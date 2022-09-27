Read full article on original website
Related
augie.edu
South Dakotans Working to Get Bison Kill Site on National Register, Provides AU Students With Golden Hands-On Learning Opportunity
In high school, Laura Johnson ‘23 searched for a higher learning opportunity that placed an emphasis on archaeology — the Cannon Falls, Minnesota, native found what she was looking for at a college fair in the Twin Cities. That opportunity turned out to be Augustana University. Studying anthropology...
Comments / 0