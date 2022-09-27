Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tulsa nonprofit asks for help after vandals damage car used for transportation
TULSA, Okla. — A local nonprofit is asking for help after vandals damaged one of their cars. Modus offers rides to those in need. Tulsans who need rides to school, the doctor, or work can get a lift. The vandalized car is unsafe to drive until repairs are made....
Broken water meter leads to big bill for Tulsa family
Most of us know we should take a close look at all those bills we get every month, no matter how complicated they may seem.
KOCO
Bridge Creek residents shaken up by recent earthquakes
BRIDGE CREEK, Okla. — Homeowners in and around Bridge Creek have been shaken up the last few days as several earthquakes have been recorded in the area. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission told KOCO 5 that an energy company has been told to stop fracking in the area. KOCO 5's...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Sunset Industrial Park Approved for Funding
As anticipated by the Bartlesville Development Authority (BDA), the Sunset Manufacturing Center has received funding from the Oklahoma Legislature as part of a group of bills designed to fund infrastructure projects at industrial parks, aeronautics facilities, and state fairground in an effort to bring Oklahoma to the attention of international trading partners.
KTUL
Tulsa City Councilor discusses disappearance of rainbow crosswalk on Pride Street
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A section of 4th Street between Elgin Avenue and Lansing Avenue in downtown Tulsa is known as Pride Street, and it's no stranger to vandalism or hate. That's why when a rainbow section of the crosswalk was paved over, Councilor Kara Joy McKee's district, some feared the worst.
EXCLUSIVE: State legislators seek answers on contested Turnpike; local officials remain silent
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Two Oklahoma legislators are joining Berryhill-area residents in calling for answers about the legality of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA)’s plan to charge tolls on a stretch of the Gilcrease Expressway. But getting answers from the local officials behind the project hasn’t been so easy.
Tulsa Firefighters Respond To Multiple Fires At Vacant Homes
The Tulsa Fire Department said they're stretched thin by a rising number of fires at vacant homes. Firefighters said the fires are made worse by the dry weather conditions. Firefighters said it's a big issue and becoming an even bigger problem. They fear it'll get even worse once temperatures drop and homeless people try to escape the cold.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Fatality Accident on Lake Keystone
A fatality accident occurred around 6:20 pm on Thursday, September 29 at Lake Keystone that involved two boats. Garry Dugan, age 52, of Cleveland, OK was pronounced deceased at the scene after his AZZ Jet Boat collided with a Warhawk Jet Boat driven by Robert Lemon, age 62, of Sand Springs. Lemon was injured but refused treatment from EMS.
ozarksfn.com
Reclaiming the Family Ranch
COUNCIL HILL, OKLA. – Wyatt Ezell remembers almost every detail about his family ranch. As a young boy in Eastern Oklahoma, he worked and played on land that had been part of his lineage since the early 1900s. Back when Wyatt’s great-grandfather purchased 160 acres, Oklahoma had recently become...
FOX23 Investigates: How to protect yourselves from mailbox thieves
TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 continues to investigate thefts at United States Postal Service boxes across Green Country. The ongoing thefts have forced postmasters to close some blue collection bins at 51st and Sheridan, 91st and Sheridan and 71st and Lewis. FOX23 went back to check, and all of those previously closed mailboxes are now open. Thieves had been prying open these boxes to steal checks and fraudulently cash them.
Oklahoma Legislature approves $125 million investment for 2 new psychiatric hospitals
The Oklahoma Legislature has approved a $125 million investment in American Rescue Plan Act funding for two new psychiatric hospitals.
22-year-old man drowns in Lake Tenkiller
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 22-year-old man drowned Friday afternoon in Lake Tenkiller. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the man was working on a dock over the water near Barnacle Bill’s Marina. A witness said the man fell into the water but never returned to the surface....
Thief steals road signs in Rogers County, creates dangerous intersections
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Officials in Rogers County tell FOX23 someone has continued to steal road signs from a rural intersection for months, and it’s putting drivers and children in danger. “We had four instances in July,” Rogers County Head of Sign Maintenance Lee Francis said. And...
news9.com
Several Oklahoma Counties Under Burn Bans Due To Ongoing Drought Conditions
Burn bans are being issued or extended in Tulsa and surrounding areas due to the ongoing drought conditions. Tulsa, Muskogee, Creek, Rogers and Okmulgee counties are just a few of the areas in northeastern Oklahoma currently under a burn ban. Burn bans are issued based on a variety of factors...
Tulsa school board approves contract extension for Superintendent Deborah Gist
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education voted to approve Superintendent Deborah Gist contract extension on Thursday. The board voted 4-3 in executive session. “It is a gift to serve Team Tulsa and our city’s children and families, and it is a privilege to be your...
KTUL
Tahlequah man drowns in Lake Tenkiller
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man drowned in Lake Tenkiller Friday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The man is identified as 22-year-old Nathan Williams of Tahlequah. Troopers say they believe Williams was working on a dock over the water when he fell into the water and never resurfaced.
KTUL
Rogers County Sheriff's rescue three dogs in animal neglect case
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Rogers County Sheriff's Office said deputies rescued three dogs Thursday from an animal neglect case. RCSO said the Oklahoma Animal Alliance and Wild Heart Ranch assisted in the recovery of the dogs. Animal neglect cases require removal, transportation, and placement of the animals, deputies said.
Slain commissioner's wife addresses mental health amid Tulsa DA stabbing
A day after Tulsa District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler was stabbed by what he says was his mentally ill daughter, he expressed the need for state legislators to govern mental health laws.
news9.com
Several Unique Food Options Available At The Tulsa State Fair
It's day two of the Tulsa State Fair and there's all kinds of unique foods to try. Fairs are known to have wacky food options, but some of the foods at the Tulsa State Fair aren't just unique, they are award winning. You can count on deep-fried favorites like corn...
kjrh.com
TPS mom unhappy with lack of communication, technology within district
TULSA, Okla. — The mom of a Tulsa Public School student is looking for answers after waiting more than six weeks for school equipment her child needs. TPS students are supposed to be issued an iPad or Chromebook at the beginning of the school year. But nearly two months into the year, this mom said her daughter still has no Chromebook.
