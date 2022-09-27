ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Taxi Driver Sues NYPD, Alleging Retaliatory Arrest Inside Mosque

By George Joseph
THE CITY
THE CITY
 3 days ago

41-year-old cab driver Ishtiaq Ahmed is suing the NYPD

Scott Heins for Documented

Ishtiaq Ahmed, a Pakistani-American taxi driver from Brooklyn, says his license was suspended and his livelihood interrupted after police framed him for an assault that never happened and arrested him inside of his mosque to get back at him for enforcing social distancing guidelines there.

Less than three months after his arrest in June of 2021, Brooklyn prosecutors dropped the case for lack of evidence, and now the 41-year-old, whose taxi license was suspended while he was facing charges, is suing the NYPD in federal court and demanding unspecified compensation and punitive damages for the upheaval his arrest caused him and his family.

“I don’t think I can live [in] this country [if] this is happening. I don’t think I can grow my kids in this country,” Ahmed said in an interview with THE CITY. “I hope so we can get justice from the court. That’s the only hope right now.”

The arrest — by a community affairs officer who is still working at the 70th Precinct and who’d been previously disciplined on two separate occasions for issues related to arrests or summonses she’d brought — prompted Makki Masjid to take action. The mosque, a faith community in Brooklyn’s Little Pakistan that has been surveilled by the NYPD since the department launched its post-9/11 Muslim spying program, decided to publicly cut ties with the NYPD and bar uniformed officers from entering the Makki Masjid Muslim Community Center, as Documented previously reported .

The Makki Masjid Muslim Community Center on Coney Island Avenue in Midwood, Brooklyn, Aug. 11, 2022.

Scott Heins for Documented

“What this instance with Makki Masjid shows us is that the community had Ahmed’s back, and has Ahmed’s back,” said Shahana Hanif, a Brooklyn City Councilmember who has publicly taken the NYPD to task for downplaying its surveillance of Muslim New Yorkers and who is the first Muslim woman elected to City Council.

Hanif praised the mosque’s decision to sever its relationship with the NYPD, calling it “a really powerful testament to the kind of future we need to be calling for in New York City, one that is calling out surveillance and also calling out police violence.”

The NYPD declined to comment on the incident, citing pending litigation.

‘I Have Always Fear In My Heart’

Ahmed’s ordeal began one day last June when he was serving as a volunteer at the Makki Masjid in Midwood, directing congregants coming in for Friday afternoon prayers to different parts of the facility to avoid overcrowding and comply with COVID social distancing rules.

That day, a few community members attempted to enter the mosque’s first floor alongside two NYPD officers who were there to make an announcement, security footage shows. Concerned about the number of people on the first floor, Ahmed allowed one NYPD deputy inspector to enter, but then closed the door and attempted to redirect the other officer and other congregants to a second floor prayer room, according to the civil complaint filed by Ahmed in the federal Southern District of New York court last Tuesday.

That officer, Natasha Moseley-Jones, eventually got into the space on the first floor, but confronted Ahmed afterwards about why he hadn’t let her in, according to the suit.

“I said, ‘That’s not my rules, we’re following the city policy,’” Ahmed recalled in an interview with THE CITY. “She’s a little bit angry with me.”

Then the officers left and, as far as Ahmed knew, the conflict was over.

But that afternoon, Moseley-Jones filed a police report against the taxi driver claiming that another congregant had reported that Ahmed had “grabbed” his arm and “shoved him out of the mosque” as the man was attempting to go inside to pray, police records show.

Three weeks later, NYPD officers walked into the mosque while Ahmed was on another volunteer shift and put him in handcuffs. The cab driver spent the night in central booking, and was eventually charged with third-degree assault.

Ahmed, who says he has never been arrested before, got out the next morning to find his family traumatized.

“My wife [was] saying, ‘Whole day, we were sitting for the prayer and whole day I was crying. And my small daughter, she’s seven year old … every hour she gets up and crying.”

In less than three months, the case fell apart. The mosque provided Voice of South Asia , an ethnic media outlet, with CCTV footage which shows Ahmed closing a door on several people, including Moseley-Jones, but not assaulting anyone.

Ishtiaq Ahmed closing the door of the crowded prayer room.

Screengrab/Security Footage

According to the lawsuit, the alleged victim who went to police, Adil Khan, told Voice of South Asia : “The only thing that happened was that we had an argument and he never touched me or beat me.”

On September 2, the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office dropped the case. But by then, Ahmed had lost weeks of work and fell behind on rent because of the suspension of his taxi license — a debt he is still trying to repay more than a year later, he says.

Ahmed says he has struggled to sleep and been wracked with anxiety since his arrest. He says his heart rate goes up whenever he sees an NYPD car outside, reducing his ability to work the 10- to 15-hour days that he used to.

“My heart is weak,” he said. “I have always fear in my heart like they do something wrong with me again.”

A History of Questionable Paperwork

NYPD’s online personnel dashboard shows that Moseley-Jones is still a member of Brooklyn’s 70th Precinct in which Makki Masjid is located.

But internal Brooklyn district attorney records show that Ahmed’s arrest is not the first time that questions have been raised about Moseley-Jones’s attitude and paperwork.

In 2008, she was docked five vacation days for giving an individual a summons without conducting an investigation.

In 2014, she lost 15 vacation days after pleading guilty in an NYPD investigation to discourtesy and insubordination for two altercations with the same sergeant, including an argument about an error in paperwork for an arrest that Mosely-Jones was processing. The error would have resulted in a defendant being overcharged.

THE CITY attempted to contact Moseley-Jones, including through her union, the Police Benevolent Association, but did not hear back.

Ahmed’s arrest is not the first time Makki Masjid has been on the NYPD’s radar.

Confidential NYPD documents, obtained by the Associated Press as part of its blockbuster 2012 investigation into the department’s massive post 9-11 Muslim spying program , show that the NYPD specifically monitored sermons at Makki Masjid.

In one intelligence bulletin from 2006, the NYPD documented how an imam at the mosque spoke about Danish cartoons mocking Muslims. Because those cartoons triggered deadly protests abroad, the NYPD tracked the imam’s announcements about various peaceful protests could attend in front of the mosque.

Other secret NYPD records from the time showed that the department classified the mosque as a “Tier One” mosque “concern,” and referred to an undercover at the mosque who “identified” it as Wahabbist.

More than a decade later, Hanif says the incident shows why the Muslim community still cannot put its faith in the NYPD, despite the department’s effort in recent years to win over community leaders and gain legitimacy and intelligence through neighborhood policing initiatives.

“This incident shows that the Muslim community should not at any cost be building in community with the police department,” said Hanif.

In an interview with THE CITY, Ahmed questioned why the NYPD chose to arrest him inside the mosque, a sacred space, rather than at his home.

“You came here [with] a big line of the police cars and too many police officers. You disrespect our religion,” he said. “That is really shameful. You have to apologize for this one.”

There was an error. Please try again later. Get THE CITY Scoop Sign up and get the latest stories from THE CITY delivered to you each morning Thank you for your submission! Email (required)

By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice . You can opt out at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Jailhouse call reveals gang recruiting for Bronx hit

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A jailhouse phone call played at the “murder for hire” trial in Brooklyn federal court alluded to a Bloods leader, Bushawn “Shelz” Shelton, recruiting gang members for the operation. “I thought it was a job! A 9-5,” one man said during the call.  “I thought he’s talking a real 9 – 5. Instead, […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Suspect arrested in violent Bronx post office robbery

NEW YORK -- Police have arrested a suspect in a violent post office robbery in the Bronx.The United States Postal Inspection Service says 44-year-old Elhorin Yisreal has been charged with Hobbs Act robbery and brandishing a firearm.It happened Sept. 6 at a post office on Castle Hill Road.READ MORE: NYPD: Bronx post office robbed of more than $100,000Surveillance video shows the suspect get out of a white van and follow a postal worker and her husband into the building.Yisreal allegedly held them at gunpoint and forced the postal worker to open a safe and give him money and postal service property before taking off.Officials say Yisreal got away with 10 boxes of blank money orders, a money order printer and over $100,000 in cash.No word if the cash has been recovered.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Daily News

Death of 70-year-old man beaten in Brooklyn last year deemed a homicide

The death of a 70-year-old man who clung to life for eight months after being attacked on a Brooklyn street has been deemed a homicide, police said Saturday. Mario Ocampo was critically injured after he was punched in the face on Riverdale Ave. and Rockaway Ave. in Brownsville on July 12, 2021. The senior reeled back and fell after being punched, cracking his head on the pavement and suffering ...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adil Khan
NBC New York

Police Shoot Suspect in Pursuit of Brooklyn Gunman Who Wounded 2

A New York City cop shot and wounded a man Thursday night during a brief pursuit for suspects in a double shooting in Brooklyn moments earlier. Police were in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 9:30 p.m. responding to reports of shots fired near Broadway and Kosciuszko Street. There they found two men, ages 33 and 44, wounded from gunfire. One was shot in the leg and arm, the other in his hand, according to NYPD officials.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Mosque#Brooklyn Taxi Driver Sues#Pakistani#Muslim
nyspnews.com

Manhattan resident arrested for possessing ghost guns

New York, New York – On September 22, 2022, the SP Manhattan BCI and CTIU-South assisted the New York City Police Department with the arrest of Jose E. Rivera, age 47, of New York, New York for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree – a class C felony, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree – a class D felony, Criminal Possession of a Firearm – a class E felony, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree – a class A misdemeanor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Body of Man Slashed Multiple Times Found Near Manhattan High School

A grisly discovery was made in Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood, after a man who was slashed to death was found right near a park and a school, according to police. An individual walking Thursday morning near Emma Lazarus High School at the corner of Hester Street and Forsyth Street found the body of the man, believed to be in his 30s, police said. The person was walking before school started, and immediately called police.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 2 suspects taken into custody after shooting in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police say two suspects are in custody following a police-involved shooting in Brooklyn. CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado spoke with resident who woke up to the investigation outside their doors. "There was a helicopter flying above our home for quite some time," one person said. "I was sleeping at a quarter to nine, and I heard a lot of helicopters. I don't know what happened until I got up this morning," said Rhodesia Conyers. Officers responded to a shooting around 9:30 p.m. Thursday near Kosciuszko Street and Broadway. When they arrived, they arrested one man who had a gun on him. They also found...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Cash for ‘Bloods’ tucked in box of water bottles: feds

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Prosecutors trying a mob-related murder-for-hire case in federal court ended their Thursday session in a dramatic fashion when they showed the jury a box filled with water bottles and wads of cash stuffed in between them. The federal government alleged Anthony Zottola paid the Bloods gang to murder his 71-year-old father, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
International Business Times

17-year-old NYC Girl Shot Twice Dies In Sister's Blood-soaked Arms

A Brooklyn teenager was gunned down in front of her sister in a random shooting in New York City. Shayma Roman, 17, and a group of friends were outside an Eastern Parkway apartment near Rochester Ave. in Crown Heights when two gunmen walked up and fired at least five shots Wednesday around 6 p.m., witnesses said. Roman was struck by two bullets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

THE CITY

New York, NY
623
Followers
260
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

We're an independent, nonprofit newsroom covering New York. Donate: http://thecity.nyc/donate

 https://www.thecity.nyc/

Comments / 0

Community Policy