Frisco, TX

McCarthy very pleased with Cowboys defense in win over Giants

By Adam Bradshaw
 3 days ago

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – The Dallas Cowboys were back at the Star in Frisco on Tuesday after a big Monday Night Football win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Monday.

The Cowboys only won the game by a touchdown, but pretty much dominated the Giants for most of the game.

Especially strong was the defense which sacked Giants quarterback Daniel Jones five times, with three of those belonging to DeMarcus Lawrence.

Coach Mike McCarthy was very complimentary of his defense when he spoke to reporters at the Star on Tuesday afternoon.

The offense was strong as well, with backup quarterback Cooper Rush winning his 3rd start in the NFL, and his second consecutive game.

Wide receiver Cee Dee Lamb dropped an almost sure touchdown pass in the first half, but made up for it in the fourth quarter with a circus catch in the end zone that was reminiscent of the one-handed catch made by Odell Beckham Jr. for the Giants in 2014.

The 2-1 Cowboys face the Washington Commanders on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

IN THIS ARTICLE
