father and son were inside a van when it plunged into the East River early Saturday morning. The two are expected to be OK, but police believe alcohol was involved, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported. According to the FDNY, the white van was traveling on East Loop Road on Roosevelt Island and went into the water just before 2 a.m. At least two people, a man in his 60s and his 40-year-old son, were inside.While officials did not immediately say what caused the van to veer off the road, they said the two may have been intoxicated. The son was behind the wheel, according to officials. A witness who was on his way home from work said he ran over to the scene and saw someone swimming out of the water. "I just hear like a pretty close, like really loud, 'bang, bang, bang,'" he said. "As I came around the cars and got a good view of it, I saw the side of this just taken out, a car in the water, headlights on." Officials said the father was uncooperative and left the scene. His son was taken into custody, but so far no charges have been filed.
Massive spike in catalytic converter thefts on Long Island

NEW YORK - Officials on Long Island say they have seen a massive spike in catalytic converter thefts in Nassau and Suffolk County. According to officials, there were 819 catalytic converters stolen in Suffolk County from Jan. to late Aug. compared to 289 for all of last year. In Nassau...
Massapequa Woman and Amityville Woman Charged With Animal Abandonment

After an investigation, detectives from the Suffolk County SPCA have charged a Massapequa woman and an Amityville woman with three counts of animal abandonment and one count of conspiracy to commit a crime each. The two trapped cats in East Islip under the pretense of neutering and returning the cats but instead abandoned three cats in Tanner Park.
Public Safety
Levittown Man Accused Of Choking 10-Year-Old, Hitting Child's Mother

A Long Island man was charged with assault after allegedly choking a 10-year-old boy and hitting his mother. The incident took place in Jericho on Sunday, June 27. According to detectives, a witness, and the mother of an 11-year-old (10 at the time of the incident) boy, came to the Second Precinct Station House in Woodbury to report an incident that occurred in her home in June of 2021.
Woman Killed in Motor Vehicle Crash

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a woman in Islandia yesterday. Jose Roberto Garcia was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Impala northwest on Veterans Memorial Highway and making a left turn on Suffolk Avenue, when the vehicle was struck by a 2015 Audi A4 traveling southeast, at approximately 7:10 p.m. The Impala overturned, landing right side up.
Cash for ‘Bloods’ tucked in box of water bottles: feds

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Prosecutors trying a mob-related murder-for-hire case in federal court ended their Thursday session in a dramatic fashion when they showed the jury a box filled with water bottles and wads of cash stuffed in between them. The federal government alleged Anthony Zottola paid the Bloods gang to murder his 71-year-old father, […]
Caught on camera: Deliveryman's e-bike stolen in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a deliveryman in Brooklyn.The NYPD released surveillance video of Sunday night's incident on Dumont Avenue in East New York.A 53-year-old man was making a delivery when a man demanded money.Police say the suspect then grabbed the man's keys and took off with his e-bike, valued at $1,700.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
