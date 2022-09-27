Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
First look at Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan's Netflix spy thriller
Heart of Stone is set to be one of Netflix's big blockbusters of 2023, and we've now got our first look at the epic spy thriller. Written by The Old Guard's Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, the movie stars Gal Gadot as intelligence operative Rachel Stone, the only woman standing between her powerful organisation and the loss of its most valuable – and dangerous – asset.
‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris Plans to Remake ‘Wizard of Oz’ With a Diversified and Inclusive Cast
Black-ish creator Kenya Barris is directing the remake of the Wizard of Oz, and he said that the film would include representation from the LGBTQ community to reflect the way of the world. Barris is also writing the film’s screenplay for Warner Bros. Barris told Variety that the original...
Collider
'Blade' Loses Director as Bassam Tariq Steps Away From Production
In an unexpected turn of events, Marvel's vampire action-thriller Blade has lost its director. It is unknown if Bassam Tariq’s departure from his role will affect the original release date of the movie starring Mahershala Ali, but he will remain on board as executive producer. As confirmed in a...
Filmmaker Charlie McDowell Signs With CAA & Black Bear Management
EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that The Discovery filmmaker Charlie McDowell has inked with CAA and Black Bear Management. McDowell will be managed by Black Bear in tandem with LBI. McDowell most recently directed Windfall, starring Lily Collins, Jason Segel, and Jesse Plemons, which sold to Netflix in an eight-figure deal. His previous Netflix feature, The Discovery, made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and starred Segel, Rooney Mara, and Robert Redford. The streamer picked up that title out of Sundance. His feature directorial debut, The One I Love, premiered at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival and was released by Radius. The...
‘Dark Matter’: Alice Braga & Jimmi Simpson Join Joel Edgerton In Apple TV+ Series
Alice Braga (Queen of the South) and Jimmi Simpson (Pachinko) are set as leads opposite Joel Edgerton in Dark Matter, an adaptation of Blake Crouch’s acclaimed sci-fi novel, at Apple TV+. As previously announced, Jennifer Connelly also stars in the series from Sony Television and also executive produced by Edgerton. Written and showrun by Crouch, the nine-episode series will follow Jason Dessen, (Edgerton) a physicist, professor, and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return...
Connie Nielsen to Lead Psychological Thriller ‘Follow Me’ From Catalyst Studios (EXCLUSIVE)
Connie Nielsen is set to star in the psychological thriller “Follow Me” from Catalyst Studios. The “Gladiator” and “Wonder Woman” star will play the lead role in the film, directed by auteur Siri Rødnes (“A Gambler’s Guide to Dying”). Sam Hunt (“Chicago PD,” ”Empire”) and Stef Dawson (The Hunger Games trilogy, “The Dust Walker”), will co-star opposite Nielsen. Principal photography will begin in Belgrade, Serbia, on Sept. 25. The film is being produced by Devin DiGonno for Catalyst Studios. Holly Levow, Mark Pennell and Paul Kampf are executive producing. Written by Catalyst’s Mark Pennell, “Follow Me” is described as a “tense” psychological thriller...
msn.com
Michael Jai White and wife Gillian White promote movie at Malco Powerhouse
Saturday, September 24th, actors Michael Jai White and his wife Gillian White, attended the showing of their movie, Take Back. The movie is based on true events, and tells the story of sex trafficking, with Mickey Rourke as the main antagonist. Michael stars as a husband and teacher, and Gillian plays his wife and a lawyer who shares a dark past with Rourke's character.
‘Heart of Stone': Gal Gadot Promises ‘Extremely Epic’ Action-Thriller in Netflix First Look (Video)
”Wonder Woman“ star plays a CIA agent who must recover a valuable and dangerous asset. From “Extraction” to “The Gray Man,” Netflix has released plenty of action thrillers over the past few years. Now it is Gal Gadot’s turn to headline one with “Heart of Stone,” a spy film directed by Tom Harper (“Peaky Blinders”) and set for release next year.
Kit Harington and Noémie Merlant’s ‘Baby Ruby’ Lands at Magnolia’s Magnet Releasing
Magnet Releasing, the genre arm of Magnolia Pictures, has acquired the U.S. rights to “Baby Ruby,” a psychological thriller film that stars “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” actress Noémie Merlant and “Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington. “Baby Ruby” is the feature...
David Ayer And Chris Long’s Cedar Park Studios Taps Kate Regan As SVP Development For Film & TV
EXCLUSIVE: David Ayer and Chris Long’s Cedar Park Studios has hired former Netflix Original Series executive Kate Regan as SVP Development for TV and Film. Regan spent the past three years at Netflix developing a slate of drama programming from greenlight to launch, including titles such as Pieces of Her and The Lincoln Lawyer. “I’m honored to be joining David, Chris and the rest of the team at Cedar Park Studios,” Regan said, “David’s body of work is iconic and has been hugely influential for me professionally. I’m thrilled to reunite with Chris and Shane and eager to expand our development...
After HBO's The Last Of Us Revealed Surprise Role For Yellowjackets' Melanie Lynskey, The Co-Creator Shared High Praise
HBO's The Last of Us dropped its first big teaser trailer, which surprisingly revealed Melanie Lynskey within the cast, and the co-creator quickly ramped up expectations.
