ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Feds OK Illinois' proposed map of public electric vehicle charging stations

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VJbuN_0iCn5P1h00

Illinois gets $54 million to build, enhance electric vehicle charging infrastructure 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) – The state of Illinois got the greenlight to move forward with its electric vehicle charging plan.

Part of the new federal infrastructure law provides funding to make it more convenient to charge electric vehicles.

The state submitted a proposed map of charging stations.

Now that the map was approved, the state is getting nearly $54 million to build and enhance its network of public charging stations near interstates.

Comments / 8

AnnaMaria Rogers
3d ago

I wonder how many people actually know what an electric car is going to cost them...and I wonder if they also know how long it takes to fully charge an electric vehicle. People NEED to find out, because there's going to be major uproar once people realize fully the cost involved.

Reply
2
Related
wlip.com

Supply, Demand, Hurricane Ian Lead to Big Gas Price Jumps in Wisconsin, Illinois

(Chicago, IL) Prices at the pump have seen a dramatic rise on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois jumped 23-cents from this point last week, and is back above the 4-dollar mark at $4.15…36-cents above the national average. Lake County jumped 21-cents to an average of $4.20. Wisconsin saw an even bigger jump, increasing by 46-cents over the last week to an average of $3.93…which is 15-cents higher than the national average. Kenosha County jumped 50-cents and also stands at $3.93 a gallon. AAA says gasoline supplies being down, and demand being up…mixed with the massive Hurricane Ian have contributed to the quick rise in prices.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois DOT weighing EV tax to offset gas tax revenue loss

PEORIA, Ill. (WTVO) — As the automotive industry makes a shift toward electric vehicles, the Illinois Department of Transportation says it is considering taxing EV charging stations in an effort to offset the projected revenue loss from fuel sales. State gasoline taxes currently fund much of Illinois’ road and bridge projects. According to IDOT Transportation […]
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Gov. Pritzker announces approval of Ill. electric vehicle charging network

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that the Federal Highway Administration has approved its plan to build an electric vehicle charging network throughout the state. Gov. Pritzker says the State of Illinois Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan addresses potential challenges and proposes locations for charging stations.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Cars
959theriver.com

IDOT Launches I-80 Project Website

The Illinois Department of Transportation is providing a new website for the latest information on the I-80 project in Will County. The one-point-two-billion-dollar reconstruction of I-80 through Will County is one of the cornerstone projects of Governor Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program. The website is I80will.org.
WILL COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Calculator shows possible tax increase of Illinois labor amendment

(The Center Square) – Amendment 1 on the November ballot in Illinois has supporters saying it gives workers an even playing field when negotiating with their higher-ups. Opponents say the measure will lead to more tax increases. The amendment has been the subject of much debate as many Democrats...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Local planning efforts awarded $10 million in IDOT grants

(WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced more than $10 million has been awarded as 29 local grants for projects and activities to support the planning efforts of long-range transportation projects across the state. “Rebuild Illinois is about giving Illinoisans the quality roads, bridges, and...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

$22 million paying for EV charging stations in Illinois

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIA) — U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, along with Governor Pritzker, announced on Thursday that Illinois is receiving almost $22 million for the installation of electric vehicle charging stations along Illinois highways. The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation via the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The law sets […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Feds
CBS Chicago

The Illinois biometric law companies violate, resulting in big payouts

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Right now, you and thousands of others in Illinois may be expecting a check from Google thanks to a $100 million class action lawsuit.It's far from the first lawsuit of its kind, and as CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports, certainly not the last, thanks to a special law here in Illinois.It's the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. It's not that companies can't use technology that collects this type of information. It's that they have to tell you about it. Biometric data helps make our fast-paced world even faster. Buying a cup of coffee with your finger...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

As gun owner permits are being revoked, avenue for appeals remains narrow

(The Center Square) – There are no members appointed to the board that is set to field appeals from Illinoisans who have had their gun privileges revoked by the state. Illinois law requires anyone who wants to buy or own guns or ammo to have a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card issued by Illinois State Police. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said state police have been busy confiscating FOID cards from those the state determines can’t have one.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Illinois Lottery Claim Center a rare government office that leaves visitors smiling

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's Pedway - an underground tunnel that's useful to get from here to there but not the prettiest path.Turns out, it's not all drab down here.Morning Insider Lauren Victory shows us if you follow the beige floors and flickering lights, you might hit a pot of gold. Head down the George W. Dunne Cook County Office Building escalator and, like a mirage, it appears: the Illinois Lottery Claim Center. It's a place of instant happiness. CBS 2 immediately encountered Carl Hill doing a happy dance. "Heyyy! Heyyy! Big C! Lemme stop because I do have arthritis," he...
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Bridge Hit 41 Times In 2 Years, Are Illinois Drivers That Bad?

Some extra driving lessons might be needed for Illinois residents who keep running into a historic bridge. I don't know why but I've been fascinated by the story of the historic bridge in Long Grove, Illinois. Maybe, it's because I remember seeing it as a kid with my parents. If you're not familiar with the town, I would compare it to Galena. There are lots of shops and restaurants. They also host some festivals too.
LONG GROVE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
wmay.com

Class action lawsuit filed against Illinois nursing home provider

(The Center Square) – A class action lawsuit has been filed against an Illinois nursing home provider. The lawsuit was filed by AARP and others and alleges Alden Group, Ltd. is putting residents at risk by deliberately understaffing their facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.

CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.
CHICAGO, IL
advantagenews.com

Lawmaker's plan reduces Illinois property taxes if pension costs go down

Illinois has some of the highest property taxes in the country, but now a state lawmaker has a plan to provide some relief. State Rep. Mark Batinick’s plan would designate a flat percentage of 25% of the state budget to the state’s traditional pension payment and a new property tax relief component. He said this would ensure as the pension payment drops, so would the overall property tax burden.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Illinois to expand wastewater testing for COVID, other pathogens

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In an effort to stop the next COVID-19 outbreak before it starts, Illinois is expanding its wastewater testing program.In partnership with the University of Illinois Discovery Partners Institute, the Illinois Department of Public Health said it will pick 20 K-12 schools across Illinois take part in a 25-week pilot program.The schools will be both elementary and middle schools in urban, suburban, and rural areas.Samples will be collected from the schools' sewer systems twice a week – and will then be analyzed for COVID and influenza DNA."This is another layer of protection, not just for COVID, but for public health in general," Discovery Partners Institute Senior Project Manager Laura Clements, who leads DPI's wastewater efforts, said in a news release. "We're putting in infrastructure and services that will protect Illinoisans for generations to come."Health officials say wastewater testing is cheaper than saliva tests, and can conduct an outbreak before patients develop symptoms.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Changes possible for Illinois' controversial SAFE-T Act after backlash from law enforcement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - After much backlash from law enforcement, changes could be on the way for Illinois' SAFE-T Act — the controversial measure that eliminates cash bail. Downstate Democratic state Sen. Scott Bennett is proposing a tweak that would expand judges' discretion to hold suspects in custody, if the judge believes the suspect poses a flight risk or a danger to the community.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Early voting for November general election begin in several Illinois counties Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Early voting begins today in several places for the November general election.Single sites open today in DuPage, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, and Will counties.Those counties will open more locations in late October.In Chicago, early voting begins Oct. 7 at the Loop Super Site, at 191 North Clark.For suburban Cook County voters, early voting begins Oct. 12, at 69 West Washington.More early voting sites in Chicago and Cook County will open on Oct. 24.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
118K+
Followers
28K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy