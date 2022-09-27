Read full article on original website
Related
27 First News
Antionette D. Marotti, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Antionette (Toni) D Marotti, 89, of Girard Ohio, passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Toni was born June 19, 1933 in Youngstown Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Lucy (Como) Marotti. She graduated in 1952 from East High School,...
27 First News
Leah (Drivere) Manning, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Leah (Drivere) Manning, 95, formerly of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, September 28, 2022, in her residence. Mrs. Manning was born on Sunday, December 26, 1926, in Farrell, the eighth of ten children to Joseph and Leota (Leary) Drivere. Leah attended Farrell schools...
27 First News
Matthew Anthony Carlozzi, Sr., Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew Anthony Carlozzi, Sr., 92, passed away Wednesday evening, September 28, 2022, at Briarfield Place, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Matt was born November 17, 1929, in Campbell, the son of Matteo and Philomena (Sepe) Carlozzi. He was a lifelong area resident of Campbell,...
27 First News
Patricia L. Egolf, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia L. Egolf, 85, passed away Thursday afternoon, September 29, 2022 at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown. Patricia, affectionately known as Pat, was born April 18, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John and Patricia Powers Lisko. Pat was a graduate of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
Naloni Christina Marie Simpkins, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Naloni Christine Marie Addison Simpkins passed on Monday, September 19, 2022. She was 1. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio, May 12, 2021 to Breonia Simpkins. Naloni was loved by everyone and had four special nick names; “Loni”, “Stuffins”, ”Bandz” and “Noni”....
27 First News
Mary Rose Lorant, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Rose Lorant, 83, passed away Sunday evening, September 25, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Mary Rose was born October 13, 1938, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Frank and Amelia Toth Zolka and was a lifelong area resident. She was a 1956...
27 First News
Edward P. “Ted” Doyle, Jr., Andover, Ohio
ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward P. “Ted” Doyle, Jr., age 73 of Andover, Ohio, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. He was born April 20, 1949, in Conneaut, Ohio, son of Edward P. Doyle, Sr. and Marian G. (Simonson) Doyle. A lifelong...
27 First News
Virginia M. Walters, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia M. Walters, 94, passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022, at her son’s home surrounded by her family. Virginia was born September 30, 1927, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Carl W. and Victoria Yaskulka Hoffman and was a lifelong area resident.
RELATED PEOPLE
27 First News
Cleta M. Gosser, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cleta M. Gosser, 80, died on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Hospice House in Poland. Cleta was born on February 10, 1942, in Miami, Florida, the daughter of the late Cletis and Evelyn Allen. Cleta worked as a nail tech for many years. She was...
27 First News
Bessie Smith, Southington, Ohio
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bessie Smith, 89, of Southington, Ohio passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Liberty Healthcare Center. She was born August 10, 1933, in Boyers, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Hoy Vernon and Zena Dena (Mullinax) White. On November 20, 1952, she married Howard...
27 First News
Roger S. Williams, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger S. Williams, 58, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. He was born November 9, 1963 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, a son of Daryl S. and Rose (Willison) Williams. Roger was a sales manager for Leaf Filter. He was...
27 First News
John Rodney Lane, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Rodney Lane was born on March 28, 1955, to the union of Jean Lane Eaton and Roosevelt Jones. The firstborn son, he was the second oldest of four children and attended Cleveland Public Schools, ultimately graduating from Job Corp in Chicago, Illinois. John served...
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
Robert “Bob” J. Hernan, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. Hernan, Sr., 92, passed peacefully on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Bob was born on July 26, 1930, in Youngstown, the son of Michael and Mary James Hernan. He graduated from Ursuline High School in 1949 and...
27 First News
McKenna M. Wininger, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – McKenna M. Wininger, 26, died Wednesday afternoon, September 28, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. McKenna was born November 12, 1995, in Corn, Oklahoma, the daughter of Glenn Wininger and Michelle Linebaugh DeGenova and Damian DeGenova. She went to Holy Family grade school and was...
27 First News
Corey Thomas Hall Blake, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Corey Thomas Hall Blake, 33, died Sunday September 25, 2022 at Cleveland Metro Health. He was born June 1, 1989 in Youngstown, a son of Misti M. Hall and Tom Blake. Corey was a welder for New York Blower in New Castle. He enjoyed teaching...
27 First News
Cheyenne C. Forrester, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheyenne C. Forrester, aka Cheyenne Steh, lost her battle with depression on Monday, September 26, 2022 at the age of 26 years old. She was born August 25, 1996, in Greenville, Pennsylvania. A lifetime area resident, Cheyenne loved spending time with her niece, Madelyn, friends,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 First News
Mitchel McCarthy, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family funeral services were held Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Wasko Funeral Home, officiated by. Rev. Michael Swierz, for Mitchel McCarthy, 29, who passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022. Mitchel was born October 24, 1992, in Youngstown and was a lifelong area resident.
27 First News
Cheyenne C. Forrester, Greenville, PA
GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cheyenne C. Forrester, aka Cheyenne Steh, lost her battle with depression on Monday, September 26, 2022 at the age of 26 years old. She was born August 25, 1996, in Greenville, Pennsylvania. A lifetime area resident, Cheyenne loved spending time with her niece and her...
27 First News
Cynthia A. Tsarnas, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia A. Tsarnas, 70, passed away Tuesday morning, September 27, 2022, with her family by her side. Cynthia was born November 29, 1951, in Canton, the daughter of Louis Valantasis and Irene Kiminis. She lived in Massillon prior to coming to the Campbell / Youngstown...
27 First News
Pamela Craig, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela Craig, age 51, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 9:10 a.m. Pamela was born on June 3, 1971, to her mother, Doris Carpenter and her father, Harry Craig. There was nothing in life that she loved more than...
Comments / 0