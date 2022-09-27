Read full article on original website
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm weekend, fall changes on the horizon
A few sprinkles are found in central Kansas Saturday morning, but aside from that we are cool and crisp. Eventually a mix of sun and clouds turns mostly sunny with warm afternoon temperatures. A great morning and afternoon to get outdoors! Lots of great events around the state, like Woofstock at Sedgwick County Park.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sunshiny weekend, overnight showers west
Warm afternoons and comfy nights continue! Fire concerns remain elevated through this evening out west. Please continue to refrain from doing any burning and becoming the spark that could prompt a wildfire. Friday Football Fever will be picture perfect fall weather. Winds will start to relax after our gusty Friday....
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Above average continues, rain holds off
High pressure is still firmly in control over the Central High Plains. This is giving us crisp overnights and warm afternoons. Our chances for any decent rain are kept to a minimum as this weather feature is dominating the region. Overnight the breeze will relax a touch before ramping up...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Pleasant stretch continues with a slight warm-up
The only thing missing from our weather this week, measurable and widespread rainfall for the Sunflower State. Temperatures are in check and just above average for this time of year. Today we have had more clouds to the southwest where a few sprinkles and light rain showers have developed. This will wane this evening and clouds are expected to clear the entire region.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mostly missing the moisture, staying warm
You guessed it! Another beautiful early fall Kansas day. Cool mornings have given way to warm afternoons. This pattern locks in for Thursday with most of us making a run at the lower to mid 80s. This is above average for this time of year. Winds will be a bit stronger out of the south/southeast from 10 to 25 mph, helping usher those warmer temperatures in.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Quiet pattern continues, temperatures remain mild
Wednesday is shaping up to be a gorgeous day. Most of us will be in the upper 70s to the north with lower 80s to the south. This is pretty standard for this time of year. Winds will be up a bit out of the north/northeast helping keep our air dry and out temperatures cool. Expect plenty of sunshine.
A pleasant switch from September to October
Expect a mix of sun and clouds for Friday. Temperatures look beautiful again, but a touch on the warm side. Western Kansas will see a little spike to the mid and upper 80s. This is all thanks to the stronger wind out of the south today. With the stronger wind...
Traffic signals in Hutchinson to operate full time starting Friday night
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Motorists who have very early commutes or drive through the city overnight will notice a change in the traffic signals starting Friday. According to Hutchinson Public Works, the traffic signals will remain in normal operation 24 hours a day. “After some discussion with engineering consultants, we...
Wichita Police: Exercise extra caution driving with sun low on horizon
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department issued a safety reminder this week to exercise extra caution while driving during morning and evening commutes. The alert comes with fall’s arrival. “We have reached the time of the year when the sun is low in the horizon during the...
Former Kansan hunkers down ahead of possible Hurricane Ian flooding
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – While there is concern over Hurricane Ian causing massive waves on the coast of Florida, one former Kansan who retired in central Florida is already taking action for possible floods. “We have heard it could be a big issue. That’s the way we understand it,” said former Sedgwick County Sheriff Robert […]
What to do in Wichita this weekend: Sample chili, party with your pooch, catch a show
Another fun and busy weekend is on tap for Wichita as September transitions into October.
Wichita’s new ‘road diet’ fad: Redone street has arrows pointing drivers into a river
Wichita takes out traffic lanes and installs gigantic asphalt median for no good reason. | Opinion
Kansas family braces for impact of Hurricane Ian after move to Florida
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Angie Scott’s family has only called the Orlando area ‘home’ for a few months. The family moved from Wichita over the summer, meaning this will be their first hurricane. Scott said the family isn’t sure what to expect, but they hope the severe weather they experienced in Kansas will help prepare them for Hurricane Ian.
Aircraft evacuated from Hurricane Ian arrives at McConnell Air Force Base
Aircraft evacuated from Hurricane Ian arrived at McConnell Air Force Base on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Fire Crews work Grass Fires in Reno County, Barn Fire in Harvey County Thursday Afternoon
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – Two grass fires Thursday afternoon in southern Reno County burned about 180 acres. One of the fires was in the Castleton area and the other near Parallel and Yoder Roads. Reno-Kingman Joint Fire District 1 in Pretty Prairie made the initial response about 3:30 p.m....
Grab all the fish you want while they're still alive — this Kansas lake is drying up
Grab the fish at Ellis City Lake by net, by hand — whatever. Just take as many as you want. They will die anyway, the state fears. So on Tuesday, Kansas suspended catch limits and size rules for pulling catfish, crappies, bass, bluegills and any other fish you find in the dwindling reservoir about 15 miles west of Hays.
'We’re trying to come up with stuff to do while we're stuck': Student from Andover bracing for Hurricane Ian
GAINSVILLE, Fla. (KAKE) - An Andover student is bracing for her first hurricane. She’s a student at the University of Florida in Gainsville which is in the path of Hurricane Ian. “I bought a flashlight and candles,” said Korynn Haetten. Korynn Haetten is from Andover rooming with three...
Unwanted intruder found in Kansas lake
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some problem fish are living and growing in a lake in western Kansas. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Fisheries biologists have confirmed that there are gizzard shad in Scott State Fishing Lake. People had mentioned seeing the fish. And in August, while fisheries biologists were doing exploratory electrofishing at the […]
Wagonmasters Chili Cook Off + Holiday Galleria
This weekend is one of the popular fall events in Downtown Wichita! Come hungry and arrive early! That’s right it’s time for the Wagonmasters Chili Cookoff! Head to Douglas and St Francis, the open tasting starts at 12p and the awards will begin at 330pm. There are $5...
Kansas mobile home owners can be evicted for no reason, especially at one KCK park
Most Kansas mobile home residents have no idea they can be evicted with no reason given. Creekside Estates has been particularly aggressive.
