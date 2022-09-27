ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm weekend, fall changes on the horizon

A few sprinkles are found in central Kansas Saturday morning, but aside from that we are cool and crisp. Eventually a mix of sun and clouds turns mostly sunny with warm afternoon temperatures. A great morning and afternoon to get outdoors! Lots of great events around the state, like Woofstock at Sedgwick County Park.
KANSAS STATE
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sunshiny weekend, overnight showers west

Warm afternoons and comfy nights continue! Fire concerns remain elevated through this evening out west. Please continue to refrain from doing any burning and becoming the spark that could prompt a wildfire. Friday Football Fever will be picture perfect fall weather. Winds will start to relax after our gusty Friday....
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Above average continues, rain holds off

High pressure is still firmly in control over the Central High Plains. This is giving us crisp overnights and warm afternoons. Our chances for any decent rain are kept to a minimum as this weather feature is dominating the region. Overnight the breeze will relax a touch before ramping up...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Pleasant stretch continues with a slight warm-up

The only thing missing from our weather this week, measurable and widespread rainfall for the Sunflower State. Temperatures are in check and just above average for this time of year. Today we have had more clouds to the southwest where a few sprinkles and light rain showers have developed. This will wane this evening and clouds are expected to clear the entire region.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mostly missing the moisture, staying warm

You guessed it! Another beautiful early fall Kansas day. Cool mornings have given way to warm afternoons. This pattern locks in for Thursday with most of us making a run at the lower to mid 80s. This is above average for this time of year. Winds will be a bit stronger out of the south/southeast from 10 to 25 mph, helping usher those warmer temperatures in.
KANSAS STATE
KSN.com

A pleasant switch from September to October

Expect a mix of sun and clouds for Friday. Temperatures look beautiful again, but a touch on the warm side. Western Kansas will see a little spike to the mid and upper 80s. This is all thanks to the stronger wind out of the south today. With the stronger wind...
KWCH.com

Wichita Police: Exercise extra caution driving with sun low on horizon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department issued a safety reminder this week to exercise extra caution while driving during morning and evening commutes. The alert comes with fall’s arrival. “We have reached the time of the year when the sun is low in the horizon during the...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas family braces for impact of Hurricane Ian after move to Florida

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Angie Scott’s family has only called the Orlando area ‘home’ for a few months. The family moved from Wichita over the summer, meaning this will be their first hurricane. Scott said the family isn’t sure what to expect, but they hope the severe weather they experienced in Kansas will help prepare them for Hurricane Ian.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Unwanted intruder found in Kansas lake

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some problem fish are living and growing in a lake in western Kansas. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Fisheries biologists have confirmed that there are gizzard shad in Scott State Fishing Lake. People had mentioned seeing the fish. And in August, while fisheries biologists were doing exploratory electrofishing at the […]
KSN.com

Wagonmasters Chili Cook Off + Holiday Galleria

This weekend is one of the popular fall events in Downtown Wichita! Come hungry and arrive early! That’s right it’s time for the Wagonmasters Chili Cookoff! Head to Douglas and St Francis, the open tasting starts at 12p and the awards will begin at 330pm. There are $5...
WICHITA, KS

