Read full article on original website
Related
10NEWS
As Ian continued inland, historic flooding reported in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — After battering Florida's southwest coast, Hurricane Ian continued on its path of destruction, bringing flooding and winds to central Florida. The city of Orlando experienced historic flooding with more than 14 inches of water in some places. Orlando Police were continuing to urge residents to stay...
10NEWS
Hurricane Ian swamps Naples area, trapping people in homes
NAPLES, Fla. — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to over 1 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff's office reported that it was getting many...
10NEWS
DeSantis: Fuel generators, tarps, high water ladders on the way to those impacted by Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — More relief is on the way for people who were affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis. Fuel generators, tarps for families and high-water ladders are being distributed across the state to get to those in need. "There are more ambulances, more...
10NEWS
Hundreds of search and rescue operations underway in southwest Florida, DeSantis says
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Relief and rescue operations are ongoing as southwest Florida begins to assess the damage left behind by Hurricane Ian. In a news conference on Thursday evening, Gov. Ron DeSantis said more than 700 people have been rescued in Charlotte and Lee counties. Operations got underway as soon as it was safe for first responders to do so Thursday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10NEWS
Polk, Orange, Osceola and Seminole now able to receive FEMA assistance
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Four more counties have been approved to receive Individual Disaster Assistance to supplement the state and local recovery efforts, President Joe Biden said during a news conference Friday afternoon. Polk, Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties were added to the list in addition to Charlotte, Collier,...
10NEWS
Fort Myers Beach 'impassable' after Hurricane Ian slams into Florida's southwest coast
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Fort Myers Beach is largely impassable as of Friday morning, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. More devastation is being revealed as authorities are able to survey the damage Hurricane Ian left behind after slamming into southwest Florida Wednesday afternoon. "Fort Myers Beach...
10NEWS
Hurricane Ian makes landfall as 4th-strongest to hit Florida on record
TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian reached the shores of southwest Florida on Wednesday and made landfall as one of the strongest storms on record to hit the state. According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm made its official landfall just after 3 p.m. near Cayo Costa, bringing with it devastating storm surge flooding and maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.
10NEWS
5 tips for avoiding scams while donating to Hurricane Ian relief
TAMPA, Fla. — Millions of Floridians have been impacted by Hurricane Ian, suffering from flooding and power outages and struggling to access some basic needs. And in the aftermath of the storm, charities across the country are stepping in to provide some much-needed relief. But, before you give your...
IN THIS ARTICLE
10NEWS
These are the peak wind speeds for some Florida cities as Ian made landfall
TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida's southwestern coast Wednesday afternoon, it did so as a major Category 4 storm. That means it brought with it sustained winds of near 150 mph as the eye made landfall near Cayo Costa a little after 3 p.m., the National Hurricane Center reported.
10NEWS
IMPACT: Here's how you can volunteer to help out those affected by Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — Speaking at a news conference Wednesday to give updates on Hurricane Ian's impact on Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state is looking for volunteers to assist people recovering from the hurricane. People can sign up through Volunteer Florida to lend a helping hand, and there...
10NEWS
President Biden approves Florida disaster declaration for those affected by Ian
FLORIDA, USA — As Ian has made landfall in Florida, President Biden has ordered federal aid to supplement the state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the storm. This comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis made the request Wednesday, according to his office. Declaring it a major...
10NEWS
WATCH: Sky 10 aerial video shows devastating flooding, storm damage in southwest Florida
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane Ian devastated areas of southwest Florida when it swept through on Wednesday, causing catastrophic flooding, storm surge and wind damage. People in its path were left without homes, power or access to major roadways. Exclusive Sky10 aerial video shows the catastrophic damage in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
10NEWS
Officials continue search for 17 migrants after boat sinks off Florida during Hurricane Ian
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Coast Guard continues searching for 17 missing people off the coast of Florida, after a boat carrying 27 migrants sank as Hurricane Ian neared the peninsula. On Friday, officials said they recovered a body near Ocean Edge Marina and air crews continued the search. As...
10NEWS
Tampa Bay school district closures: See county-by-county
TAMPA, Fla — Several Tampa Bay-area school districts have announced closures and other schedule changes due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. See the closures and schedule changes announced so far:. Citrus County. The Citrus County School District remained closed through Friday, Sept. 30. Four of the district's schools...
10NEWS
Hurricane Ian vs Hurricane Charley
Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Ian are two of the strongest hurricanes to hit Florida. Both hurricanes are very similar.
10NEWS
Here's how to apply for FEMA assistance if you were impacted by Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian left people in the southwestern region of Florida to come up against storm surges and strong winds. Now, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is allowing Florida homeowners and renters in Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas, Sarasota, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto and Hardee counties to apply for disaster assistance if they were affected by the storm, Pinellas County Emergency Operations Center said in a news release.
10NEWS
10 Weather: Tampa Bay weekend morning forecast, Friday, Oct 1, 2022
High temperatures will be in the middle 80s with mostly sunny skies. Most noticeably will be dry air which will help the humidity very low.
Comments / 0