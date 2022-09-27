In the aftermath of President Joe Biden's decision to cancel $10,000 to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans, economic experts have been highlighting the need to take action on an issue at the center of the college debt debate: tuition prices. Lasell University, a small liberal arts school in Newton, is trying to do just that. Administrators announced plans to cut costs for students by nearly $20,000, about a third of the yearly price tag. Lasell’s president, Michael B. Alexander, joined GBH’s Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to talk about why the administration decided to lower the sticker price. This transcript has been lightly edited.

