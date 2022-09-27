ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont massage therapist faces multiple sexual assault charges

By CBS San Francisco
FREMONT – A massage therapist in the East Bay has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies following alleged sexual assaults involving patients at a doctor's office.

According to Fremont Police, a woman said she was inappropriately touched by the therapist during a recent treatment. Police identified the therapist, who was a contract employee for a doctor's office on the 39000 block of Paseo Padre Parkway.

While police were investigating the incident, a second woman came forward accusing the therapist of inappropriate touching during a treatment in May.

Police arrested the suspect, identified as 71-year-old Abdul Kadirzada of Fremont, on September 16.

Abdul Kadirzada of Fremont is accused of sexually assaulting patients at a doctor's office on Paseo Padre Parkway between May and September of 2022. Fremont Police Department

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that Kadirzada has been charged with eight felony counts, including sexual battery false professional purpose, sexual penetration by a foreign object and sexual battery.

Police said Kadirzada has since posted bail.

Kadirzada is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday at the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin.

The Alameda County District Attorney's office said anyone who was inappropriately touched by the defendant at Dr. Scorca's chiropractic office is urged to contact Detective Mike Paiva of the Fremont Police at 510-790-6951 or emailing mpaiva@fremont.gov.

