Neenah, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Victim of Harrison crash with dump truck identified

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The driver who was killed when her SUV collided with a dump truck Tuesday morning was publicly identified Thursday as Patricia Nau. She was 52 years old and from the Neenah area. As we reported, the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office says Nau was driving on...
HARRISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Neenah Police Department collects for Hurricane Ian victims

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Neenah Police Department is working with several companies to bring non-perishables and cleaning supplies to hurricane victims in Florida. Next Wednesday, October 5, N&M Transfer will park a semi trailer at the Pick ‘n Save on Green Bay Rd. in Neenah. The police department...
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Motorcyclist killed in Sheboygan crash identified

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A 40-year-old Sheboygan Falls man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a vehicle stopped for a light in Sheboygan Thursday afternoon. Police identified the victim Friday as Todd Hitsman. Officers say he was going north on S. Business Drive. Traffic was slowing and stopping for...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
City
Neenah, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
Neenah, WI
Crime & Safety
Green Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
seehafernews.com

Victim in Fatal Calumet County Crash Identified

The woman who died following a crash in Calumet County earlier this week has been identified. Authorities are saying 52-year-old Patricia Nau of Neenah was traveling east on Highway 114 at around 730 Tuesday morning. It is believed the glaring sun didn’t allow her to see an oncoming dump truck,...
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead, 1 injured in I-39 wrong-way crash

A 71-year-old Stevens Point man is dead after a two-vehicle wrong-way crash on I-39 in Portage County, officials said. The crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30 at mile marker 161. police say the man was driving an SUV northbound in the southbound lanes of the interstate and struck a southbound semi tractor trailer.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Jury finds man guilty of 2020 Green Bay murder

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A jury has found a man guilty in a 2020 murder in Green Bay. On Sept. 29, Waylon Wayman, 31, was convicted of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Felony Bail Jumping. A jury found...
GREEN BAY, WI
WausauPilot

Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash

Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
stevenspoint.news

One dead in Portage County accident

PORTAGE COUNTY – One man has died in a Sept. 30 accident in Portage County. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., the Portage County Communications Center received a report of a two-vehicle crash on I-39 at the southbound 161 mile marker in Portage County. “It was reported that a SUV was...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Neenah woman killed in crash with dump truck in Harrison

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the third time in less than a week, the sun is being blamed as a factor in a fatal crash. A 52-year-old Neenah woman was killed in a crash in the Village of Harrison Tuesday morning, just outside the Harrison Fire Department. At about...
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Crime Stoppers expands messages to Brown County schools

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers announced a new program to get students more involved in fighting crime. Crime Stoppers is expanding its partnership with 26 middle and high schools in Brown County to display messages on the school media boards. The messages will encourage students to report threats, drugs, weapons, alcohol and bullying in their school.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

9-30-22 recent gas price spike

The recent spike in gas prices has resulted in an unusual occurence…Wisconsin’s average price at the pump is higher than the national average. State AAA spokesman Nick Jarmusz says the recent jump in prices is due to refinery issues ranging from planned maintenance to following a refinery fire. Jarmusz says prices should start to stabilize again once the refinery comes back on line. Two weeks ago the average price for unleaded regular in the Fond du Lac area was about $3.22 cents a gallon, but is close to $4 a gallon today.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin utility crews on their way to Florida

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Power crews from Wisconsin are already well on their way to Florida to help restore power to hundreds of thousands of people after Hurricane Ian. Nearly 50 electric line workers from across Wisconsin, including Shawano and Manitowoc, packed up Thursday morning. The group makes up...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh PD locate vehicle, suspect involved in violent carjacking

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has provided an update on a violent carjacking that happened in Oshkosh on September 22. According to a release, officers have located both the suspect, Albert Smith, and the stolen vehicle that was taken after Smith allegedly pointed a gun at the woman and then hit her in the head with it.
OSHKOSH, WI

