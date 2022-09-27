Read full article on original website
4 women rescued after 2 alleged San Jose brothels raided and shutdown
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said on Thursday that four women had been rescued from two separate brothels operating in the city. Detectives said the women were forced into performing as sex workers, and are now in safe hands. And the alleged masterminds are behind bars. "I think...
16-year-old girl arrested in fatal stabbing of pregnant woman
LODI, Calif. - Police arrested a 16-year-old girl Monday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a four-month pregnant woman in Lodi last weekend following a house party. Officers responded at 12:06 a.m. Sunday to Eagle Place near Century Boulevard after receiving reports of a disturbance alleging a woman had been stabbed or shot.
2nd escaped jail inmate arrested, Contra Costa County sheriff's office says
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - The second escaped inmate from Marsh Creek Detention Facility in Clayton was taken into custody Thursday morning, sheriff's officials say. Jorge Garcia-Escamillia was arrested by Pleasant Hill Police Department during a traffic stop and a subsequent investigation, Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department said. The inmate was one of two who escaped earlier this month.
Oakland police investigating triple shooting, victims injured
Oakland Police Department is investigating a triple shooting on the 900 block of International Boulevard. The shooting happened Friday night. The victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
Oakland police chief promises extra officers on patrol after more gun violence Friday
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong says he is adding extra officers to patrol the city, following a week of gun violence capped by three additional shootings Friday that sent at least five people to the hospital. "This weekend you will see more OPD officers patrolling our streets....
Grants designed to ease unrelenting gun violence in Oakland
The gun violence in Oakland has received much attention this week after six adults were injured in a campus shooting on Wednesday. KTVU's Jana Katsuyama says community members want the city to pull together to find solutions to the problems. US Dept. of Justice recently announced gun reduction violence grants, but Oakland was not on the list for funding.
1 person injured in shooting at West Oakland BART parking lot
OAKLAND, Calif. - A shooting at the West Oakland BART station parking lot Friday evening left one person with non-life threatening injuries, officials say. Officials said BART police responded to reports of a shooting. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. Oakland Police Department confirm there was a...
Oakland school campus shooting was likely gang-related; 6 victims connected to school
OAKLAND, Calif. - All six people who were shot at an Oakland educational campus Wednesday were connected to the schools there, the city's police chief said, adding that the attack was most likely gang-related. Two of the victims are students, one is a counselor, one is a security guard and...
Suspect arrested after woman shot to death in San Jose
San Jose police say one man has been arrested after a woman was found shot to death on Friday evening. Officers say they were called to the 5000 block of Almaden Expressway just after 6 p.m. When they arrived at scene they located the victim. Officials say not long after,...
1 killed, another wounded in pair of Vallejo shootings
VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo police are investigating two shootings Wednesday night amid a rash of violence in the North Bay city in the past few weeks. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sacramento Street at 11:04 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a 37-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died from his injuries in a hospital.
Newly elected Alameda County sheriff says office owes deputies deemed 'unsuitable' an apology
OAKLAND, Calif. - In her first statement since KTVU revealed that more than 40 deputies were hired despite receiving "not suitable" marks on their psychological exams, Alameda County's newly elected sheriff said she promises to reexamine the "flawed" background and hiring process and that they deserve an apology. Yesenia Sanchez...
UC Berkeley-area crimes concern students, parents
BERKELEY, Calif. - A recent number of incidents at or near UC Berkeley, including an anti-Asian hate crime and aggravated assaults, has raised concern among students and parents. "I can't walk by myself at night," said sophomore Olivia Freidenreich, among several students who told KTVU they are at times worried...
Oakland school shooting prompts calls for change
OAKLAND, Calif. - In Oakland, people say to understand the violence hurting the community, you need to get out into the community. "We need more hands. We need more people of power to say let's step from behind this desk and say let me come to the problem," said James Baldwin, an East Oakland resident.
6 injured in Oakland school shooting
Six people were injured in a shooting in East Oakland near a cluster of schools on Wednesday, police said. Three patients are in critical condition at Highland Hospital with unspecified injuries, a hospital spokesperson said.
Classes canceled at Oakland school campus were 6 people wounded in mass shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. - Classes were canceled Thursday at an East Oakland school camps where a mass shooting took place the day before, injuring six adults. Meanwhile, Oakland police officers were still looking for at least one shooter, though others may be involved, according to Oakland Assistant Police Chief Darren Allison.
State investigates hiring of 47 'unsuitable' Alameda County sheriff's deputies
OAKLAND, Calif. - A state agency has launched an inquiry into the employment of 47 Alameda County sheriff's deputies who were hired despite receiving unsuitable marks on their psychological exams, KTVU has learned. Meagan Poulos, spokeswoman for the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, said that POST consultants –...
3 Alameda County sheriff's deputies return to job after getting 'suitable' on psych exam
OAKLAND, Calif. - Three of the 47 Alameda County sheriff's deputies who were relieved of their law enforcement duties after getting unsatisfactory marks on their psychological exams have returned to duty because of a previous oversight of their files. On Thursday, Lt. Ray Kelly said that these three deputies had...
San Jose police release photo of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police released photos of a suspect vehicle in a deadly hit-and-run earlier this year in hopes of finding the driver. Officers responded to a traffic collision at around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the area of Senter Road and Capitol Expressway. Authorities learned...
Oakland shooting: 2 people wounded near 39th Avenue
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating a shooting in the Laurel district on Friday afternoon. Two people were struck by gunfire in the area of 39th Avenue and Masterson Street shortly after 2:15 p.m., said the police department. One of the victims was treated by police and paramedics at...
Brooke Jenkins considers prosecuting drug dealers with murder
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is taking a tougher approach to the city's drug crisis. Jenkins said her office will pursue second-degree murder charges against fentanyl dealers linked to an overdose death. She said, "the level of death and misery on our streets is unacceptable. We...
