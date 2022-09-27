If you struggle to get your household vacuum cleaner out to the car, or fancy something that’s a bit easier to move around, we’ve looked at a range of models made with car cleaning in mind. Even those of us who deep clean our homes on a regular basis forget to bestow the same treatment on our cars, despite the fact that doing so has never been easier, thanks to the innovative, lightweight vacuums being launched by a wide range of tech brands.So what should you look for when searching for the ideal super sucker for your car? First of...

CARS ・ 13 HOURS AGO