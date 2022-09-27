ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

azpm.org

Tucson eyes hikes in Water, trash, other costs

The city is reducing curbside recycling pickup in an effort to save money and adapt to global shifts in the industry. The Tucson Mayor and City Council Tuesday reviewed a plan for sweeping increases in nearly every fee that city residents pay for services. The monthly bill homeowners pay for...
TUCSON, AZ
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Government
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
KOLD-TV

As homelessness grows, Tucson leaders continue to tackle the issue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson leaders are planning to handle homeless encampments in a different way than simply tearing them down. As the housing crunch and soaring rents have helped increase the number of homeless people in Tucson, and city leaders are making plans to deal with it.
TUCSON, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizonans Flood Maricopa County Recorder with Requests for ‘Cast Vote Records’ from 2020 Election

Election officials around the country, including the Maricopa County Recorder, saw a flurry of public records requests at the end of August asking for the “cast vote record” (CVR) from the 2020 presidential election. The requests came after My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, who is actively investigating election discrepancies in 2020, urged attendees at his Moment of Truth Summit in August to request them. The CVR reveals the type of ballot used by each voter and how they cast their votes, without exposing their identity.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
thisistucson.com

42 festivals and markets in Tucson this fall and winter 2022

Fall is one of the best times of year. It's when we say goodbye to triple-digit temperatures and head up to Mount Lemmon to see the leaves change color. It's when we throw on the lightest jacket in our closet (only to take it off by noon when it gets warm again), and when we start to see a decrease in our electricity bill because we're running the A/C less.
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Tucson Rents Declined over Past Month

TUCSON, ARIZONA - September 28, 2022 -- Apartment List is reporting Tucson rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tucson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation. Tucson rents decline sharply over the past month. Tucson rents have declined...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson Pride Festival comes back this fall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The annual Tucson Pride Festival is happening this weekend. According to Tucson Pride’s website, the parade kicks off on Friday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in downtown Tucson and Armory Park. The festival starts the next day at noon at the Georges DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Serious crash closes Duval Mine Road in Green Valley

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was taken to a hospital after a crash that caused a closure on Duval Mine Road in Green Valley. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the patient had serious injuries. Deputies closed Duval Mine Road between Continental Road and...
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
thisistucson.com

45 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Sept. 29-Oct. 2 🐊🌈🛍️

This weekend, you can attend a Pride parade, come face to face with reptiles, catch a free movie screening and indulge in German beer at an Oktoberfest celebration. Not to mention the many local markets happening this weekend, a movie night with cats, lots of chances to get your craft on, yoga with goats, and a handful of events that'll get you excited for Halloween.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Fire breaks out at Agua Caliente Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rural Metro firefighters are at Agua Caliente Park on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in response to a fire in the area. Firefighters confirmed the fire was started by a lightning strike. According to the initial report, at least 30 palm trees had caught on fire.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Oro Valley police sergeant cited with leaving the scene of an accident

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Oro Valley police sergeant has been cited after he reportedly left the scene of an collision he was involved in while off duty. Oro Valley police say Sergeant Jose Sanchez was cited by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department after the accident, which took place on Sept. 6.
ORO VALLEY, AZ
Greyson F

Iconic Restaurant Forced to Close

A local favorite restaurant is being forced to close.Chad Montano/Unsplash. Many restaurants are still feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even those establishments that did make it out of the forced closures have experienced prolonged issues from losing most, if not all of their revenue for months on end. Restaurants continue to close their doors for good due to the impact, despite doing whatever they could to tread water and try to survive. And now, another popular and award-winning restaurant is closing its doors forever, all in part of the lasting effects of the pandemic.
TUCSON, AZ

