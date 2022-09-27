Read full article on original website
Iconic Restaurant Forced to CloseGreyson FTucson, AZ
Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Opening 2 New LocationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
5 Halloween and Fall Activities in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Suspect allegedly kidnapped, killed and dismembered Phoenix man for unpaid cash debtBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
New ordinance prevents housing discrimination based on source of income
The Source of Income Ordinance will provide more housing options for those with section 8 housing choice vouchers
Two upcoming hiring events in Pima County
Pima County Community and Workforce Development will be holding two hiring events in the upcoming days.
Major Phoenix-based company to build near busy intersection of Marana
City leaders say Marana is the third fastest-growing community in Arizona. Its location along I-10 makes Marana a popular spot for commercial and industrial development.
azpm.org
Tucson eyes hikes in Water, trash, other costs
The city is reducing curbside recycling pickup in an effort to save money and adapt to global shifts in the industry. The Tucson Mayor and City Council Tuesday reviewed a plan for sweeping increases in nearly every fee that city residents pay for services. The monthly bill homeowners pay for...
KOLD-TV
As homelessness grows, Tucson leaders continue to tackle the issue
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson leaders are planning to handle homeless encampments in a different way than simply tearing them down. As the housing crunch and soaring rents have helped increase the number of homeless people in Tucson, and city leaders are making plans to deal with it.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizonans Flood Maricopa County Recorder with Requests for ‘Cast Vote Records’ from 2020 Election
Election officials around the country, including the Maricopa County Recorder, saw a flurry of public records requests at the end of August asking for the “cast vote record” (CVR) from the 2020 presidential election. The requests came after My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, who is actively investigating election discrepancies in 2020, urged attendees at his Moment of Truth Summit in August to request them. The CVR reveals the type of ballot used by each voter and how they cast their votes, without exposing their identity.
Pima County to receive millions to help prevent overdose deaths
Pima County received the first installment of opioid settlement money, which will help provide resources in order to reduce opioid deaths.
thisistucson.com
42 festivals and markets in Tucson this fall and winter 2022
Fall is one of the best times of year. It's when we say goodbye to triple-digit temperatures and head up to Mount Lemmon to see the leaves change color. It's when we throw on the lightest jacket in our closet (only to take it off by noon when it gets warm again), and when we start to see a decrease in our electricity bill because we're running the A/C less.
realestatedaily-news.com
Tucson Rents Declined over Past Month
TUCSON, ARIZONA - September 28, 2022 -- Apartment List is reporting Tucson rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tucson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation. Tucson rents decline sharply over the past month. Tucson rents have declined...
KOLD-TV
Tucson Pride Festival comes back this fall
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The annual Tucson Pride Festival is happening this weekend. According to Tucson Pride’s website, the parade kicks off on Friday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in downtown Tucson and Armory Park. The festival starts the next day at noon at the Georges DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park.
26-year-old Nicolette Hendrickson Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Green Valley (Green Valley, AZ)
According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Green Valley on Wednesday. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KOLD-TV
Serious crash closes Duval Mine Road in Green Valley
GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was taken to a hospital after a crash that caused a closure on Duval Mine Road in Green Valley. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the patient had serious injuries. Deputies closed Duval Mine Road between Continental Road and...
thisistucson.com
45 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Sept. 29-Oct. 2 🐊🌈🛍️
This weekend, you can attend a Pride parade, come face to face with reptiles, catch a free movie screening and indulge in German beer at an Oktoberfest celebration. Not to mention the many local markets happening this weekend, a movie night with cats, lots of chances to get your craft on, yoga with goats, and a handful of events that'll get you excited for Halloween.
KOLD-TV
Fire breaks out at Agua Caliente Park
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rural Metro firefighters are at Agua Caliente Park on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in response to a fire in the area. Firefighters confirmed the fire was started by a lightning strike. According to the initial report, at least 30 palm trees had caught on fire.
KOLD-TV
Oro Valley police sergeant cited with leaving the scene of an accident
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Oro Valley police sergeant has been cited after he reportedly left the scene of an collision he was involved in while off duty. Oro Valley police say Sergeant Jose Sanchez was cited by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department after the accident, which took place on Sept. 6.
Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, Arizona
My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. Recently I went on a vacation to Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico. So far, Puerto Peñasco has been one of my favorite travel spots. If you live in Tucson or Southern Arizona, Rocky Point is a close place for a weekend getaway. These are reasons why Puerto Peñasco is a great place to travel.
Six migrants found in semitruck near Sahuarita
Agents found a group of migrants during a vehicle stop near Sahuarita, according to Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John Modlin.
The success behind local restaurant Tacos Apson
Tacos Apson has been in business for 22 years. They told us how sticking to tradition keeps them going.
Iconic Restaurant Forced to Close
A local favorite restaurant is being forced to close.Chad Montano/Unsplash. Many restaurants are still feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even those establishments that did make it out of the forced closures have experienced prolonged issues from losing most, if not all of their revenue for months on end. Restaurants continue to close their doors for good due to the impact, despite doing whatever they could to tread water and try to survive. And now, another popular and award-winning restaurant is closing its doors forever, all in part of the lasting effects of the pandemic.
Slaughterhouse haunted house in Tucson to open on September 30
If you like haunted houses then you won't want to miss Slaughterhouse Tucson! Formerly a meat-packing plant, it was ranked as one of the #1 haunted houses of 2021.
