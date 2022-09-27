Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The New England Wildlife Center Invites You to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Family Fun For Everyone at Starland's Halloween Spooktacular PartyDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Commuter consternation: Stories and reactions to the latest Green Line Extension delayThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
The YMCA's 45th Annual Corn Festival Was a Successful Fall Day Of Fun!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
wgbh.org
‘A long way to go’: What’s to come at Mass. and Cass as mayor acknowledges long path ahead
Nine months since Boston Mayor Michelle Wu launched a clearing of Mass. and Cass, encampments near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard have been returning, drug activity has been increasing and the mayor acknowledged this week that there is still “a long way to go.”. GBH Reporter Tori Bedford,...
wgbh.org
Deconstructing the Mass. GOP’s dangerous spin on Somerville attack
Over the weekend, the Massachusetts GOP pushed out a deeply disturbing video that showed Shawn Nelson, a Black man and staple at Boston anti-vax protests, battered and bleeding after being attacked in Somerville near an event featuring Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Boston) and her fellow “Squad” members. In an accompanying note, Mass. GOP chair Jim Lyons suggested the video — which also showed Republican congressional candidate Donnie Palmer, who’d been protesting at that event, brawling with Nelson’s assailants — highlights the Left’s eagerness to attack Republicans and the media’s unwillingness to cover it.
wgbh.org
In a reimagining of Puccini's 'La Bohème,' Boston Lyric Opera goes in reverse
GBH Executive Arts Editor Jared Bowen shares his rundown of the latest arts and culture events in and around Boston. Now playing at the Emerson Colonial Theatre through Oct. 2. This Boston Lyric Opera retelling of Puccini’s classic opera is noteworthy for the fact that it’s told in reverse. In this version of La Bohème, the story starts with Mimi dying of tuberculosis and what Bowen calls “the coming apart that that represents” before the audience looks back at Mimi’s and Rodolfo's romance.
wgbh.org
The October Drop: From sole searching at a sneaker convention to soul searching at food fests
It's October! It’s our first full month of autumn, and our second top-tier month in a row. Looking ahead, we're detecting a few opportunities to show off some prime leaf-season fits, since there are still no shortage of outdoor amblings. We're talking at least three food festivals — including both vegetarian and veg-absent varieties. It's also prime museum season, whether you choose to have an existential crisis of youth at the ICA/Boston or consider some very old photographs of 19th century China.
wgbh.org
Even a small hurricane would pose serious flood risk to Boston-area hospitals, study says
As officials assess the damage Hurricane Ian caused in Florida as a Category 4 storm, researchers at Harvard are warning that even less powerful hurricanes pose a serious flood risk to hospitals in coastal cities, including Boston. A Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health report released today says nearly...
wgbh.org
Local wastewater shows an uptick in COVID. What does it mean?
New data shows a recent uptick of COVID-19 virus levels in local wastewater — a trend that, while unsurprising, has caught the attention of some public health experts. “We've seen this the last several times when school has come back in session,” said Andrew Lover, an assistant professor of epidemiology at UMass Amherst. “But it is a bit concerning that it's so sudden and pretty high and [in] just a short period of time.”
wgbh.org
‘Evicted’ exhibit highlights lives upended by housing crisis
Vanessa Vela has lived in the same Somerville apartment since her son was born 17 years ago. A year ago, the apartment building was sold. Vela said her new landlord plans to renovate the building and offered to help her relocate. But Vela, who works as a veterinary technician, says she's been unable to find another place she can afford.
wgbh.org
Boston Baroque's 50th Anniversary Celebration with GBH Music
Join Boston Baroque and GBH Music for conversation and musical interludes celebrating Boston Baroque's 50th Anniversary season, featuring Founding Music Director Martin Pearlman, GBH Music's Anthony Rudel, and concertmaster Christina Day Martinson. Wednesday, September 28, 2022. In-person Reception and Performance: 6:00 PM. Livestream Only: 7pm. Musical Offerings:. Arcangelo Corelli: Trio...
wgbh.org
Why Newton's Lasell University cut its tuition and fees by $20,000 a year
In the aftermath of President Joe Biden's decision to cancel $10,000 to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans, economic experts have been highlighting the need to take action on an issue at the center of the college debt debate: tuition prices. Lasell University, a small liberal arts school in Newton, is trying to do just that. Administrators announced plans to cut costs for students by nearly $20,000, about a third of the yearly price tag. Lasell’s president, Michael B. Alexander, joined GBH’s Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to talk about why the administration decided to lower the sticker price. This transcript has been lightly edited.
