Alice Braga (Queen of the South) and Jimmi Simpson (Pachinko) are set as leads opposite Joel Edgerton in Dark Matter, an adaptation of Blake Crouch’s acclaimed sci-fi novel, at Apple TV+. As previously announced, Jennifer Connelly also stars in the series from Sony Television and also executive produced by Edgerton. Written and showrun by Crouch, the nine-episode series will follow Jason Dessen, (Edgerton) a physicist, professor, and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return...

