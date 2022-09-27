ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Fed's Preferred Inflation Number Is Coming Friday: PCE Preview

An important inflation reading for the Federal Reserve is coming Friday, with the Bureau of Economic Analysis set to release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data for August. What To Know: The PCE price index is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. It's released on a monthly basis...
Fortune

Economist Larry Summers was right before on inflation—and has another contrarian call now

Lawrence "Larry" Summers speaks during the 25th Harvard College China Forum on April 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. In attempts to get inflation under control, the latest interest rate increase by the U.S. central bank is 0.75%—for the third consecutive time. But some experts, like Harvard economics professor Larry Summers, warn the Fed’s actions are too little and possibly too late.
Reuters

Dollar shock threatens global economy: Kemp

LONDON (Reuters) -Rising interest rates and a rapidly appreciating currency are exporting the U.S. inflation problem and threaten to send the rest of the global economy into recession as other central banks are forced to raise their own rates.
Fortune

‘The indicators are not looking good.’ World Trade Organization chief latest to warn a global recession is on the way

The WTO is the latest intergovernmental institution to join the chorus of warnings over a coming global recession. A number of coinciding crises are slowing global economic growth and threatening to tip the world into a recession, the World Trade Organization chief warned on Tuesday, making it the latest global institution to issue a dark forecast for the world economy.
Investopedia

CD Rate Trends, Week of September 26: Rates rising

After wavering much of September, certificate of deposit (CD) rates are more decidedly on the rise this week, following the Fed announcement last Wednesday of another massive rate hike. The top nationally available rate moved up a tenth of a percentage point or more in five of the eight major CD terms, while holding steady in the other three.
Fortune

Bank of America breaks down the brutal reality of the European energy crisis and warns against a ‘false sense of security’

Seven months after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, an energy crisis continues to roil Europe. Things might only get worse from here. In a global research note by Bank of America released Friday, analysts warned that higher storage levels of gas in Europe still might not be enough to hold the continent over in the cold months ahead.
Vox

Chips are the new oil. There are no reserves.

In a single day, we interact with hundreds of computer chips, most no larger than a penny. These tiny circuits power everything from smartphones and laptops to medical devices and electric vehicles, and they’re largely responsible for our increasingly computerized lives. But in recent months, the world’s dependence on these chips has also put them at the center of mounting tensions between the United States and mainland China over Taiwan.
Washington Examiner

Social Security and the poverty line

Living off Social Security alone, the financial website Motley Fool warns , “your income would be barely above the poverty level.” Georgetown University retirement policy expert Angela Antonelli agrees, telling CNBC the average Social Security benefit “doesn’t put you much above the poverty level.” That’s a widely held view, and seemingly buttresses progressive calls to expand Social Security across the board.
Quartz

Lumber supply and demand

The FEA expects the lull in demand for lumber to last into 2023, but it sees it surging again by the end of the year due to massive pent-up demand for affordable housing. A key demographic of home buyers, those between the ages of 30 and 35, is expected to hit the market in 2023. But housing supplies are tight. “US homebuilders have been building below the underlying demand for housing for more than a dozen years,” Gauvin said.
seafoodsource.com

Russia rethinks fishery strategy as trading realities set in

Russia has adopted a new Agriculture and Fishery Development Strategy, after its previous strategy was rendered obsolete by the geopolitical upheaval caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February. The new strategy is part of a larger economic plan geared toward achieving higher domestic growth rates following sanctions...
