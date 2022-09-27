ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
10NEWS

As Ian continued inland, historic flooding reported in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — After battering Florida's southwest coast, Hurricane Ian continued on its path of destruction, bringing flooding and winds to central Florida. The city of Orlando experienced historic flooding with more than 14 inches of water in some places. Orlando Police were continuing to urge residents to stay...
ORLANDO, FL
10NEWS

Hurricane Ian swamps Naples area, trapping people in homes

NAPLES, Fla. — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to over 1 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff's office reported that it was getting many...
NAPLES, FL
10NEWS

Hundreds of search and rescue operations underway in southwest Florida, DeSantis says

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Relief and rescue operations are ongoing as southwest Florida begins to assess the damage left behind by Hurricane Ian. In a news conference on Thursday evening, Gov. Ron DeSantis said more than 700 people have been rescued in Charlotte and Lee counties. Operations got underway as soon as it was safe for first responders to do so Thursday morning.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Government
10NEWS

Polk, Orange, Osceola and Seminole now able to receive FEMA assistance

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Four more counties have been approved to receive Individual Disaster Assistance to supplement the state and local recovery efforts, President Joe Biden said during a news conference Friday afternoon. Polk, Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties were added to the list in addition to Charlotte, Collier,...
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Hurricane Ian makes landfall as 4th-strongest to hit Florida on record

TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian reached the shores of southwest Florida on Wednesday and made landfall as one of the strongest storms on record to hit the state. According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm made its official landfall just after 3 p.m. near Cayo Costa, bringing with it devastating storm surge flooding and maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

5 tips for avoiding scams while donating to Hurricane Ian relief

TAMPA, Fla. — Millions of Floridians have been impacted by Hurricane Ian, suffering from flooding and power outages and struggling to access some basic needs. And in the aftermath of the storm, charities across the country are stepping in to provide some much-needed relief. But, before you give your...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Verizon Customers#Hillsborough#Hurricane Ian#Charlotte Desoto Hardee#Floridians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Verizon
10NEWS

Tampa Bay school district closures: See county-by-county

TAMPA, Fla — Several Tampa Bay-area school districts have announced closures and other schedule changes due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. See the closures and schedule changes announced so far:. Citrus County. The Citrus County School District remained closed through Friday, Sept. 30. Four of the district's schools...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

Here's how to apply for FEMA assistance if you were impacted by Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian left people in the southwestern region of Florida to come up against storm surges and strong winds. Now, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is allowing Florida homeowners and renters in Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas, Sarasota, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto and Hardee counties to apply for disaster assistance if they were affected by the storm, Pinellas County Emergency Operations Center said in a news release.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy