The FEA expects the lull in demand for lumber to last into 2023, but it sees it surging again by the end of the year due to massive pent-up demand for affordable housing. A key demographic of home buyers, those between the ages of 30 and 35, is expected to hit the market in 2023. But housing supplies are tight. “US homebuilders have been building below the underlying demand for housing for more than a dozen years,” Gauvin said.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO