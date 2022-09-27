ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

16-year-old girl arrested in fatal stabbing of pregnant woman

LODI, Calif. - Police arrested a 16-year-old girl Monday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a four-month pregnant woman in Lodi last weekend following a house party. Officers responded at 12:06 a.m. Sunday to Eagle Place near Century Boulevard after receiving reports of a disturbance alleging a woman had been stabbed or shot.
LODI, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2nd escaped jail inmate arrested, Contra Costa County sheriff's office says

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - The second escaped inmate from Marsh Creek Detention Facility in Clayton was taken into custody Thursday morning, sheriff's officials say. Jorge Garcia-Escamillia was arrested by Pleasant Hill Police Department during a traffic stop and a subsequent investigation, Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department said. The inmate was one of two who escaped earlier this month.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fremont, CA
Fremont, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Dublin, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Grants designed to ease unrelenting gun violence in Oakland

The gun violence in Oakland has received much attention this week after six adults were injured in a campus shooting on Wednesday. KTVU's Jana Katsuyama says community members want the city to pull together to find solutions to the problems. US Dept. of Justice recently announced gun reduction violence grants, but Oakland was not on the list for funding.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 person injured in shooting at West Oakland BART parking lot

OAKLAND, Calif. - A shooting at the West Oakland BART station parking lot Friday evening left one person with non-life threatening injuries, officials say. Officials said BART police responded to reports of a shooting. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. Oakland Police Department confirm there was a...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massage Therapist#Sexual Assault#Police#Violent Crime#Fremont Police Department#Paseo Padre Parkway
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect arrested after woman shot to death in San Jose

San Jose police say one man has been arrested after a woman was found shot to death on Friday evening. Officers say they were called to the 5000 block of Almaden Expressway just after 6 p.m. When they arrived at scene they located the victim. Officials say not long after,...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 killed, another wounded in pair of Vallejo shootings

VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo police are investigating two shootings Wednesday night amid a rash of violence in the North Bay city in the past few weeks. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sacramento Street at 11:04 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a 37-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died from his injuries in a hospital.
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

UC Berkeley-area crimes concern students, parents

BERKELEY, Calif. - A recent number of incidents at or near UC Berkeley, including an anti-Asian hate crime and aggravated assaults, has raised concern among students and parents. "I can't walk by myself at night," said sophomore Olivia Freidenreich, among several students who told KTVU they are at times worried...
BERKELEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland school shooting prompts calls for change

OAKLAND, Calif. - In Oakland, people say to understand the violence hurting the community, you need to get out into the community. "We need more hands. We need more people of power to say let's step from behind this desk and say let me come to the problem," said James Baldwin, an East Oakland resident.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

6 injured in Oakland school shooting

Six people were injured in a shooting in East Oakland near a cluster of schools on Wednesday, police said. Three patients are in critical condition at Highland Hospital with unspecified injuries, a hospital spokesperson said.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland shooting: 2 people wounded near 39th Avenue

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating a shooting in the Laurel district on Friday afternoon. Two people were struck by gunfire in the area of 39th Avenue and Masterson Street shortly after 2:15 p.m., said the police department. One of the victims was treated by police and paramedics at...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Brooke Jenkins considers prosecuting drug dealers with murder

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is taking a tougher approach to the city's drug crisis. Jenkins said her office will pursue second-degree murder charges against fentanyl dealers linked to an overdose death. She said, "the level of death and misery on our streets is unacceptable. We...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy