ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Motorcyclist dead after crash in southeast Las Vegas valley

By Ana Gutierrez
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KADyz_0iCn4X7i00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police were investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist in the southeast valley Tuesday afternoon, hours after another nearby crash that killed a pedestrian.

The crash was reported at around 3:40 p.m. at Pecos Road and Tropicana Avenue. Evidence and witness statements indicated that a 2007 Mercury Milan was traveling southbound on Pecos Road when it changed lanes to the left and at the same time attempted to make a U-turn.

A 1999 Honda ST1100 was traveling southbound on Pecos Road as the Mercury started to make a U-turn. The motorcyclist attempted to avoid the vehicle by changing lanes and applying the brakes.

The Mercury crashed into the Honda and the motorcyclist was ejected from the motorcycle. The motorcycle rider was taken to Sunrise Hospital and pronounced dead there.

The driver of the Mercury remained at the collision scene.

The motorcyclist’s death marks the 108th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction in 2022. The collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section.

Another crash was reported in the southeast valley at around 1:30 p.m. at Burnham Avenue and Flamingo Road, in which a pedestrian was hit and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Las Vegas police on scene of crash near I-15, Flamingo

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An injury crash reported early Thursday morning created a slowdown on northbound I-15 at Spring Mountain after Flamingo Road. The crash was reported at around 3:15 a.m. and Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers were still on the scene just before 7 a.m. The crash would normally be in the jurisdiction of […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
KTNV

Motorcyclist dead following crash at Pecos and Tropicana

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle at Pecos Road and Tropicana Avenue, according to a tweet from LVMPD. Police say evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a 2007 Mercury Milan was traveling southbound on Pecos Road, in the right travel lane of three.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Valley#Tropicana#Traffic Accident#Mercury Milan#Sunrise Hospital#Lvmpd#Nexstar Media Inc
8 News Now

Gas prices in the Las Vegas Valley once again on the rise

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gas prices have once again risen and Las Vegas residents have been feeling the pain at the pump, causing drivers to question how often they need to hit the road.   “If things get worse, I could definitely see myself having to stop.”  Adam Johnston is a Lyft driver but driving lately has […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
KTNV

Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on Flamingo Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon on Flamingo Road at Burnham Avenue, according to Las Vegas police. Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated a 2012 Ford Fiesta was traveling west on Flamingo in the left-most lane of three westbound lanes. The pedestrian was crossing Flamingo from the north to the south, outside of a marked crosswalk. A collision occurred when the front of the Ford collided with the left side of the pedestrian.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy