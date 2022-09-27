Read full article on original website
‘I did not expect markets to get so bad so fast’: Larry Summers predicts the pound will fall below parity with U.S. dollar, Euro
Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers thinks the pound might fall below parity with the dollar and the Euro. The plunge in the British pound, which fell to record lows on Monday, is surprising even the “very pessmistic” Larry Summers. “I did not expect markets to get so...
Benzinga
The Fed's Preferred Inflation Number Is Coming Friday: PCE Preview
An important inflation reading for the Federal Reserve is coming Friday, with the Bureau of Economic Analysis set to release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data for August. What To Know: The PCE price index is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. It's released on a monthly basis...
Economist Larry Summers was right before on inflation—and has another contrarian call now
Lawrence "Larry" Summers speaks during the 25th Harvard College China Forum on April 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. In attempts to get inflation under control, the latest interest rate increase by the U.S. central bank is 0.75%—for the third consecutive time. But some experts, like Harvard economics professor Larry Summers, warn the Fed’s actions are too little and possibly too late.
Dollar shock threatens global economy: Kemp
LONDON (Reuters) -Rising interest rates and a rapidly appreciating currency are exporting the U.S. inflation problem and threaten to send the rest of the global economy into recession as other central banks are forced to raise their own rates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘The indicators are not looking good.’ World Trade Organization chief latest to warn a global recession is on the way
The WTO is the latest intergovernmental institution to join the chorus of warnings over a coming global recession. A number of coinciding crises are slowing global economic growth and threatening to tip the world into a recession, the World Trade Organization chief warned on Tuesday, making it the latest global institution to issue a dark forecast for the world economy.
Social security increase: House bill would change COLA, potentially giving seniors more money
A bill recently introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives would change the way Social Security benefits are calculated and potentially give seniors a Social Security benefits increase. Here’s what you need to know. U.S. Rep. John Larson, D-Conn., recently introduced the bill “Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust.”...
Judge Warns of Justice Department’s Gift to Trump That Could Keep on Giving
A judge has warned that former President Donald Trump is building a legal shield that could block him from being held accountable for inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, pointing to the bizarre move by the Department of Justice to side with Trump in a rape defamation case last year.
The Fed is dragging the US into a recession to cool surging prices. Most Americans expect inflation to die down on its own.
The Fed is pushing the US into a recession to cool inflation. It might not be necessary. Inflation expectations have been falling since the spring, signaling there's little chance of a 1980s-like price surge. Raising rates out of fear that expectations will rebound is "irresponsible," a former Fed economist said.
Cathie Wood Says Powell's 'Sledgehammer' To 'Slay' Inflation Way More Powerful Than Volcker's In 1980s: 'Fed Could Undermine Its Legacy'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, has said the current U.S. monetary policy is significantly more restrictive than in the 1980s when, to kill inflation, former Federal Reserve Chair Paul Volcker had pushed the Fed funds rate up two-fold from 10% to 20%. In comparison, Jerome Powell and...
Putin's Russia Strikes Big International Trade Deal With Taliban For Fuel, Wheat: Here's The Fine Print
In a bid to diversify its trading partners and to take advantage of a discount on average global commodity prices, the Taliban have signed a provisional deal with Russia for the supply of gasoline, diesel, gas and wheat, Reuters reported. This is the first known major international economic deal struck...
Investopedia
CD Rate Trends, Week of September 26: Rates rising
After wavering much of September, certificate of deposit (CD) rates are more decidedly on the rise this week, following the Fed announcement last Wednesday of another massive rate hike. The top nationally available rate moved up a tenth of a percentage point or more in five of the eight major CD terms, while holding steady in the other three.
Bank of America breaks down the brutal reality of the European energy crisis and warns against a ‘false sense of security’
Seven months after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, an energy crisis continues to roil Europe. Things might only get worse from here. In a global research note by Bank of America released Friday, analysts warned that higher storage levels of gas in Europe still might not be enough to hold the continent over in the cold months ahead.
thecentersquare.com
Running on Empty: Petroleum reserve hits low point, gas prices begin to rise again
(The Center Square) – Gas prices are on the rise again just as the Strategic Petroleum Reserve hits a low point that many say is a problem. Gas prices hit record highs in the middle of June, surpassing a national average of $5 per gallon before starting a steady downward trend for several consecutive weeks.
Vox
Chips are the new oil. There are no reserves.
In a single day, we interact with hundreds of computer chips, most no larger than a penny. These tiny circuits power everything from smartphones and laptops to medical devices and electric vehicles, and they’re largely responsible for our increasingly computerized lives. But in recent months, the world’s dependence on these chips has also put them at the center of mounting tensions between the United States and mainland China over Taiwan.
Washington Examiner
Social Security and the poverty line
Living off Social Security alone, the financial website Motley Fool warns , “your income would be barely above the poverty level.” Georgetown University retirement policy expert Angela Antonelli agrees, telling CNBC the average Social Security benefit “doesn’t put you much above the poverty level.” That’s a widely held view, and seemingly buttresses progressive calls to expand Social Security across the board.
Quartz
Lumber supply and demand
The FEA expects the lull in demand for lumber to last into 2023, but it sees it surging again by the end of the year due to massive pent-up demand for affordable housing. A key demographic of home buyers, those between the ages of 30 and 35, is expected to hit the market in 2023. But housing supplies are tight. “US homebuilders have been building below the underlying demand for housing for more than a dozen years,” Gauvin said.
seafoodsource.com
Russia rethinks fishery strategy as trading realities set in
Russia has adopted a new Agriculture and Fishery Development Strategy, after its previous strategy was rendered obsolete by the geopolitical upheaval caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February. The new strategy is part of a larger economic plan geared toward achieving higher domestic growth rates following sanctions...
Fed Inflation Gauge Speeds Higher In August, Adding To Rate Hike Bets
The Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation sped higher in August, data indicated Friday, erasing investor hopes that the central bank will back away from its plans for further, and possibly deeper, near-term rate hikes. The August core PCE Price Index rose 4.9% from last year, and 0.6% on...
Treasury secretary suggests benefits may not be hiked in line with inflation
In a possible U-turn on Rishi Sunak’s commitment, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury has suggested that benefits may not be hiked up to match levels of inflation. Chris Philp said the pledge to uprate benefits in line with inflation was "under consideration," while speaking on ITV's Peston. "I'm...
Venezuela releases 7 jailed Americans; US frees 2 prisoners
WASHINGTON — (AP) — In a rare softening of hostile relations, the White House said Saturday that Venezuela freed seven Americans imprisoned in the South American country and the United States released two nephews of President Nicholas Maduro’s wife who had been jailed for years on drug smuggling convictions.
