Motorcyclist dead after crash in southeast Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police were investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist in the southeast valley Tuesday afternoon, hours after another nearby crash that killed a pedestrian.

The crash was reported at around 3:40 p.m. at Pecos Road and Tropicana Avenue. Evidence and witness statements indicated that a 2007 Mercury Milan was traveling southbound on Pecos Road when it changed lanes to the left and at the same time attempted to make a U-turn.

A 1999 Honda ST1100 was traveling southbound on Pecos Road as the Mercury started to make a U-turn. The motorcyclist attempted to avoid the vehicle by changing lanes and applying the brakes.

The Mercury crashed into the Honda and the motorcyclist was ejected from the motorcycle. The motorcycle rider was taken to Sunrise Hospital and pronounced dead there.

The driver of the Mercury remained at the collision scene.

The motorcyclist’s death marks the 108th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction in 2022. The collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section.

Another crash was reported in the southeast valley at around 1:30 p.m. at Burnham Avenue and Flamingo Road, in which a pedestrian was hit and pronounced dead at a hospital.

